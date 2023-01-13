Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Monday's transfer gossip: Trossard, Raphinha, Neves, Fresneda, Henrique, Cantwell, Gerrard, Moyes
Arsenal have been offered Brighton and Belgium winger Leandro Trossard, 28, who is set to leave the Seagulls this month. (Independent) Arsenal have made contact with Barcelona to explore deals for Brazil winger Raphinha, 26, and Spain forward Ferran Torres, 22. (90min) Barcelona have put a 100m euro (£88.7m) price...
Arsenal ‘ready to offer £71m transfer fee for Juventus striker Vlahovic’ after missing out on Mudryk to rivals Chelsea
ARSENAL have turned their attention to Dusan Vlahovic after missing out on Mykhailo Mudryk, according to reports. The Gunners were linked to the striker last January but he decided to join Juventus. Gabriel Jesus then arrived in the summer and Mikel Arteta was looking to strengthen his squad further with...
Chelsea vs Crystal Palace: Mykhailo Mudryk at Stamford Bridge ahead of £89m transfer
Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhailo Mudryk is watching from the stands at Stamford Bridge ahead of his move to Chelsea
BBC
Kieran Phillips: Morecambe loanee back at Huddersfield Town after injury
Striker Kieran Phillips has returned to parent club Huddersfield Town after a long-term injury ended a loan spell at League One side Morecambe. The 22-year-old forward joined the Shrimps in August last year and went on to score seven goals in 26 games across all competitions. He scored on his...
Cardiff sack Mark Hudson in blunt statement after draw at home to Wigan leaves club hovering above relegation zone
CARDIFF have sacked boss Mark Hudson - just two months after giving him the permanent job. The Bluebirds bluntly announced their former defender's axing after Saturday's 1-1 home draw with Wigan left the Championship strugglers nine games without a win. Will Keane stabbed a 96TH-MINUTE equaliser for the Latics -...
BBC
Norwich City fan died an hour before 9th birthday
Tributes have been paid to a young girl who died from cancer one hour before her ninth birthday. Amber Sheehy from Norwich was diagnosed with terminal cancer in April. Her family said on social media that she died late on Saturday evening "with dignity after fighting a battle she couldn't win".
Chelsea show why they need €70m new arrival Mudryk as they lack cutting edge vs. Crystal Palace
Chelsea unveiled €70m new signing Mykhailo Mudryk at halftime, but they struggled up front before Kai Havertz hit the winner against Crystal Palace.
chatsports.com
Humiliated Jurgen Klopp apologises to Liverpool's travelling fans at the Amex after his side's Premier League woes continued with a humbling 3-0 defeat at Brighton
A humiliated Jurgen Klopp felt obliged to apologise to Liverpool's travelling support after the Reds suffered another Premier League defeat at Brighton. Former Manchester United striker Danny Welbeck added to a second-half brace from Solly March to leave Klopp bewildered as his side drifted seven points away from the top four.
BBC
Steven Caulker: Wigan Athletic defender credits boss Kolo Toure for his decision return to England from Turkey
Wigan Athletic centre-back Steven Caulker says working alongside Kolo Toure inspired him to end his spell in Turkey and join the club. The 31-year-old former Tottenham, Swansea and Liverpool defender joined Turkish side Alanyspor in 2019. Caulker also had spells with Fenerbahce and Gaziantep and left Fatih Karagumruk before signing...
BBC
Graham Coughlan and Darren Byfield fined for red cards in Newport's draw with Crawley
Graham Coughlan and Darren Byfield have both been fined £500 after they were sent off during Newport County's 2-2 draw with Crawley Town in League Two earlier this month. Newport salvaged a late point after Dom Telford had put Crawley 2-0 up. Newport boss Coughlan and Byfield, who was...
BBC
Papa Johns Trophy draw: Plymouth v Cheltenham & Accrington v Bolton in semi-finals
League One leaders Plymouth Argyle will host Cheltenham Town in the semi-finals of the Papa Johns Trophy. Fellow third-tier sides Accrington Stanley and Bolton Wanderers will meet in the other tie at Wham Stadium. The games will be played in the week commencing 20 February, with the winners meeting at...
Yardbarker
Chelsea to face competition from two Premier League clubs for transfer target
Chelsea are set to face competition from two Premier League clubs for PSV winger Noni Madueke. Madueke is one of the most exciting young talents in Europe and one of few Englishmen currently plying their trade outside of their home country. It’s rare to see an English player leave England to play football, but Madueke is proof of how beneficial it can be.
Chris Hughton shock candidate to become new Ghana boss with ex-Brighton and Newcastle chief wanting return to management
CHRIS HUGHTON is in contention to become Ghana's next manager, according to reports. The 64-year-old last managed Nottingham Forest and was sacked from that role in September 2021. He joined Ghana as a technical advisor in February and worked alongside former boss Otto Addo at the World Cup. Both Hughton...
BBC
Sammy Mould: Youngest manager achieves first win for non-league Yaxley
For any new manager, securing a first win is important. But when you are 20 years old, the youngest boss in the top nine tiers of English football, and have everything to prove, that first success can't come soon enough. Before Sammy Mould's recent appointment as interim manager by Northern...
Yardbarker
Chelsea and Manchester City stars being monitored ahead of potential first England call-up
Chelsea defender Levi Colwill and Manchester City youngster Rico Lewis are both being monitored ahead of a potential call-up to the England senior squad. Colwill is currently on loan at Brighton after Chelsea decided he wouldn’t be playing regularly this season. The young defender has flourished since joining the club on loan and has played a pivotal role in their success under Roberto De Zerbi this season.
Yardbarker
26-year-old Premier League ace open to Newcastle move in January
Newcastle United are reportedly interested in signing the Manchester United midfielders Scott McTominay this month. According to a report from the Telegraph, Newcastle will look to submit a bid if they are offered encouragement from the Red Devils. Meanwhile, the report also adds that the 26-year-old midfielder is open to joining the Magpies this month.
Watch former Premier League star score ‘goal of the season’ from near halfway line in non-league clash
FORMER Blackpool star Gary Taylor-Fletcher scored a blinding goal of the season contender from near the halfway line in a non-league clash. The ex-Premier League striker, who is joint manager for Nantwich Town, had to be drafted into the squad at the last minute for a trip to Belper Town on the weekend.
Comments / 0