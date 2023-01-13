Read full article on original website
Philadelphia welcomed the 15th bus with migrants from TexasTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
‘Expressway to Your Heart’ and the Birth of the Sound of PhiladelphiaFrank MastropoloPhiladelphia, NY
Did Ellen Greenberg Stab Herself More Than 20 Times? Court Hears the Legal Battle Over Teacher’s DeathNikPhiladelphia, NY
syracuse.com
60-year-old man killed in UTV rollover crash in Oswego County
Oswego, N.Y. – A 60-year-old man from Mannsville was killed Monday afternoon in a UTV rollover accident in Oswego County, according to state police. James R. Potter was taken to Upstate University Hospital after the crash near Bishop Road in Richland. He was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to New York State Police.
Police say lock your doors as a serial home invader, rapist at large in Utica
UTICA, NY – A suspect who has exhibited a pattern of home invasion and sexual assault remains on the loose in Utica. Now police are advising the public to lock and secure their homes. A 15-year-old girl was being raped by an adult male home invasion and robbery suspect was able to free herself and escape her attacker on Saturday. Police in Utica reported the incident at 6:55 pm on South Street. “A 15-year-old female had entered her residence to retrieve some items when she encountered a male inside a bedroom,” the Utica Police Department said. “Upon seeing her the The post Police say lock your doors as a serial home invader, rapist at large in Utica appeared first on Shore News Network.
cnycentral.com
Man, 60, killed after UTV pins him underneath following roll-over in Oswego County
RICHLAND, N.Y. — New York State Police responded to a UTV rollover crash on Monday evening in the town of Richland, Oswego County. The crash occurred shortly after 5:00 p.m. near Bishop Road, troopers said. James Potter, 60, of Mannsville, Jefferson County was backing his UTV on an off-road...
wwnytv.com
State Police ask for help locating a Jefferson County man
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - New York State Police in Lowville are asking for the public’s help locating a Jefferson County man. Tyler J. Moroughan, 30, was reported missing on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, leaving a residence on Champion Street in West Carthage, Jefferson County. Moroughan is 5′9″ tall,...
cnyhomepage.com
Student brought a weapon to VVS Tuesday morning
VERNON, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Eyewitness News has learned of an incident Tuesday morning at VVS school. A student brought a weapon into a BOCES classroom Tuesday morning and threatened a school staff member. No one was injured. An administrator at the school secured the weapon and the student was turned over to their family and removed from the campus.
Four officers sent to hospital after being attacked by inmate at Marcy Correctional Facility
MARCY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Four officers at the Marcy Correctional Facility were sent to St. Luke’s Medical Center after an attack from an inmate on Friday, January 6. According to the New York State Correctional Officers & Police Benevolent Association, Inc. (NYSCOPBA), an inmate was being escorted by staff to be observed after he made threats […]
Utica man slices Applebees worker in face, another diner steps in with gun, police say
New Hartford, N.Y. — After an Applebees worker was slashed in the face by a man with a knife a diner stepped in and held the man at gunpoint Saturday, police said. Esteban Padron, 28, entered the Applebees on Commercial Drive in New Hartford at 6:42 p.m. and started fighting with workers, according to a news release from the New Hartford police department.
wwnytv.com
Police: 4 dead, 1 child injured after getting shot by family member in Cleveland
CLEVELAND (WOIO/Gray News) - Four people are dead and a child is injured after they were each shot in the head in a home in Cleveland Friday night, WOIO reports. Police say Angelic Gonzalez, 34, Miguel Gonzalez, 69, and Jayden Baez, 16, were all found dead at the scene. Anthony Boothe, 48, died on Sunday in the hospital and his 8-year-old daughter is in critical condition.
newyorkupstate.com
This Central NY county is among the top 10 for most car crash deaths in state
Oswego County, north of Syracuse, is among the 10 New York counties with the most car crash deaths in the state, according to a recent list from Stacker. The county ranked No. 7 on the statewide list with 15.3 crash deaths per 100,000 people. Stacker used data from the Fatality...
nyspnews.com
State Police seek public assistance with identifying an individual captured on surveillance video
State Police in North Syracuse is attempting to identify an individual who might possess information regarding a burglary that occurred on October 15, 2022, at a commercial business Admar Sales and Rental located on Brewerton Road in the town of Cicero. If anyone recognizes the individual in the photo above,...
Hot Dog! Veteran Owned Business in Upstate New York Has Some Unique Eats
One Upstate New York restaurant has caught our eye, all because of it's rather interesting menu selection. No more need to be jealous of the kids menu when you go out to eat anymore. Bring the family, or just yourself, here and all your hot dog dreams will come true.
WKTV
Utica man accused of running over girlfriend in her driveway
UTICA, N.Y. – A Utica man accused of running over his girlfriend in her driveway last week has been charged with attempted assault. The victim called the police around 9:45 p.m. on Jan. 6 to report that while she was standing in her driveway, her boyfriend in and accelerated, hitting her and knocking her to the ground. The victim also alleges that he backed over her legs while she was on the ground and then drove away.
Oswego woman moves into her own apartment after living at nursing facility for 17 years
OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s not uncommon for seniors living in a nursing home or assisted living facility to think that’s where their last chapter will be, but an Oswego woman is proving that statement wrong. 61-year-old Brenda Supple has been cared for at Oswego Health’s The Manor at Seneca Hill nursing facility in Oswego […]
Oswego County Today Weekly News Roundup: January 8 – January 14
OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week: January 8 – 14 City of Fulton news:. River View Pediatrics received $60,000 in ARPA funds from the Oswego County Legislature, for repairs and renovations to their W. First St. practice in Fulton. See full story here.
Four Oswego High School students arrested after scuffle with deputy, authorities say
Oswego, N.Y. — Oswego County deputies arrested four Oswego High School students after deputies say they hit an officer and tried to remove the his gun and pepper spray during a scuffle with the officer. Around noon Monday, a school resource officer responded to an altercation in the schools...
These Are The 23 Best Places To Order Steak In Upstate New York
Are you looking to buy or order some of the most delicious steak in the Utica, Rome, and Syracuse areas of Upstate New York? Where are you going for dinner?. Here in the United States, steak is normally grilled, and sometimes you will find it pan-fried one menus. Steak can also be cooked in sauce, formed into patties like hamburgers.
flackbroadcasting.com
Nearly 50-cent gap in gas prices within an hour's drive from Boonville, Lowville and North Country; AAA official says its lack of competition
Remember last summer when we showcased the fact that North Country folks were paying at-least 50-cents more per-gallon of gas locally compared to our neighbors within an hour's drive?. Thankfully, prices today aren't quite as high as they were then, but still it's an issue for many families struggling to...
Niesha Anderson Retires After 30 Years Of Service With Oswego County
OSWEGO – The Oswego County Legislature’s Public Safety Committee presented Niesha Anderson with a Certificate of Appreciation for her 30 years of service on her retirement. Anderson was a Corrections Officer with the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office Department of Corrections.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Oswego JC Penney store to close
OSWEGO — After dodging the ax repeatedly over the years, even as department stores struggled and the COVID-19 pandemic caused its owner to seek bankruptcy protection, the JC Penney store in Oswego is closing. An employee confirmed on Monday that the store, in Oswego Plaza, off state Route 104...
informnny.com
Couple angry after puppy bought from Watertown’s The Pet Zone falls severely ill
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — It was almost two years ago when Jacelyn Slate and her wife celebrated Valentine’s Day with a new, furry addition. The couple had spent time wandering around the Salmon Run Mall in Watertown when they found themselves in The Pet Zone. They quickly fell in love with a nine-month-old Sharpei-Beagle and made the decision to purchase the puppy they named “Ollie.”
