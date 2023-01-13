Read full article on original website
German tank manufacturer’s warning puts pressure on Ukraine’s allies
Battle tanks from German industrial reserves wanted by Ukraine will not be ready to be delivered until 2024, the arms manufacturer Rheinmetall has warned, increasing pressure on Nato allies to support Ukraine with armoured vehicles in active service instead, ahead of a key meeting this week. “Even if the decision...
Russia's New Regiment Sounds Warning to Finland
Russia's defense minister also announced the creation of three new motorized rifle divisions and two air assault divisions, as well as two new military districts, Moscow and Leningrad.
George Soros Suddenly Pulling Out of Davos Raises Questions
The billionaire's absence at 2023's World Economic Forum has fueled fresh conspiracy theories, with one U.S. politician tweeting, "Something is brewing..."
Belarus opposition leader denounces trial as 'farce'
Belarus opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya called her trial in absentia a "farce" and a "show" in an interview with AFP, adding that she had not been given access to court documents ahead of the start of proceedings on Tuesday. "These trials are not trials at all. It's a show, it's...
Tunisia president's former top aide jailed in absentia: media reports
Tunisian President Kais Saied's former chief of staff was sentenced in absentia on Tuesday to prison over audio recordings critical of him, local media reported. Nadia Akacha had been a key aide to Saied until she quit in January last year, citing "fundamental differences of opinion" over the national interest.
Pakistan's economy grinding to a halt as dollars dry up
Thousands of containers packed with essential food items, raw materials and medical equipment have been held up at Pakistan's Karachi port as the country grapples with a desperate foreign exchange crisis. A shortage of crucial dollars has left banks refusing to issue new letters of credit for importers, hitting an...
Unrest during Morocco migrant clearance: media
Migrants threw stones that injured an officer and damaged police vehicles during an operation to remove them from an illegal camp in Casablanca, local media reported on Monday. Police questioned six migrants from sub-Saharan Africa suspected of involvement in the violence towards the officers, the reports said. Located at Africa's...
Iran detention of Belgian aid worker 'flagrant violation': UN experts
UN rights experts on Tuesday slammed Iran's "arbitrary detention" of Belgian aid worker Olivier Vandecasteele, who has been sentenced to over a decade behind bars, as a "flagrant violation" of international law. "We believe Mr Vandecasteele has been arbitrarily deprived of his liberty and is a victim of enforced disappearance...
Davos 2023: Saudi Arabia changing no-strings aid, finance minister says
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's finance minister said on Wednesday the kingdom is changing the way it provides assistance to allies, shifting from previously giving direct grants and deposits unconditionally.
This government knows it’s on borrowed time – that’s why it’s tearing up our freedoms | George Monbiot
In relationships, controlling and coercive behaviour is now a criminal offence. In British politics, it is glorified, says Guardian columnist George Monbiot
Ghana extends domestic debt exchange deadline for third time
ACCRA, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Ghana has again extended the deadline to register for its domestic debt exchange, this time to Jan. 31, Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta said on Monday. The crisis-hit nation launched the debt swap plan at the start of December, days before clinching a staff-level agreement with...
Amid state of emergency, Peruvians mourn protest dead
Peru's capital Lima and three other regions were under a renewed state of emergency Sunday, with deadly weeks-long protests against President Dina Boluarte showing no signs of abating. At least 42 people have died, according to Peru's human rights ombudsman, in five weeks of clashes at burning roadblocks and other...
Peru girds for new rally in Lima despite state of emergency
Lima was braced for a new rally against Peruvian President Dina Boluarte this week as thousands of demonstrators mobilized Monday towards the capital following weeks of deadly unrest. Protesters from all over the country have been heading to Lima since the weekend in a bid to maintain pressure on authorities,...
Search underway for 50 women abducted in Burkina Faso
Security forces are searching for about 50 women kidnapped by suspected jihadists in insurgency-hit northern Burkina Faso, a regional governor said on Monday. "As soon as their disappearance was announced, efforts were launched to find all of these innocent victims safe and sound," Sahel regional governor Lieutenant-Colonel Rodolphe Sorgho said in a statement.
Russia and Belarus flags banned at Australian Open after Ukraine protest
Tennis Australia on Tuesday banned Russian and Belarusian flags at the Australian Open after Ukraine's ambassador demanded action when one was sighted among the crowd. The red, white and blue stripes of Russia were seen Monday during a first-round clash between Ukraine's Kateryna Baindl and Russia's Kamilla Rakhimova on day one.
Death toll in east DR Congo church attack rises to 14
At least 14 people were killed in a church bombing in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo at the weekend, an army spokesman said Monday, raising an earlier toll of 10 dead. On Sunday, a bomb ripped through an evangelical church in Kasindi, a town in North Kivu province on the border with Uganda.
Ukraine missile toll rises to 36, Russia denies attack
The toll from Russia's devastating strike on a residential block in Dnipro rose on Monday to 36, as fears grew more bodies would be pulled from the rubble and the Kremlin denied responsibility. Emergency service workers with rescue dogs dug for survivors into the night Sunday in the wake of...
Japan to roll out plans to back Ukraine at 'appropriate time', U.S. official says
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Japan is engaged deeply on issues in Ukraine and is expected to roll out plans at the "appropriate time" to support Kyiv against Russia's invasion, White House Indo-Pacific coordinator Kurt Campbell said on Tuesday. "Prime Minister Kishida has a game plan and is already engaged deeply on...
Newcomers Madagascar shock Ghana in CHAN
Debutants Madagascar produced the first shock of the African Nations Championship (CHAN) in Algeria by defeating two-time runners-up Ghana 2-1 in chilly Constantine on Sunday. Goals by Solomampionona Razafindranaivo and Tokinantenaina Randriatsiferana after 10 and 61 minutes gave the Indian Ocean nation a two-goal advantage. Augustine Agyapong halved the deficit...
Putin hails a 'positive dynamic' for his troops in Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday praised his forces after their claimed capture of a Ukraine town and in the wake of a missile strike that killed 23 people in a tower block. The taking of Soledar in eastern Ukraine, a salt-mining outpost home to 10,000 before the conflict, was...
