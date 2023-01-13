Read full article on original website
wisfarmer.com
The long road to Seymour, Wisconsin
Forty-five years ago, Bob and I followed his parents to Seymour Wisconsin where they had purchased a farm. It was quite an undertaking as the Manzke & Manzke partnership packed up their operation for this monumental move. Baby Rebecca was born in December 1976. We were asked to travel to...
WSAW
Eye Clinic of Wisconsin opens new location in Marshfield
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Eye Clinic of Wisconsin has opened its eighth office in Marshfield and beginning Monday, Drs. Douglas Edwards, John Flatter, Afua Shin, and Christiana Gandy will begin seeing patients. They will provide specialty care for glaucoma, cataracts, and corneal conditions. “For 60 years, the Eye Clinic...
spmetrowire.com
UPDATE: NWS says up to 8″ possible, issues storm watch
The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a winter storm watch for Portage Co. Heavy snow is possible, especially late Wednesday night into Thursday morning. The snow may mix with rain at times in east central Wisconsin on Thursday. Total accumulations of 4-8 inches are possible. Visibility could...
spmetrowire.com
NWS: Up to 7″ of snow possible overnight Wednesday
Portage Co. and the surrounding area could see 4-7 inches of snow by the end of the week, according to the National Weather Service out of Green Bay. A low-pressure system will bring significant snowfall to the region late Wednesday, with the heaviest snow occurring between midnight Wednesday night through noon Thursday.
JUST IN: Investigation underway after body pulled from Portage Co. pond
An investigation is underway into the death of a man whose body was pulled Sunday from a pond in Portage County. Numerous departments responded to the 1600 block of Robin Lane in the town of Linwood at about 2:20 p.m. Sunday when a 911 caller reported a vehicle partially submerged in a pond on private property. When the first units arrived, they found a truck partially submerged in the ice. After a rescue swimmer from SPFD made contact with the vehicle, it was determined that the sole occupant, a man, was dead.
cwbradio.com
Stratford Woman Arrested in Marshfield for Drug Charges
A Stratford woman was arrested for drug charges in Marshfield on Monday. According to the Marshfield Police Department, around 8:45 they observed a vehicle on North Peach Avenue near Central Avenue with its hazard lights on. Officers made contact with the driver, a 47-year-old Stratford female, and observed multiple items providing reasonable suspicion of drug activity.
Portion of Hwy. 8 at Hwy. 51 shut down after multiple crashes
Traffic is detoured Monday morning on Hwy. 8 due to multiple crashes, state officials say. Witnesses report seeing at least one semi in the ditch on Hwy. 8 and have reported a potential structure fire in Tripoli, along the highway. “Lincoln County is shutting down Highway 8 at Highway 51;...
WSAW
UPMATTERS
Fatal crash in Wisconsin results in death of 36-year-old, alcohol a possible factor
POUND, Wis. (WFRV) – Deputies in Marinette responded to reports of a car that was on its side and ‘smoldering’ on CTH B in Marinette County on Saturday morning. According to the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened around 7:20 a.m. on January 14 near 9th Road.
wxpr.org
One year later: Hodag Solar Park delivers renewable energy in the Northwoods
The end of this month marks one year of the Hodag Solar Park being operational. The 50-acre solar farm is 21,000 solar panels just south of Rhinelander. When it first went online, the Hodag Solar Park was expected to produce 7.5 megawatts or enough power for more than 2,000 homes.
WBAY Green Bay
Portage County Sheriff’s Department investigating death of driver found in pond
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Portage County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the circumstances of a death involving a driver whose vehicle was found in a pond over the weekend. Authorities said around 2 p.m. Sunday, the Portage County Communications Center received a report of a possible crash near...
thecitypages.com
Wausau Iron Works site could become city motor pool division
After talking about it for years, city leaders took the first step toward moving the public works department’s motor pool division toward a new building – the old Wausau Iron Works building. The city’s Capital Improvements and Streets Maintenance Committee voted Thursday to start the facility’s design process....
939thegame.com
Haase Ordered to Stand Trial for 1992 Waupaca County Murders
WAUPACA, WI (WSAU) — The man accused of killing Tanna Togstad and Timothy Mumbrue in 1992 will go to trial. Tony Haase was in court Friday for a hearing, where a judge determined that there is enough evidence to move the case against him forward. Investigators say he had been drinking on the night of the murders and that he was upset over the death of his father, which occurred as the result of a snowmobile accident that also involved Togstad’s father.
houston-today.com
Questions about care after Abbotsford woman’s burns not taken seriously
An Abbotsford senior is now recovering from third-degree burns, infection and skin-graft surgery at Vancouver General Hospital, after local doctors repeatedly concluded that her burns weren’t serious. On Dec. 12, 75-year-old Ruth Harris was making some soup when she accidentally spilled the entire contents of a boiling kettle into...
spectrumnews1.com
Vascular surgeon from Wisconsin improving surgery, saving lives in Palestine
WAUSAU, Wis. — A vascular surgeon from Wisconsin is helping to improve the surgery procedure in Palestine. Dr. Mark Asplund from Wausau is on a week-long mission in the Gaza Strip and West Bank as a part of The Palestine Children’s Relief Fund. The organization is one of the leading humanitarian relief groups in the Middle East providing free medical care to local children.
