Pender County, NC

New bridges coming to Pender, Onslow counties

By Jason O. Boyd, JaConna Brooker, NC Department of Transportation
 4 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. – A couple of bridges in southeastern North Carolina, one in Pender County and the other in Onslow County, will be replaced thanks to new contracts awarded by the N.C. Department of Transportation.

The bridge on N.C. 11 over Crooked Run was built in 1962 and needs to be replaced. S & C Construction of Wilmington was awarded a $1.9 million contract to replace the bridge and improve nearby roads and intersections. Traffic will be detoured along Garden, Pelham and Crooked Run roads during construction.

The contractor may begin as early as spring 2023 and should be substantially complete, with the new bridge opened to traffic, by the following spring.

In a separate contract, the bridge on U.S. 17 Northbound over Wolf Swamp will also be replaced by S.T. Wooten Corporation for $3.4 million. To avoid traffic disruptions, an on-site detour consisting of a temporary bridge will be built adjacent to the existing bridge. Work can start this winter and is expected to be complete by spring 2024.

WNCT

WNCT

