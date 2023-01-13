WAUPACA, WI (WSAU) — The man accused of killing Tanna Togstad and Timothy Mumbrue in 1992 will go to trial. Tony Haase was in court Friday for a hearing, where a judge determined that there is enough evidence to move the case against him forward. Investigators say he had been drinking on the night of the murders and that he was upset over the death of his father, which occurred as the result of a snowmobile accident that also involved Togstad’s father.

