ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natrona County, WY

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Natrona County Lower Elevations by NWS

Effective: 2023-01-18 03:07:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-18 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Natrona County Lower Elevations WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST TODAY * WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches in the Casper area. Higher amounts up to 7 inches are possible along the foothills of Casper Mountain on the south side of Casper. Outside of the Casper area, accumulations of 1 to 3 inches are expected. * WHERE...Natrona County Lower Elevations. * WHEN...Until noon Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Casper Mountain by NWS

Effective: 2023-01-18 03:07:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-18 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Casper Mountain WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST TODAY * WHAT...Snow. Accumulations of 6 to 8 inches on Casper Mountain. * WHERE...Casper Mountain. * WHEN...Until noon Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range by NWS

Effective: 2023-01-18 04:46:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-18 09:15:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range Light Snow Expected through Tonight This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton. * WHAT...Light to moderate snowfall, with accumulations of 1 to 3 inches expected. 3 to 6 inches of snow possible in the higher elevations of the Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Ranges. * WHERE...The Lander Foothills, South Pass/Red Canyon and areas of southern Fremont and southwestern Natrona counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM Wednesday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Roads may become slick and snow covered. Blowing snow will also occur over South Pass.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy