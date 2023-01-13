ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Antigo, WI

wisfarmer.com

The long road to Seymour, Wisconsin

Forty-five years ago, Bob and I followed his parents to Seymour Wisconsin where they had purchased a farm. It was quite an undertaking as the Manzke & Manzke partnership packed up their operation for this monumental move. Baby Rebecca was born in December 1976. We were asked to travel to...
SEYMOUR, WI
WSAW

Eye Clinic of Wisconsin opens new location in Marshfield

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Eye Clinic of Wisconsin has opened its eighth office in Marshfield and beginning Monday, Drs. Douglas Edwards, John Flatter, Afua Shin, and Christiana Gandy will begin seeing patients. They will provide specialty care for glaucoma, cataracts, and corneal conditions. “For 60 years, the Eye Clinic...
MARSHFIELD, WI
spmetrowire.com

UPDATE: NWS says up to 8″ possible, issues storm watch

The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a winter storm watch for Portage Co. Heavy snow is possible, especially late Wednesday night into Thursday morning. The snow may mix with rain at times in east central Wisconsin on Thursday. Total accumulations of 4-8 inches are possible. Visibility could...
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
spmetrowire.com

NWS: Up to 7″ of snow possible overnight Wednesday

Portage Co. and the surrounding area could see 4-7 inches of snow by the end of the week, according to the National Weather Service out of Green Bay. A low-pressure system will bring significant snowfall to the region late Wednesday, with the heaviest snow occurring between midnight Wednesday night through noon Thursday.
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

JUST IN: Investigation underway after body pulled from Portage Co. pond

An investigation is underway into the death of a man whose body was pulled Sunday from a pond in Portage County. Numerous departments responded to the 1600 block of Robin Lane in the town of Linwood at about 2:20 p.m. Sunday when a 911 caller reported a vehicle partially submerged in a pond on private property. When the first units arrived, they found a truck partially submerged in the ice. After a rescue swimmer from SPFD made contact with the vehicle, it was determined that the sole occupant, a man, was dead.
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
cwbradio.com

Stratford Woman Arrested in Marshfield for Drug Charges

A Stratford woman was arrested for drug charges in Marshfield on Monday. According to the Marshfield Police Department, around 8:45 they observed a vehicle on North Peach Avenue near Central Avenue with its hazard lights on. Officers made contact with the driver, a 47-year-old Stratford female, and observed multiple items providing reasonable suspicion of drug activity.
MARSHFIELD, WI
thecitypages.com

Wausau Iron Works site could become city motor pool division

After talking about it for years, city leaders took the first step toward moving the public works department’s motor pool division toward a new building – the old Wausau Iron Works building. The city’s Capital Improvements and Streets Maintenance Committee voted Thursday to start the facility’s design process....
WAUSAU, WI
939thegame.com

Haase Ordered to Stand Trial for 1992 Waupaca County Murders

WAUPACA, WI (WSAU) — The man accused of killing Tanna Togstad and Timothy Mumbrue in 1992 will go to trial. Tony Haase was in court Friday for a hearing, where a judge determined that there is enough evidence to move the case against him forward. Investigators say he had been drinking on the night of the murders and that he was upset over the death of his father, which occurred as the result of a snowmobile accident that also involved Togstad’s father.
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
houston-today.com

Questions about care after Abbotsford woman’s burns not taken seriously

An Abbotsford senior is now recovering from third-degree burns, infection and skin-graft surgery at Vancouver General Hospital, after local doctors repeatedly concluded that her burns weren’t serious. On Dec. 12, 75-year-old Ruth Harris was making some soup when she accidentally spilled the entire contents of a boiling kettle into...
ABBOTSFORD, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Vascular surgeon from Wisconsin improving surgery, saving lives in Palestine

WAUSAU, Wis. — A vascular surgeon from Wisconsin is helping to improve the surgery procedure in Palestine. Dr. Mark Asplund from Wausau is on a week-long mission in the Gaza Strip and West Bank as a part of The Palestine Children’s Relief Fund. The organization is one of the leading humanitarian relief groups in the Middle East providing free medical care to local children.
WAUSAU, WI

