Today marks the beginning of the fall/winter 2023 market for the men’s industry as Pitti Uomo kicks off in Florence. The collections debut as many retailers enter the year concerned about a looming recession and high interest rates. So far, luxury sales have remained robust, but economic turmoil in the months ahead could slow down the momentum. As buyers head to Europe for runway shows and showroom appointments, FN caught up with top retailers to discuss what’s selling now, what they expect to see trending for fall ’23 and the brands to watch. What are your top-performing men’s styles right now? Bruce Pask, men’s...

7 DAYS AGO