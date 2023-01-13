ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

North Carolina Community Sells for $57M

CBRE represented RK Properties, which sold the Raleigh property five years after acquiring it. RK Properties, a Long Beach, Calif.-based multifamily property investment firm, has sold Edwards Mill Townhomes and Apartments, a 220-unit multifamily community in northwest Raleigh, N.C., for $56.5 million, more than five years after making its initial investment in the Triangle for $34.5 million.
A great black-owned barbecue in trouble

Chapel Hill, NC – Two years ago a Durham restaurant, Backyard Barbecue, gained national attention for being featured in “Black Smoke: African Americans and the United States of Barbecue” by Adrian Miller. Miller believes that the story of the American tradition of barbecue cannot be told without...
Someone In North Carolina Won A Million Dollars, Do They Know It?

Come out come out wherever you are. Someone in North Carolina won a million dollars, do they know it? Everyone knows the billion dollars went to some lucky someone in Maine, but there is a million-dollar winner out there that has six months to claim their prize. The million dollar...
North Carolina Town Ranks As Hottest Housing Zip Code In Charlotte Area

Although the housing market may have cooled a little bit from the blazing fire it was last year, there’s still movement. And, if you’re looking to make a move, check out Open Door’s list of popular zip codes to relocate. WSOC reports one North Carolina town ranks as the hottest zip code in the area according to Open Door. That zip is 28078. The town is none other than Huntersville. Just approximately 15 miles from Charlotte, we know it offers lots of amenities for families. And, also close to home making the top of the list is 28173. We recognize that one as belonging to Waxhaw and Marvin in Union County, North Carolina. Those of course sit about 20 miles to the south of Charlotte. We lived for quite some time in an area close to Waxhaw. I love that little town. It’s so charming. Anyone who’s strolled the streets and popped into the antique shops and quaint little restaurants knows the appeal. One of the Instagram worthy spots is the popular train bridge. You can literally stand above the tracks as the trains pass through. The hubby’s favorite restaurant is Maxwell’s Tavern right near the tracks.
10 Hotels For An Easy Romantic Weekend Getaway In North Carolina

Looking for the perfect romantic weekend getaway in North Carolina? Whether you’re looking for Valentine’s Day, an anniversary, or just because there is nothing better than a quiet, romantic vacation with the one you love. It’s easy to do the same old soam when it comes to vacationing. Maybe you have a go-to beach or tend to book an Airbnb. But if you want the ultimate relaxing retreat look no further than some of North Carolina’s best hotels. Each of the 10 places on this list will ensure you make the most out of your time together while enjoying the luxury and all the amenities you desire. Or you can be left alone and never leave your room if you so choose. The coast, mountains, and piedmont are all covered on this list giving you ample options for whatever your perfect destination may be.
NC abortion law changes and Charlotte’s transit plan is dead

North Carolina legislative leaders are looking at changing the state’s abortion law, but it’s not clear how. Yet. Also, the City of Charlotte wants the state to let it try to raise the sales tax to pay for transit. But state leaders don’t seem interested in doing that.
NC Man Wins $1,000,000 In Mega Millions Drawing

Multiple North Carolina residents won big during Friday the 13th’s Mega Millions prize drawing.  One lucky Charlotte,NC resident purchased a $2 ticket at a Kwik Mart and matched all 5 white balls, earning him a $1,000,000 Mega Millions prize. After circumventing unlikely odds of 1 in 12.6 million to win the prize, the winner now […]
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in North Carolina

Neon signage, cake display boxes, and always open late—you can't discuss American dining history without mentioning the diner. You can find a diner in just about every corner of North Carolina. But not all diners are created equally. According to the online media publication Food & Wine, there's one diner in NC that is a winning favorite.
Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson calls for North Carolina to become ‘destination state for life’ in anti-abortion speech

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – Mark Robinson, the Guilford County native who rose to be lieutenant governor largely based on a reputation for making pointed and sometimes incendiary speeches, delivered one Saturday that clearly reinforced his opposition to abortion. Robinson was the keynote speaker at North Carolina Right to Life’s 25th annual Rally and March for […]
Guest opinion: NC’s Indian-American CEOs are only the tip of the iceberg

Editor’s note: Steve S. Rao is a Council Member At Large and Former Mayor Pro Tem for the Town of Morrisville and an Opinion Writer for WRAL Tech Wire. He served on the Board of the New American Economy, now the American Immigration Council, and on the NC League of Municipalities Race and Equity Task Force. He is a regular contributing writer to WRAL TechWire.
Coronavirus detection in waste water up 70% in North Carolina

COVID-19 particles found in sewage in North Carolina increased by nearly 70 percent in the past week. At 82.4 million virus particles, that is the highest number since last January. Last week's North Carolina COVID-19 dashboard update also shows that statewide hospital admissions also reached their highest level in nearly...
Amanda Lamb: Finality

RALEIGH, N.C. — Every time my kids leave to go back to school or work after the holidays, it feels a little more permanent. I remember with my oldest daughter, thinking about the fact that eventually summers would be spent away doing internships or taking classes, and of course we had the rare gift of the time during the pandemic when she did come home again. But clearly, that was a once in a lifetime moment. She now lives on her own in New York City and pops in for the occasional visit.
RALEIGH, NC

