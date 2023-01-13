Read full article on original website
UPDATE: Coroner identifies female victim found shot after vehicle crashes into apartment building, catches fire
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the female victim who was found shot after her vehicle crashed into an apartment building and caught fire on Friday, Jan. 13, around 11 a.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Jasmine Clevette Price, 33, of Birmingham, sustained gunshot wound […]
‘At least I know where he is’: Family grieving after body of missing Bessemer man is found
“He was a great impersonator,” she said. “If he met you, he could do you.”
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office mourning death of Deputy Chief Charles Buchannon
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the death of Deputy Chief Charles J. Buchannon. Buchannon, who died unexpectedly Sunday, is being remembered as a leader who cared about the men and women of the sheriff’s office. “Deputy Chief Buchannon was a truly kind soul who dedicated his...
56-year-old man killed by train outside Birmingham
LIPSCOMB, Ala. (WIAT) — A man is dead after the car he was driving was struck by an Amtrak train in Lipscomb Sunday afternoon, the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office reports. Leslie Thomas III, 56, was driving his car at the corner of Avenue A and 5th Street South in Lipscomb when he was hit by […]
UPDATE: 17-year-old identified as victim found in backyard of residence in Birmingham
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A 17-year-old has been identified as the gunshot wound victim found in the backyard of a residence in Birmingham on Saturday, Jan. 14, at approximately 10:15 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Ryan Donell Marable, 17, of Birmingham, sustained gunshot wound injuries during a reported assault […]
Multi-car crash leaves car dangling from utility pole on Graymont Ave
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A crash involving two vehicles early Tuesday morning left one car dangling from a utility pole on Graymont Ave. It happened around 4:30 a.m. The crash sent one vehicle flying, where it caught the top end of a utility pole and hung there until Birmingham Fire and rescue was able to remove it. Two people were in the car at the time and had to be rescued. They were both treated for injuries at the scene.
Male victim found shot in backyard of residence in Birmingham
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A possible juvenile or young adult was found shot in the backyard of a residence in Birmingham on Saturday, Jan. 14, at approximately 10:15 p.m. According to the Birmingham Police Department (BPD), East Precinct officers were dispatched to the 5000 Block of 43rd Street North on a report […]
How the City of Vincent is doing after police department disbanded
SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The Vincent Police Department was disbanded about five months ago after some racist text messages were sent. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office tells me they are grateful to the city of Vincent for allowing them to serve in this capacity and they will continue to do so for as long as the need exists.
18-Year-Old Killed, 2 Others Hurt in Wreck near Tuscaloosa Saturday
A teenage driver was killed and two other juveniles were injured in a single-vehicle near Tuscaloosa Saturday afternoon. Corporal Reginal King, a spokesperson for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency's State Troopers, said the 18-year-old killed in the accident was driving a 1997 Ford Explorer on Old Lock 15 Road in northeast Tuscaloosa County when the vehicle left the roadway.
Unidentified adult remains found in wrecked vehicle in Bessemer
From The Tribune staff reports BESSEMER — Unidentified adult remains were found in a wrecked vehicle in Bessemer on Wednesday, Jan. 11, at approximately 1:00 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, a contractor installing utility poles discovered a motor vehicle at the bottom of a small ravine in the 8200 block of Lock 17 […]
Suspect arrested in makeshift shelter in Calera
CALERA, Ala. (WIAT) — Calera Police announced the arrest of an individual with over 20 prior arrests Sunday. According to CPD, one of their patrol units stopped to offer assistance to a disabled vehicle on I-65. As the officer approached, one person dropped their food and a case of water and ran into the woods. […]
Calera police arrest fugitive wanted by U.S. Marshals
CALERA, Ala. (WBRC) - An individual wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service is in custody after Calera police stopped to help what they thought was a stranded motorist. Just after midnight Sunday morning, a Calera officer stopped to offer help to what appeared to be a disabled vehicle on Interstate 65. However, when the officer approached the vehicle, one individual dropped food and a case of water and fled into the woods.
31-year-old man killed, female injured in Birmingham pre-dawn shooting
BIRMINGHAM — A 31-year-old man was killed, and a female was injured in a shooting that occurred on Sunday, Jan. 15, at approximately 2:20 a.m. According to the Birmingham Police Department (BPD), multiple Shot Spotter alerts were activated in the 100 Block of 4th Avenue North. “A Birmingham Police...
Human remains found in wrecked vehicle in Bessemer ravine could be linked to 2022 missing person’s case, authorities say
Human remains were found inside a wrecked vehicle in Bessemer, and the victim is believed to be linked to a missing person’s case from 2022. A contractor installing utility poles made the discovery early Wednesday afternoon in the 8200 block of Lock 17 Road, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. The vehicle was at the bottom of a small ravine.
Woman Sues City of Tuscaloosa Over Alleged Nerve Damage Caused by 2021 Arrest
A woman has filed a civil rights lawsuit against the city of Tuscaloosa and three law enforcement officers over a January 2021 arrest she claims was unnecessary and abusive. In a lawsuit filed Thursday, the 45-year-old plaintiff said she was entering a local business in late January 2021 to retrieve a purse she'd left there. According to the suit, she was a student at the University of Alabama at the time.
VCU: Murder Victim Was Killed Over Earlier “Domestic Altercation”
A man killed Saturday in Tuscaloosa was shot over a "domestic altercation" he had with the suspect's relative, investigators believe. Captain Jack Kennedy, the commander of the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, said police were called to Sun Valley Apartments on 36th Avenue Saturday around noon on reports of a shooting.
Arrest made in fatal Tuscaloosa apartment shooting
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit has made an arrest following a fatal shooting that took place just before noon on Saturday. Tuscaloosa Police were dispatched to Sun Valley Apartments on 36th East Avenue where a man was shot and killed. The victim has been identified as...
Midday shooting in Tuscaloosa leaves 1 dead, 1 jailed
A midday shooting at a Tuscaloosa apartment complex left one man dead and another in jail. Tuscaloosa police were dispatched at noon Saturday to a report of a shooting at 5140 36th Ave East, which is the Sun Valley Apartments. Officers arrived to find 37-year-old Terrence Knott Jr. dead on the scene, said Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit Capt. Jack Kennedy.
Human remains found in wrecked SUV in Bessemer identified as 39-year-old man missing since September
Human remains found inside a wrecked vehicle in Bessemer are confirmed to be those a 39-year-old man who disappeared in September. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office on Friday identified the victim as Ricardo Carlos Jefferson. Jefferson was last seen leaving his home at 4 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022....
Blountsville man killed in crash
BLOUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A Blountsville man was killed in a single-vehicle crash at approximately 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, in Blount County. Alabama State Troopers said Robert F. Wray, 30, was fatally injured when the 1995 Oldsmobile Cutlass he was driving left the roadway, struck a tree and overturned. Troopers said Wray was not using a seat belt at the time of crash, was partially ejected and pronounced deceased at the scene. The crash occurred on Joy Road near Bama Lane, approximately 2 miles south of Blountsville. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
Comments / 3