New River Harley-Davidson’s 16th annual Chili Cook-Off coming on Jan. 28

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — The New River Harley-Davidson Chili Cook-Off will be taking place soon.

The 16th Annual Cook-Off will take place on January 28. There are fees for participation, vendor and entry. All proceeds go to Benefit Semper Fi and America’s Fund.

Vendor Fees: $45

Participation Fees: $50

Event Entry: $5

For more information, call 910-346-9997, or email info@nrhd.com .

