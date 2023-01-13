ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, NC

New River Harley-Davidson’s 16th annual Chili Cook-Off coming on Jan. 28

By Calie Ofiesh Marketing, Events Coordinator, Rentals, Courtney Layton
 4 days ago

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — The New River Harley-Davidson Chili Cook-Off will be taking place soon.

The 16th Annual Cook-Off will take place on January 28. There are fees for participation, vendor and entry. All proceeds go to Benefit Semper Fi and America’s Fund.

  • Vendor Fees: $45
  • Participation Fees: $50
  • Event Entry: $5

For more information, call 910-346-9997, or email info@nrhd.com .

