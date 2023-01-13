14-year-old injured after being hit by car in Arkansas City
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A 14-year-old child in the crosswalk of an Arkansas City intersection was injured after being hit by a car on Friday morning.
A news release from the Arkansas City Police Department says the teenager was crossing Summit Street eastbound in the crosswalk on the south side of the intersection when a driver turned southbound onto Summit Street from Kansas Avenue and hit them.Wichita woman arrested for attempted murder in October crash
The 14-year-old suffered minor injuries and was released from the scene to a guardian after being assessed by EMS.
The driver of the vehicle was cited for failing to yield to a pedestrian in the crosswalk.
