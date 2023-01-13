Affidavit details brutal stabbing murders of elderly Florida couple

ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. — A man was arrested after he got stuck in a tree after running from police in St. Charles Parish, Louisiana, officials say. St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office in a news release said that deputies were called out to Interstate 310 milepost 4 in St. Rose, Louisiana, after a report of a man sitting in a tree trying to flag down drivers for help. The man told the person called that he was running from a police department,

SAINT CHARLES PARISH, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO