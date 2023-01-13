Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Natrona County Lower Elevations by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-18 03:07:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-18 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Natrona County Lower Elevations WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST TODAY * WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches in the Casper area. Higher amounts up to 7 inches are possible along the foothills of Casper Mountain on the south side of Casper. Outside of the Casper area, accumulations of 1 to 3 inches are expected. * WHERE...Natrona County Lower Elevations. * WHEN...Until noon Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Casper Mountain by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-18 03:07:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-18 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Casper Mountain WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST TODAY * WHAT...Snow. Accumulations of 6 to 8 inches on Casper Mountain. * WHERE...Casper Mountain. * WHEN...Until noon Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-18 04:46:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-18 09:15:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range Light Snow Expected through Tonight This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton. * WHAT...Light to moderate snowfall, with accumulations of 1 to 3 inches expected. 3 to 6 inches of snow possible in the higher elevations of the Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Ranges. * WHERE...The Lander Foothills, South Pass/Red Canyon and areas of southern Fremont and southwestern Natrona counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM Wednesday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Roads may become slick and snow covered. Blowing snow will also occur over South Pass.
