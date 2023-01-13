ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Top 10 Ronnie Milsap Songs

Ronnie Milsap is one of the most successful country artists in history, especially from a charts standpoint: In a career that dates back to 1963, he's earned an impressive 35 solo No. 1 hits in the U.S. A Grand Ole Opry member as of Feb. 6, 1976 — and a 2014 Country Music Hall of Fame inductee — Milsap has also won six Grammy Awards.
Jimmie Allen, Mickey Guyton + More Sign on for New Reality TV Show, ‘My Kind of Country’

Jimmie Allen, Mickey Guyton and Orville Peck have been named as the hosts of My Kind of Country, a new televised singing competition that's set to air on Apple TV+. The eight-episode series will follow the three stars as they step into the role of talent scouts, inviting contestants from all over the world to Nashville in pursuit of the next big country A-Lister.
‘American Idol’ Contestant CJ Harris Dead at 31

CJ Harris, an American Idol contestant who finished in sixth place in Season 13, has died, according to a report from TMZ. He was 31 years old. A country, rock and soul singer who hailed from Jasper, Ala., Harris' powerful voice and magnetic stage presence drew praise from the Idol judges, including Keith Urban.
80 Years Ago: Ronnie Milsap Is Born in North Carolina

Happy birthday to Ronnie Milsap! The singer was born on Jan. 16, 1943, in Robbinsville, N.C. While Milsap has led an extraordinary life, his humble beginnings were anything but promising. Almost completely blind since birth due to a congenital disorder, Milsap was abandoned by his biological mother and raised by his grandparents until the age of five, when he went to the Governor Morehead School for the Blind in Raleigh, N.C.
C.J. Harris, ‘American Idol’ Season 13 Finalist, Dies at 31

Curtis "C.J" Harris, the talented singer who won fans' hearts during the thirteenth season of American Idol, has died. According to TMZ, a source close to the family said the 31-year-old Alabama native "suffered an apparent heart attack" on Jan. 15. People reports that the Walker County Coroner confirmed Harris was transported to Walker Baptist Medical Center in his hometown of Jasper, Ala. but efforts to resuscitate him failed.
Willie Nelson’s New Album Celebrates the Work of Hit Songwriter Harlan Howard

It's been less than a year since Willie Nelson released an album, but the country legend already has a new project ready to share. On March 3, the 89-year-old innovator will drop his 73rd studio record, I Don't Know a Thing About Love. The project features renditions of the most popular and beloved tracks penned by the late Harlan Howard, one of country music's most influential songwriters.
All of Miranda Lambert’s Albums, Ranked

Since releasing her major-label debut album, Kerosene, in 2005, Miranda Lambert has made a name for herself in country music through emotional lyrics and a badass attitude. It's a trend she continues with each solo record she releases, including her most recent project, Palomino. Throughout the last two decades, Lambert...
98.1 Minnesotas New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Minnesota.

 https://minnesotasnewcountry.com

