ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Dora, FL

Affidavit details brutal stabbing murders of elderly Florida couple

By Crystal Bonvillian, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
fox13memphis.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox13memphis.com

Alligator abandoned in New Jersey vacant lot

NEPTUNE, N.J. — Investigators are searching for the person who abandoned a 3-foot-long alligator in a vacant lot in New Jersey. The Monmouth County SPCA said in a news release that animal control officers were called to an empty lot in Neptune on Jan. 15 by a good Samaritan who found the reptile. The good Samaritan discovered an alligator inside a plastic tub in the empty lot next to his home.
NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP, NJ
fox13memphis.com

Man arrested after getting stuck in tree after running from police in Louisiana

ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. — A man was arrested after he got stuck in a tree after running from police in St. Charles Parish, Louisiana, officials say. St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office in a news release said that deputies were called out to Interstate 310 milepost 4 in St. Rose, Louisiana, after a report of a man sitting in a tree trying to flag down drivers for help. The man told the person called that he was running from a police department,
SAINT CHARLES PARISH, LA
fox13memphis.com

7 people killed in Alabama tornado identified; 4 were related

AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. — Four of the seven people killed in an Alabama tornado that devastated Autauga County were related to one another, authorities said Saturday. According to a news release from the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office, preliminary reports from the National Weather Service Office stated that Thursday’s tornado, part of a strong cell of storms that raked the South, was at least an EF-3 with winds approaching 150 mph.
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy