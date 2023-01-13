Effective: 2023-01-18 03:07:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-18 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Natrona County Lower Elevations WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST TODAY * WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches in the Casper area. Higher amounts up to 7 inches are possible along the foothills of Casper Mountain on the south side of Casper. Outside of the Casper area, accumulations of 1 to 3 inches are expected. * WHERE...Natrona County Lower Elevations. * WHEN...Until noon Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

NATRONA COUNTY, WY ・ 3 HOURS AGO