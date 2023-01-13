Read full article on original website
Top 10 Ronnie Milsap Songs
Ronnie Milsap is one of the most successful country artists in history, especially from a charts standpoint: In a career that dates back to 1963, he's earned an impressive 35 solo No. 1 hits in the U.S. A Grand Ole Opry member as of Feb. 6, 1976 — and a 2014 Country Music Hall of Fame inductee — Milsap has also won six Grammy Awards.
Jimmie Allen, Mickey Guyton + More Sign on for New Reality TV Show, ‘My Kind of Country’
Jimmie Allen, Mickey Guyton and Orville Peck have been named as the hosts of My Kind of Country, a new televised singing competition that's set to air on Apple TV+. The eight-episode series will follow the three stars as they step into the role of talent scouts, inviting contestants from all over the world to Nashville in pursuit of the next big country A-Lister.
The Best 25 Debut Country Singles of All Time, Ranked
A truly great debut single establishes a country artist's musical personality. Though they can — and should — evolve throughout their career, the best debut singles hone in on the artist's personality and introduces fans to who they are as a recording artist. Not every country star comes...
Luke Combs Wrote a Song for Gabby Barrett’s Next Album
Gabby Barrett is still on maternity leave after welcoming her son, Augustine Boone, in November, but that doesn't mean she's entirely off the clock. In fact, the singer is hard at work on her next album, and she says the tracklist will feature a song written by none other than Luke Combs.
Is it Summer Yet? Here Is The Firefest 2023 Lineup Announcement!
How about some good news for Blue Monday? Firefest in Cold Spring has unveiled a portion of its 2023 lineup...and it's really exciting because there are some BIG names coming this summer! Chris Janson, Jimmie Allen, and Sawyer Brown will be performing this year!. There are other artists still to...
‘American Idol’ Contestant CJ Harris Dead at 31
CJ Harris, an American Idol contestant who finished in sixth place in Season 13, has died, according to a report from TMZ. He was 31 years old. A country, rock and soul singer who hailed from Jasper, Ala., Harris' powerful voice and magnetic stage presence drew praise from the Idol judges, including Keith Urban.
Dustin Lynch’s ‘Stars Like Confetti’ Video Is for the Fans [Watch]
Dustin Lynch is putting the spotlight on his fans in his "Stars Like Confetti" music video as he tailgates with them ahead of a show. The video opens with actual footage of fans prepping for a night of fun at Country Jam in Eau Claire, Wisc. Lynch was a part of the lineup in 2022, and likely filmed the music video that day.
80 Years Ago: Ronnie Milsap Is Born in North Carolina
Happy birthday to Ronnie Milsap! The singer was born on Jan. 16, 1943, in Robbinsville, N.C. While Milsap has led an extraordinary life, his humble beginnings were anything but promising. Almost completely blind since birth due to a congenital disorder, Milsap was abandoned by his biological mother and raised by his grandparents until the age of five, when he went to the Governor Morehead School for the Blind in Raleigh, N.C.
Amy Grant Explains How Vince Gill Helped Her Recover From Her Bike Accident
Amy Grant is on the mend after a July 2022 bike accident, which sent her to the hospital and forced her to cancel a string of concerts that summer. Now that she's feeling better, Grant is detailing the powerful impact that support from her husband Vince Gill had on her recovery process.
C.J. Harris, ‘American Idol’ Season 13 Finalist, Dies at 31
Curtis "C.J" Harris, the talented singer who won fans' hearts during the thirteenth season of American Idol, has died. According to TMZ, a source close to the family said the 31-year-old Alabama native "suffered an apparent heart attack" on Jan. 15. People reports that the Walker County Coroner confirmed Harris was transported to Walker Baptist Medical Center in his hometown of Jasper, Ala. but efforts to resuscitate him failed.
31 Years Ago: Johnny Cash Is Inducted Into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
Thirty-one years ago today (Jan. 15, 1992) was an unforgettable day for Johnny Cash: It was on that date that Cash was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, proving that his music defies genre limits. Lyle Lovett inducted Cash during 1992's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame...
Remember When Reba McEntire Joined the Grand Ole Opry?
Reba McEntire was already well into her career as a country music singer by the time she was formally inducted into the Grand Ole Opry on Jan. 17, 1986. Her induction came nearly a decade after her first appearance on the hallowed stage, and the night was not without controversy.
Willie Nelson’s New Album Celebrates the Work of Hit Songwriter Harlan Howard
It's been less than a year since Willie Nelson released an album, but the country legend already has a new project ready to share. On March 3, the 89-year-old innovator will drop his 73rd studio record, I Don't Know a Thing About Love. The project features renditions of the most popular and beloved tracks penned by the late Harlan Howard, one of country music's most influential songwriters.
All of Miranda Lambert’s Albums, Ranked
Since releasing her major-label debut album, Kerosene, in 2005, Miranda Lambert has made a name for herself in country music through emotional lyrics and a badass attitude. It's a trend she continues with each solo record she releases, including her most recent project, Palomino. Throughout the last two decades, Lambert...
Kane Brown Almost Met Wife Katelyn Sooner, But He Canceled on Her
Many people speak to timing when it comes to relationships — "the timing isn't right" or "they're not ready for a commitment" — it's the idea that fate has a role in romance. Perhaps that's the case for Kane Brown and his wife Katelyn, who almost came face to face a year prior to actually meeting for the first time.
