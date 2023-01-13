ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Kieran Phillips: Morecambe loanee back at Huddersfield Town after injury

Striker Kieran Phillips has returned to parent club Huddersfield Town after a long-term injury ended a loan spell at League One side Morecambe. The 22-year-old forward joined the Shrimps in August last year and went on to score seven goals in 26 games across all competitions. He scored on his...
BBC

Norwich City fan died an hour before 9th birthday

Tributes have been paid to a young girl who died from cancer one hour before her ninth birthday. Amber Sheehy from Norwich was diagnosed with terminal cancer in April. Her family said on social media that she died late on Saturday evening "with dignity after fighting a battle she couldn't win".
chatsports.com

Humiliated Jurgen Klopp apologises to Liverpool's travelling fans at the Amex after his side's Premier League woes continued with a humbling 3-0 defeat at Brighton

A humiliated Jurgen Klopp felt obliged to apologise to Liverpool's travelling support after the Reds suffered another Premier League defeat at Brighton. Former Manchester United striker Danny Welbeck added to a second-half brace from Solly March to leave Klopp bewildered as his side drifted seven points away from the top four.
BBC

Papa Johns Trophy draw: Plymouth v Cheltenham & Accrington v Bolton in semi-finals

League One leaders Plymouth Argyle will host Cheltenham Town in the semi-finals of the Papa Johns Trophy. Fellow third-tier sides Accrington Stanley and Bolton Wanderers will meet in the other tie at Wham Stadium. The games will be played in the week commencing 20 February, with the winners meeting at...
Yardbarker

Chelsea to face competition from two Premier League clubs for transfer target

Chelsea are set to face competition from two Premier League clubs for PSV winger Noni Madueke. Madueke is one of the most exciting young talents in Europe and one of few Englishmen currently plying their trade outside of their home country. It’s rare to see an English player leave England to play football, but Madueke is proof of how beneficial it can be.
BBC

Sammy Mould: Youngest manager achieves first win for non-league Yaxley

For any new manager, securing a first win is important. But when you are 20 years old, the youngest boss in the top nine tiers of English football, and have everything to prove, that first success can't come soon enough. Before Sammy Mould's recent appointment as interim manager by Northern...
Yardbarker

Chelsea and Manchester City stars being monitored ahead of potential first England call-up

Chelsea defender Levi Colwill and Manchester City youngster Rico Lewis are both being monitored ahead of a potential call-up to the England senior squad. Colwill is currently on loan at Brighton after Chelsea decided he wouldn’t be playing regularly this season. The young defender has flourished since joining the club on loan and has played a pivotal role in their success under Roberto De Zerbi this season.
Yardbarker

26-year-old Premier League ace open to Newcastle move in January

Newcastle United are reportedly interested in signing the Manchester United midfielders Scott McTominay this month. According to a report from the Telegraph, Newcastle will look to submit a bid if they are offered encouragement from the Red Devils. Meanwhile, the report also adds that the 26-year-old midfielder is open to joining the Magpies this month.

