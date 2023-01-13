ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

First look: Marisa Abela as Amy Winehouse in ‘Back to Black’ biopic

By Samantha Ibrahim
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R1xN7_0kE0e3B000

Amy Winehouse fans refuse to let her memory go to black — and there’s an upcoming biopic to prove it.

A first-look photo from “Back to Black” — to be distributed by Focus Features — reveals star Marisa Abela in costume as the late seven-time Grammy winner.

The sneak peek snapshot features the “Industry” star, 26, donning Winehouse’s famous look.

The ensemble consisted of the singer’s iconic black beehive hairstyle, winged eyeliner, unmistakeable mole and tattoos.

The film drama — made with the full support of her surviving family — is based on Winehouse’s short-but-unforgettable journey to the heights of the music world, as well as her tragic death.

The “Rehab” crooner’s life was cut short in 2011 when she died of alcohol poisoning at the age of 27.

Abela shared a tribute to Winehouse on Instagram on Friday, posting a snap of her next to a mural of the musician.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25er0B_0kE0e3B000
Marisa Abela as Amy Winehouse in “Back to Black”
Focus Features
https://www.instagram.com/p/CnXKrduoPPe

“’And for London. This is for London. Cause Camden Town ain’t burnin down,'” she wrote, referencing Winehouse’s 2008 Grammy speech when she won Record of the Year for her song “Rehab.” Abela added: “I love you, Amy. ❤️”

“Fifty Shades of Grey” director Sam Taylor-Johnson — the wife of James Bond frontrunner Aaron Taylor-Johnson — is at the helm, and her “Nowhere Boy” collaborator, screenwriter Matt Greenhalgh, is writing the script.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T8EdX_0kE0e3B000
Abela will be playing the late British musician in the film.
Getty Images

With the aid of Winehouse’s estate and her record labels, Universal Music Group and Sony Music Publishing, the flick will include several of the British artist’s most famous singles.

“My connection to Amy began when I left college and was hanging out in the creatively diverse London borough of Camden. I got a job at the legendary Koko Club, and I can still breathe every market stall, vintage shop and street,” Taylor-Johnson, 55, said in a statement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XgZkt_0kE0e3B000
The “Back to Black” singer died in 2011 at the age of 27.
Getty Images

The filmmaker continued: “A few years later Amy wrote her searingly honest songs whilst living in Camden. Like with me, it became part of her DNA. I first saw her perform at a talent show at Ronnie Scott’s Jazz Club in Soho and it was immediately obvious she wasn’t just ‘talent,’ she was genius.”

“I feel excited and humbled to have this opportunity to realize Amy’s beautifully unique and tragic story to cinema accompanied by the most important part of her legacy – her music,” Taylor-Johnson continued.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ouxkZ_0kE0e3B000
Sam Taylor-Johnson is directing the feature film.
Awais, PacificCoastNews

“I am fully aware of the responsibility, [and] with my writing collaborator — Matt Greenhalgh — I will create a movie that we will all love and cherish forever. Just like we do Amy,” she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48xqng_0kE0e3B000
Abela at the Fashion Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Dec. 5
Getty Images for BFC
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38khmn_0kE0e3B000
Abela at the Harper’s Bazaar Women of the Year Awards, in partnership with Armani Beauty, at London hotel Claridge’s on Nov. 10
Dave Benett/Getty Images for Har

Filming for “Back to Black” is scheduled to begin on Monday in London. No release date has been set for the movie.

Comments / 0

Related
purewow.com

‘Industry’ Star Marisa Abela Totally Transforms Into Amy Winehouse in First Look Pics for New Biopic

Move over, Austin Butler, because a new star is taking on the role of a musical icon, and we couldn't be more excited. Studiocanal is releasing a new biopic titled Back to Black, which will explore the life of English singer-songwriter Amy Winehouse, who passed away in 2011. And just this weekend, the studio released the first photo of lead Marisa Abela (Industry), who has completely transformed into the “Rehab” singer.
msn.com

Buckingham Palace Reportedly Has Plans For Prince Harry Ahead Of King Charles' Coronation

Prince Harry has opened the floodgates, and it's a scene! "Spare," his uncensored memoir, gets into the nitty-gritty details of his own life and that of his family, with many wondering if he went too far. The consensus is divided. There's the "Sussex Squad," who are avidly defending Harry and wife, Meghan Markle, and there are those who keep the hashtag "ShutUpHarry" trending. Then, of course, there's a good batch of the population that simply doesn't care.
Herbie J Pilato

The Scandalous Diaries and Divorce of Mary Astor: "A Trial By Acting"

According to People Magazine in early 1987, "From childhood, Mary Astor's best friend was her diary. Unfortunately, she couldn't manage to be quite that faithful to her husband. Instead, the brainy actress began an impassioned affair in 1933 with the urbane playwright George S. Kaufman and confided every luscious detail to her little black book."
Us Weekly

Naya Rivera’s Dad Says Late Daughter Had ‘Trouble With’ Lea Michele on ‘Glee’ Set: ‘They Hated Each Other’

Shutterstock (2) Rehashing the past. Naya Rivera's father dished on his late daughter's workplace dynamic with former costar Lea Michele in The Price of Glee. The Investigation Discovery documentary dropped all three episodes on Monday, January 16, with appearances by George Rivera, former crew members and others who were close to the Glee cast throughout […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Page Six

Melanie Griffith seen with new scar on her face years after skin cancer battle

Melanie Griffith went for a drive and showed off more than she expected to. The “Working Girl” star was photographed in her car Friday afternoon and was seen with a large scar on her left cheek. A closer look shows that a small part of the laceration, which appeared to be sewn with stitches, remained open and healing. The reason for Griffith’s scar is unknown. A rep for Griffith didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. During her outing, the “Now & Then” actress, 65, looked chic in a pair of black-rimmed glasses, a black turtleneck, diamond studs and a glossy red lipstick.  In 2018,...
Popculture

Nancy Sinatra Reveals Candid Phone Call From Elvis Presley After Lisa Marie's Birth

A long-time friend of the Presleys paid tribute to Lisa Marie Presley after news broke Thursday of her passing at age 54. Following the announcement, Nancy Sinatra wrote: "Every now and then I find myself wishing very hard that there is a hereafter and tonight is one of those times. Otherwise the nothingness, the emptiness are too hard to bear." On Jan. 13, Nancy tweeted another ode to the late singer from a memory of her famous father. "When his little girl was born Elvis called me, she wrote. "He was so excited his voice was whispery. He said his baby was born blessed and would live a life of privilege, but there are "so many babies born in the ghetto who will have hard lives and struggles. It isn't fair." Nancy continued, "His heart was full of love – and pain. I don't know why he shared his thoughts with me but I'm glad he did so I can share them with you. Elvis was much more than a phenomenon, he was a loving, caring mortal man." It is also worth noting that their fathers, Elvis Presley and Frank Sinatra, sang together multiple times and appeared in the 1960 television special Welcome Home Elvis.
DoYouRemember?

Meet Celine Dion’s Son With Late Husband, 21-Year-Old René-Charles Angélil

Celine Dion has made great contributions to the music industry, ranging from pop to rock to gospel and classical songs. The singer has built her name in various genres with her powerfully skilled vocals. While she is popular for releasing hit albums and songs like TheTitanic’s “My Heart Will Go On”, the French artist is also the mother to René-Charles, her talented firstborn.
New York Post

Channing Tatum on dry-humping Salma Hayek in ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’: ‘That’s almost the comfort zone for me’

Channing Tatum is ready to take it all off again as the titular male stripper in “Magic Mike’s Last Dance,” which bumps and grinds into theaters on Feb. 10. But although the 42-year-old actor began stripping when he was just 18 — loosely inspiring the original “Magic Mike” in 2012 — even he felt awkward about putting the moves on costar Salma Hayek, 56, in the franchise’s third film. “I mean, she was one of my first crushes,” he told Vanity Fair about dry-humping Hayek’s character in the movie’s opening scene. “But I do have to say that’s almost the comfort zone...
New York Post

Danny Pintauro slams Candace Cameron Bure for ‘horrifying’ 2015 interview

Danny Pintauro, who starred on “Who’s the Boss?,” is speaking out about the “disappointing” way Candace Cameron Bure treated him when he appeared on “The View” seven years ago. Pintauro called his discussion with then-“View” co-hosts Bure, 46, and Raven-Symoné, 37, “one of the lowest moments” of his life while talking with David Yontef on his “Behind The Velvet Rope” podcast. Pintauro, 47, appeared on “The View” after revealing his HIV diagnosis and crystal meth use on Oprah Winfrey’s “Where Are They Now?” in 2015. Bure “basically said, ‘Do you take responsibility for getting HIV because you were living a promiscuous lifestyle?'” Pintauro...
New York Post

King Charles has ‘no appetite to engage’ with Prince Harry after ‘Spare’

King Charles III is not looking to hold any peace talks with his youngest son, Prince Harry, anytime soon, according to reports. The father-son dynamic has been thrust into a record low for the pair following the explosive release of Harry’s tell-all memoir, “Spare.” Amid whispers over whether or not Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, will attend his father’s coronation in May, an insider told the Evening Standard that a royal reunion is not on the cards “at this moment in time.” “He has never been one to make quick judgments,” an insider told the outlet. “There is no appetite at this...
People

Before They Were Famous: Stars in After-School Specials

Michelle Pfeiffer & Val Kilmer, One Too Many, 1985. "It was only some drinks until one mistake made it one too many," warned the trailer for this cautionary tale about drinking and driving, which was directed by Pfeiffer's then-husband, Peter Horton. "I usually don't cringe when I think back or see myself," Kilmer told PEOPLE in 2013 of his past performances.
wegotthiscovered.com

An abysmal horror sequel starring future Oscar winners that took 27 years to release wins bizarre admiration

George Clooney has won two Academy Awards from eight nominations in six different categories, while Laura Dern has an Oscar of her own from three nods. Timothy Spall has been shortlisted for a BAFTA no less than five times, while Charlie Sheen has four Primetime Emmys under his belt, and Johnathan Rhys-Davies has been a part of two billion-dollar franchises. They all co-starred in the same film way back in 1983, but it would be 27 years before Grizzly II: Revenge finally saw the light of day.
WWD

A Sleepy Party Scene After the 2023 Golden Globes

It was a party scene like no other at the 80th Golden Globe Awards, back in-person and on TV for the first time since 2020, and fighting for relevance after diversity and ethics scandals in the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. Usually buzzing with celebrations hosted by the major networks, streamers and studios, the only official after party was hosted by Billboard on-site around the pool at The Beverly Hilton. More from WWDThe Best-Dressed Stars at the Golden Globes 2023All the Golden Globes 2023 Red Carpet LooksBaby2Baby Holiday Toys & Basics Distribution Launch 2022 With Lauren Sanchez, Lori Harvey & More Stars And...
waldina.com

Happy 72nd Birthday Charo

Today is the 72nd birthday of the bigger-than-life entertainer with the bigger-than-life given name that has shortened it to simply “Charo.” She is everyone’s very favorite Love Boat guest stars. The woman just delivers every time! The world is a better place because Charo is in it.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Variety

Denied in 2021, India’s ‘Ghaath’ Makes it to Berlinale in 2023 After ‘Kafkaesque’ Journey (EXCLUSIVE)

After it was pulled at the last minute from Berlinale 2021, Chhatrapal Ninawe’s debut feature “Ghaath” (“Ambush”) will finally show at the festival in 2023. The Marathi-language film, a slow-burn thriller set on the fringes of India’s jungles occupied by Maoist rebels and revolves around the tense interplay between guerrillas, civilians and the police, will have its world premiere at the Berlinale’s Panorama strand. The project, then co-produced by billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Jio Studios and independent producer Manish Mundra’s Drishyam Films, was selected for the work-in-progress lab at India’s Film Bazaar 2020 where it won the Lab Award. “Ghaath” was selected as...
New York Post

Kendall Jenner’s umbrella escort slammed by fans: ‘So out of touch’

At least one guy is keeping up with Kendall Jenner. The superstar model sparked controversy among fans this weekend after she was photographed with an unidentified male chaperone holding an umbrella over her head. In photos first obtained by the Sun, Jenner is seen being escorted to and from her car in the midst of a rainstorm, as a man walked at her side with an umbrella to keep her dry. To brave the weather, the “Kardashians” star wore a pair of black leggings, a blue hoodie and a pair of chestnut-colored Ugg boots. While Jenner may have enjoyed her decidedly dry jaunt...
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
161K+
Followers
73K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy