Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New York witness spots disc-shaped object hovering 100 feet while sitting at red lightRoger MarshNiagara Falls, NY
Three New York Police Departments to Get $1.5 Million in Funding for Federal Pilot ProjectJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Congressman Colin Allred Honors Damar Hamlin's Recovery on House FloorLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Buffalo VA nurses speak out against administration's failure to prepare for the blizzardEdy ZooBuffalo, NY
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Related
Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys
Tom Brady was caught committing a dirty move in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in their NFC Wild Card Playoff game on Monday night. Brady’s Buccaneers were down 24-0 in the third quarter and Brady completed a pass to Chris Godwin that went to the Bucs’ 29. Godwin lost a... The post Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
Tom Brady said farewell to Buccaneers after playoff loss
BOSTON -- A frustrating and fairly miserable 2022 season came to an end for Tom Brady on Monday night, as his sub-.500 Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys to conclude the NFL's Wild Card round. Brady and the Bucs never really stood a chance in the 31-14 defeat, with Tampa held scoreless until the end of the third quarter.We're now left wondering if Brady will lace them up for yet another season. He always said that his goal was to play until he was 45, and his 46th birthday is coming up in August. Will he continue to defy time,...
theScore
Cousins: Loss vs. Giants 'probably the toughest' of career
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins said falling short in Sunday's 31-24 wild-card game loss to the New York Giants might be his most bitter pill to swallow. "It hurts. ... This is probably the toughest loss I've had in my career," Cousins said postgame. Minnesota had an opportunity to tie...
Cincinnati Bengals at Buffalo Bills preview: Predictions, odds and 3 matchups to watch
The Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills will finally play their long-awaited game Sunday afternoon in Western New York after their
theScore
Chargers fire offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi, QB coach Shane Day
The Los Angeles Chargers have fired offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi and passing game coordinator/quarterbacks coach Shane Day, the team announced Tuesday. Lombardi and Day have been with the team for the last two seasons. Chargers head coach Brandon Staley hired Lombardi in January 2021. Many have criticized Lombardi for failing...
theScore
Vikings GM expects Cousins back, discussed contract with Jefferson
Minnesota Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah said Wednesday he anticipates Kirk Cousins returning as the team's quarterback in 2023 and that he's had an "initial dialogue" with Justin Jefferson's agent on an extension. "It's our expectation that he'll be our quarterback," Adofo-Mensah said, according to ESPN's Kevin Seifert. "I can't...
theScore
USC's Addison declares for 2023 NFL Draft
USC receiver Jordan Addison has declared for the 2023 NFL Draft ahead of Monday's deadline. Addison is widely expected to be a first-round pick and is in contention to be the first wideout selected in April. Addison won the 2021 Fred Biletnikoff Award as the nation's top receiver after producing...
theScore
Cardinals hire Titans' Monti Ossenfort as GM
The Arizona Cardinals hired Monti Ossenfort as their new general manager on Monday, the team announced. A former director of college scouting, Ossenfort was part of four Super Bowl-winning seasons with the New England Patriots. He spent the last three years as the Tennessee Titans' director of player personnel. Ossenfort...
theScore
Rodgers weighing future, thinks he can win MVP again in 'right situation'
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is open to continuing his playing career outside of Green Bay. "I think I can win MVP again in the right situation. ... Is that Green Bay or somewhere else? I'm not sure," Rodgers said on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Tuesday, per NFL.com's Kevin Patra. "But I don't think you should shut down any opportunity."
theScore
NFL attendance reaches 6-year high in 2022
The NFL experienced a big jump in attendance numbers this season. The average crowd size at an NFL game during the 2022 regular season was 69,442, the highest mark since 2016 and the second-largest figure in the last 19 years, according to an analysis by Sports Business Journal. The league...
theScore
Chargers' Staley: 'I'm as frustrated as anybody' over blown lead vs. Jags
Four days after his team blew a 27-0 lead in the wild-card round, Chargers head coach Brandon Staley expressed his disappointment Wednesday with how Los Angeles' season ended. "I'm as frustrated as anybody that's a Chargers fan over what happened," Staley said. "Because there's no one investing as much as we are in what happened."
theScore
Sean Payton addresses openings, 'absolutely' would consider joining Texans
Sean Payton candidly addressed the head coach openings around the NFL this year Monday on "The Herd with Colin Cowherd," saying he'll meet with the Houston Texans, Denver Broncos, and Carolina Panthers this week. Payton - who's still under contract with the New Orleans Saints - is the most coveted...
theScore
2024's No. 2 prospect Ian Jackson commits to North Carolina
Ian Jackson, the No. 2 prospect on the 2024 ESPN 60, will attend North Carolina, he announced Monday, according to ESPN's Jeff Borzello. The five-star wing from New York reportedly chose the Tar Heels over Kentucky, Oregon, LSU, and Arkansas. Jackson is the latest addition to a loaded 2024 recruiting...
theScore
Hurts making progress in recovery from shoulder injury ahead of divisional round
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said quarterback Jalen Hurts will be a full participant in Tuesday's practice ahead of Saturday's divisional-round matchup versus the New York Giants. "He'll be ready to roll today, full go," Sirianni said. Hurts wasn't listed on the injury report Tuesday. He suffered a shoulder...
theScore
Report: Browns set to hire Schwartz as defensive coordinator
The Cleveland Browns are planning to hire Jim Schwartz as their new defensive coordinator, sources told Dianna Russini of ESPN. Pittsburgh Steelers linebackers coach Brian Flores, Seattle associate head coach Sean Desai, and Philadelphia Eagles defensive backs coach Dennard Wilson were reportedly the other top contenders for the job. Schwartz...
Comments / 0