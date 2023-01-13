New River Harley-Davidson’s 16th annual Chili Cook-Off coming on Jan. 28
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — The New River Harley-Davidson Chili Cook-Off will be taking place soon.
The 16th Annual Cook-Off will take place on January 28. There are fees for participation, vendor and entry. All proceeds go to Benefit Semper Fi and America’s Fund.
- Vendor Fees: $45
- Participation Fees: $50
- Event Entry: $5
For more information, call 910-346-9997, or email info@nrhd.com .Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
