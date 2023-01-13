Read full article on original website
WNDU
Marshall Co. Police: Drunk driver arrested after crashing truck into swamp
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An Argos man was arrested over the weekend after police say he crashed his pickup truck into a swamp in Marshall County while driving drunk. Marshall County Police responded to reports of a single-vehicle accident on 13th Road just west of U.S. 31 on Sunday, Jan. 15, around 2:45 a.m.
WOWO News
Rollover truck crash closes I-69 for nearly two hours
AUBURN, Ind. (WOWO) – A ladder in the roadway is to blame for a rollover truck crash that closed northbound I-69 for nearly two hours Monday morning. Indiana State Police troopers responded to northbound I-69 near the 326 mile marker, just north of the CR11A exit in DeKalb County at approximately 9:30 a.m. They located a 2003 Isuzu dump style truck on its side with a driver and passenger trapped inside, and what appeared to be gravel in the roadway.
Driver dies after crashing into tree in Calhoun County
A 72-year-old woman died after crashing her car into a tree in Calhoun County. Her name has not yet been released.
95.3 MNC
GoFundMe set up for family that died in Steuben County house fire
A GoFundMe has been set up for the family that died in a Steuben County house fire. It happened on Saturday, Jan. 14, at a home on East Toledo Street in Fremont. 37-year-old Rebecca White was killed in the fire, along with her three children, 5-year-old Emmett Freed, 3-year-old Eleanor Freed, and 21-month-old Alaura Freed.
WNDU
Dowagiac man hurt after crashing truck into Cass County pond
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - An 81-year-old Dowagiac man was hurt after crashing his pickup truck into a pond on Sunday morning in Cass County. The crash happened just after 8:05 a.m. on Dutch Settlement just east of M-62 in Wayne Township. Deputies say the man was driving west on Dutch Settlement when his truck ran off the road, then hit a guardrail and a tree before crashing into Mill Pond.
inkfreenews.com
Area Police Reports
Officers with the North Webster Police Department investigated the following incident:. 11:50 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16, 600 block of North Main Street, North Webster. Fraud was attempted using Thomas See’s cash app card. Goshen. Officers with the Goshen Police Department investigated the following incident:. 11:39 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 15,...
WNDU
Emergency crews treat fire at Fairplain Apartments in Benton Township
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Two people were hospitalized after an apartment fire in Benton Township on Tuesday. Emergency crews responded to the Fairplain Village Apartments around 8:30 p.m. on reports of a structure fire. According to Benton Township Fire Department officials, the fire happened on the third floor of the apartment complex. Residents attempted to jump out windows to the ground, but firefighters were able to quickly arrive on scene, so residents could climb down ladders safely.
WNDU
Chicago man arrested after driving 125 mph on Indiana Toll Road while intoxicated
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A 25-year-old Chicago man was arrested on Sunday morning after police say he drove 125 mph on the Indiana Toll Road while he was drunk. According to the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office, one of its deputies was parked in a median near the 48-mile marker of the toll road around midnight when a passenger vehicle that was heading west passed by him at an incredibly high rate of speed.
ISP: Mother, 3 children ID’d in fatal Fremont fire
FREMONT, Ind. — Authorities have identified the mother and three children who died in a house fire in northeastern Indiana on Saturday. The Steuben County Coroner’s Office positively identified the victims as 37-year-old Rebecca White, 37, 5-year-old Emmett Freed, 3-year-old Eleanor Freed, and 21-month-old Alaura Freed. Indiana State Police said the four were killed in […]
wfft.com
Bluffton police still searching for missing Fort Wayne woman
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- It's been about two-and-a-half weeks since Celeste Cuthbert went missing in Bluffton. Police there are still asking for more tips that may lead them to her. Cuthbert was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a darker gray zip up and a black jacket. FOX 55 spoke...
abc57.com
Suspect arrested in reported stabbing on Haney Avenue
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Police Department arrested a suspect in a stabbing that took place Tuesday morning in the 100 block of Haney Avenue. Police were called to the area at 11:15 a.m. for the incident, according to reports. Officers arrived to find a man suffering from...
WANE-TV
wfft.com
WOWO News
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) Two people are dead following a Sunday night crash that resulted in both cars engulfed in flames. It happened around 9:30 p.m. where police were called to Arcola Road, just east of Yellow River Road, in reference to a reported motor vehicle crash with injuries. Upon arrival, police found two cars involved in the crash completely engulfed in flames. According to preliminary reports, an eastbound passenger car and a westbound passenger car collided. The collision caused both cars to become fully engulfed in flames upon impact.
95.3 MNC
Elkhart man arrested after alleged burglary of Smokes store in Goshen
An Elkhart man has been arrested, accused of breaking into a tobacco store in Goshen. Police were called around 3:15 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14, to the Smokes store in the 4000 block of Elkhart Road after receiving notice of an alarm. On scene, officers found a broken glass front...
Man dies, woman arrested after fight in Benton Harbor apartment
Gerald Harper, 65, was found seriously hurt on the 3rd floor of 300 River Terrace high-rise apartments on January 10.
WNDU
Benton Harbor man killed after argument with next-door neighbor
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A Benton Harbor man is dead after an argument with his next-door neighbor escalated last Tuesday. According to the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety, officers responded to a report of an assault at River Terrace Apartments around 12 p.m. on Jan. 10. An initial...
WNDU
Man arrested in connection with Tuesday morning stabbing in South Bend
abc57.com
One woman injured in single-vehicle Cass county crash
CASS COUNTY, Mich. -- Deputies responded to a single-vehicle injury crash around 6:43 p.m. on Thursday on M-60, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. The driver of the vehicle, a 25-year-old Stevensville resident, was traveling east on M-60 at the time of the crash and allegedly swerved in order to miss a stopped vehicle and ran off the roadway.
abc57.com
Two arrested on numerous charges during traffic stop near Chapin, Ewing
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Two people were arrested during a traffic stop near Chapin Street and Ewing Avenue on Friday, according to the South Bend Police Department. Officers from the department's Strategic Focus Unit conducted the stop while working to identify individuals wanted on felony warrants and associated with ongoing criminal activity.
