ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denmark, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
syracuse.com

60-year-old man killed in UTV rollover crash in Oswego County

Oswego, N.Y. – A 60-year-old man from Mannsville was killed Monday afternoon in a UTV rollover accident in Oswego County, according to state police. James R. Potter was taken to Upstate University Hospital after the crash near Bishop Road in Richland. He was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to New York State Police.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Shore News Network

Police say lock your doors as a serial home invader, rapist at large in Utica

UTICA, NY – A suspect who has exhibited a pattern of home invasion and sexual assault remains on the loose in Utica. Now police are advising the public to lock and secure their homes. A 15-year-old girl was being raped by an adult male home invasion and robbery suspect was able to free herself and escape her attacker on Saturday. Police in Utica reported the incident at 6:55 pm on South Street. “A 15-year-old female had entered her residence to retrieve some items when she encountered a male inside a bedroom,” the Utica Police Department said. “Upon seeing her the The post Police say lock your doors as a serial home invader, rapist at large in Utica appeared first on Shore News Network.
UTICA, NY
wwnytv.com

State Police ask for help locating a Jefferson County man

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - New York State Police in Lowville are asking for the public’s help locating a Jefferson County man. Tyler J. Moroughan, 30, was reported missing on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, leaving a residence on Champion Street in West Carthage, Jefferson County. Moroughan is 5′9″ tall,...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Student brought a weapon to VVS Tuesday morning

VERNON, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Eyewitness News has learned of an incident Tuesday morning at VVS school. A student brought a weapon into a BOCES classroom Tuesday morning and threatened a school staff member. No one was injured. An administrator at the school secured the weapon and the student was turned over to their family and removed from the campus.
VERNON, NY
wwnytv.com

Police: 4 dead, 1 child injured after getting shot by family member in Cleveland

CLEVELAND (WOIO/Gray News) - Four people are dead and a child is injured after they were each shot in the head in a home in Cleveland Friday night, WOIO reports. Police say Angelic Gonzalez, 34, Miguel Gonzalez, 69, and Jayden Baez, 16, were all found dead at the scene. Anthony Boothe, 48, died on Sunday in the hospital and his 8-year-old daughter is in critical condition.
CLEVELAND, NY
WKTV

Utica man accused of running over girlfriend in her driveway

UTICA, N.Y. – A Utica man accused of running over his girlfriend in her driveway last week has been charged with attempted assault. The victim called the police around 9:45 p.m. on Jan. 6 to report that while she was standing in her driveway, her boyfriend in and accelerated, hitting her and knocking her to the ground. The victim also alleges that he backed over her legs while she was on the ground and then drove away.
UTICA, NY
95.3 Big Kat

These Are The 23 Best Places To Order Steak In Upstate New York

Are you looking to buy or order some of the most delicious steak in the Utica, Rome, and Syracuse areas of Upstate New York? Where are you going for dinner?. Here in the United States, steak is normally grilled, and sometimes you will find it pan-fried one menus. Steak can also be cooked in sauce, formed into patties like hamburgers.
UTICA, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Nearly 50-cent gap in gas prices within an hour's drive from Boonville, Lowville and North Country; AAA official says its lack of competition

Remember last summer when we showcased the fact that North Country folks were paying at-least 50-cents more per-gallon of gas locally compared to our neighbors within an hour's drive?. Thankfully, prices today aren't quite as high as they were then, but still it's an issue for many families struggling to...
BOONVILLE, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Oswego JC Penney store to close

OSWEGO — After dodging the ax repeatedly over the years, even as department stores struggled and the COVID-19 pandemic caused its owner to seek bankruptcy protection, the JC Penney store in Oswego is closing. An employee confirmed on Monday that the store, in Oswego Plaza, off state Route 104...
OSWEGO, NY
informnny.com

Couple angry after puppy bought from Watertown’s The Pet Zone falls severely ill

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — It was almost two years ago when Jacelyn Slate and her wife celebrated Valentine’s Day with a new, furry addition. The couple had spent time wandering around the Salmon Run Mall in Watertown when they found themselves in The Pet Zone. They quickly fell in love with a nine-month-old Sharpei-Beagle and made the decision to purchase the puppy they named “Ollie.”
WATERTOWN, NY
104.5 The Team

104.5 The Team

Schenectady, NY
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

104.5 The Team ESPN Radio has the best sports coverage for Albany, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy