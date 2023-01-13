NFL All-Pro teams: A complete list of who was honored in 2022

The votes are in, and the 2022 All-Pro teams in the NFL have been named.

While we focused on who got snubbed in an earlier post, this is a good place to applaud for those who made it — Sauce Gardner, the rookie sensation for the New York Jets, went from first-rounder to first-teamer, an astounding finish for the cornerback.

The Kansas City Chiefs had a bunch of first- and second-teamers, as you might have expected, including on special teams. The same goes for the San Francisco 49ers.

So let’s take a look at each of the sets of All-Pros on both sides of the ball via the NFL:

First-team offense

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Quarterback: Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City

Running Back: Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas

Tight End: Travis Kelce, Kansas City

Wide Receivers: Justin Jefferson, Minnesota; Tyreek Hill, Miami; Davante Adams, Las Vegas

First-team defense

Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Edge Rushers: Nick Bosa, San Francisco; Micah Parsons, Dallas

Interior Linemen: Chris Jones, Kansas City; Quinnen Williams, New York Jets

Linebackers: Fred Warner, San Francisco; Roquan Smith, Baltimore; Matt Milano, Buffalo

Cornerbacks: Sauce Gardner, New York Jets; Patrick Surtain II, Denver

Safeties: Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh; Talanoa Hufanga, San Francisco

First-team special teams

(AP Photo/Ben VanHouten)

Placekicker: Daniel Carlson, Las Vegas

Punter: Tommy Townsend, Kansas City

Kick Returner: Keisean Nixon, Green Bay

Punt Returner: Marcus Jones, New England

Special Teamer: Jeremy Reaves, Washington

Long Snapper: Andrew DePaola, Minnesota

Second-team offense

(AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Quarterback: Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia

Running Back: Nick Chubb, Cleveland

Tight End: George Kittle, San Francisco

Wide Receivers: A.J. Brown, Philadelphia; Stefon Diggs, Buffalo; CeeDee Lamb, Dallas

Left Tackle: Andrew Thomas, New York Giants

Right Tackle: Tristan Wirfs, Tampa Bay

Left Guard: Joe Thuney, Kansas City

Right Guard: Chris Lindstrom, Atlanta

Center: Creed Humphrey, Kansas City

Second-team defense

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Edge Rushers: Myles Garrett, Cleveland; Haason Reddick, Philadelphia

Interior Linemen: Dexter Lawrence, New York Giants; Jeffery Simmons, Tennessee

Linebackers: Bobby Wagner, Los Angeles Rams; C.J. Mosley, New York Jets; Demario Davis, New Orleans

Cornerbacks: Jaire Alexander, Green Bay; James Bradberry, Philadelphia

Safeties: Derwin James, Los Angeles Chargers; Justin Simmons, Denver

Second-team special teams

(AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

Placekicker: Justin Tucker, Baltimore

Punter: Ryan Stonehouse, Tennessee

Kick Returner: Kene Nwangwu, Minnesota

Punt Returner: Kalif Raymond, Detroit

Special Teamer: George Odum, San Francisco

Long Snapper: Nick Moore, Baltimore