The Urban Legend Surrounding this Castle in North Carolina is FascinatingTravel MavenChapel Hill, NC
Annual Prescribed Burn of Hemlock Bluffs to Occur Between Now and AprilJames TulianoCary, NC
Raleigh area foreclosures skyrocketing in Wake County: 150% increase since 2021Edy ZooWake County, NC
Cause of Death of NFL Legend RevealedOnlyHomersRaleigh, NC
White Oak Creek Greenway Offers Around 7 Miles of Pure Cycling BlissJames TulianoCary, NC
multihousingnews.com
North Carolina Community Sells for $57M
CBRE represented RK Properties, which sold the Raleigh property five years after acquiring it. RK Properties, a Long Beach, Calif.-based multifamily property investment firm, has sold Edwards Mill Townhomes and Apartments, a 220-unit multifamily community in northwest Raleigh, N.C., for $56.5 million, more than five years after making its initial investment in the Triangle for $34.5 million.
This Is The Top Buffet In North Carolina
Yelp searched around the country to find the best buffets around, including this all-you-can-eat haven in North Carolina.
borderbelt.org
Ms. Black North Carolina, a Columbus County native, shines light on health disparities
When Tatyana Faulk-Frink was crowned Ms. Black North Carolina last month, she proudly wore a sash bearing the name of her hometown of Chadbourn – a nod to the Columbus County community that she continues to support. As a medical student at the University of North Carolina and the...
chathamjournal.com
A great black-owned barbecue in trouble
Chapel Hill, NC – Two years ago a Durham restaurant, Backyard Barbecue, gained national attention for being featured in “Black Smoke: African Americans and the United States of Barbecue” by Adrian Miller. Miller believes that the story of the American tradition of barbecue cannot be told without...
kiss951.com
Someone In North Carolina Won A Million Dollars, Do They Know It?
Come out come out wherever you are. Someone in North Carolina won a million dollars, do they know it? Everyone knows the billion dollars went to some lucky someone in Maine, but there is a million-dollar winner out there that has six months to claim their prize. The million dollar...
WBTV
North Carolina plays prominent role in upcoming thriller ‘Condor’s Nest’
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina is playing a big role in a new movie coming out later this month, both in front of and behind the camera. “Condor’s Nest” takes us back to the 1950s and the hunt for Nazi war criminals. The Rocky Mount area doubles...
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Town Ranks As Hottest Housing Zip Code In Charlotte Area
Although the housing market may have cooled a little bit from the blazing fire it was last year, there’s still movement. And, if you’re looking to make a move, check out Open Door’s list of popular zip codes to relocate. WSOC reports one North Carolina town ranks as the hottest zip code in the area according to Open Door. That zip is 28078. The town is none other than Huntersville. Just approximately 15 miles from Charlotte, we know it offers lots of amenities for families. And, also close to home making the top of the list is 28173. We recognize that one as belonging to Waxhaw and Marvin in Union County, North Carolina. Those of course sit about 20 miles to the south of Charlotte. We lived for quite some time in an area close to Waxhaw. I love that little town. It’s so charming. Anyone who’s strolled the streets and popped into the antique shops and quaint little restaurants knows the appeal. One of the Instagram worthy spots is the popular train bridge. You can literally stand above the tracks as the trains pass through. The hubby’s favorite restaurant is Maxwell’s Tavern right near the tracks.
Bojangles to offer new adult-version sweet tea drink in March across Carolinas
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Bojangles announced its first-ever launch of an adult-version sweet tea beverage on Tuesday, according to a news release. The new Hard Sweet Tea is expected to hit North Carolina and South Carolina shelves in March, the release reads. It will be sold at a variety of chains such as Circle […]
power98fm.com
10 Hotels For An Easy Romantic Weekend Getaway In North Carolina
Looking for the perfect romantic weekend getaway in North Carolina? Whether you’re looking for Valentine’s Day, an anniversary, or just because there is nothing better than a quiet, romantic vacation with the one you love. It’s easy to do the same old soam when it comes to vacationing. Maybe you have a go-to beach or tend to book an Airbnb. But if you want the ultimate relaxing retreat look no further than some of North Carolina’s best hotels. Each of the 10 places on this list will ensure you make the most out of your time together while enjoying the luxury and all the amenities you desire. Or you can be left alone and never leave your room if you so choose. The coast, mountains, and piedmont are all covered on this list giving you ample options for whatever your perfect destination may be.
North Carolina lab finds street drugs cut with chemical that leads to ‘aggressive wounds’
CHARLOTTE — A new threat is being found in dangerous street drugs by researchers at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, and the effects can have a horrifying effect on users. The substance is an animal tranquilizer used by veterinarians called Xylazine. Its slang name is “Tranq,” and...
Giant gorilla sold at auction getting new home in North Carolina
The giant gorilla sitting off of South Main St. in Wake Forest is getting a new home.
Wbt.com
NC abortion law changes and Charlotte’s transit plan is dead
North Carolina legislative leaders are looking at changing the state’s abortion law, but it’s not clear how. Yet. Also, the City of Charlotte wants the state to let it try to raise the sales tax to pay for transit. But state leaders don’t seem interested in doing that.
NC Man Wins $1,000,000 In Mega Millions Drawing
Multiple North Carolina residents won big during Friday the 13th’s Mega Millions prize drawing. One lucky Charlotte,NC resident purchased a $2 ticket at a Kwik Mart and matched all 5 white balls, earning him a $1,000,000 Mega Millions prize. After circumventing unlikely odds of 1 in 12.6 million to win the prize, the winner now […]
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in North Carolina
Neon signage, cake display boxes, and always open late—you can't discuss American dining history without mentioning the diner. You can find a diner in just about every corner of North Carolina. But not all diners are created equally. According to the online media publication Food & Wine, there's one diner in NC that is a winning favorite.
Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson calls for North Carolina to become ‘destination state for life’ in anti-abortion speech
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – Mark Robinson, the Guilford County native who rose to be lieutenant governor largely based on a reputation for making pointed and sometimes incendiary speeches, delivered one Saturday that clearly reinforced his opposition to abortion. Robinson was the keynote speaker at North Carolina Right to Life’s 25th annual Rally and March for […]
North Carolina witness describes circle-shaped object hovering above nearby tree
A North Carolina witness at Winston-Salem reported watching and photographing a circle-shaped light a few feet above a nearby tree at 7:36 p.m. on November 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
wraltechwire.com
Guest opinion: NC’s Indian-American CEOs are only the tip of the iceberg
Editor’s note: Steve S. Rao is a Council Member At Large and Former Mayor Pro Tem for the Town of Morrisville and an Opinion Writer for WRAL Tech Wire. He served on the Board of the New American Economy, now the American Immigration Council, and on the NC League of Municipalities Race and Equity Task Force. He is a regular contributing writer to WRAL TechWire.
publicradioeast.org
Coronavirus detection in waste water up 70% in North Carolina
COVID-19 particles found in sewage in North Carolina increased by nearly 70 percent in the past week. At 82.4 million virus particles, that is the highest number since last January. Last week's North Carolina COVID-19 dashboard update also shows that statewide hospital admissions also reached their highest level in nearly...
Amanda Lamb: Finality
RALEIGH, N.C. — Every time my kids leave to go back to school or work after the holidays, it feels a little more permanent. I remember with my oldest daughter, thinking about the fact that eventually summers would be spent away doing internships or taking classes, and of course we had the rare gift of the time during the pandemic when she did come home again. But clearly, that was a once in a lifetime moment. She now lives on her own in New York City and pops in for the occasional visit.
This Is The Most Underrated Town In North Carolina
Cheapism compiled a list of the most overlooked towns in America, including this spot in North Carolina.
