NFL All-Pro teams: A complete list of who was honored in 2022
The votes are in, and the 2022 All-Pro teams in the NFL have been named.
While we focused on who got snubbed in an earlier post, this is a good place to applaud for those who made it — Sauce Gardner, the rookie sensation for the New York Jets, went from first-rounder to first-teamer, an astounding finish for the cornerback.
The Kansas City Chiefs had a bunch of first- and second-teamers, as you might have expected, including on special teams. The same goes for the San Francisco 49ers.
So let’s take a look at each of the sets of All-Pros on both sides of the ball via the NFL:
First-team offense
Quarterback: Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City
Running Back: Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas
Tight End: Travis Kelce, Kansas City
Wide Receivers: Justin Jefferson, Minnesota; Tyreek Hill, Miami; Davante Adams, Las Vegas
First-team defense
Edge Rushers: Nick Bosa, San Francisco; Micah Parsons, Dallas
Interior Linemen: Chris Jones, Kansas City; Quinnen Williams, New York Jets
Linebackers: Fred Warner, San Francisco; Roquan Smith, Baltimore; Matt Milano, Buffalo
Cornerbacks: Sauce Gardner, New York Jets; Patrick Surtain II, Denver
Safeties: Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh; Talanoa Hufanga, San Francisco
First-team special teams
Placekicker: Daniel Carlson, Las Vegas
Punter: Tommy Townsend, Kansas City
Kick Returner: Keisean Nixon, Green Bay
Punt Returner: Marcus Jones, New England
Special Teamer: Jeremy Reaves, Washington
Long Snapper: Andrew DePaola, Minnesota
Second-team offense
Quarterback: Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia
Running Back: Nick Chubb, Cleveland
Tight End: George Kittle, San Francisco
Wide Receivers: A.J. Brown, Philadelphia; Stefon Diggs, Buffalo; CeeDee Lamb, Dallas
Left Tackle: Andrew Thomas, New York Giants
Right Tackle: Tristan Wirfs, Tampa Bay
Left Guard: Joe Thuney, Kansas City
Right Guard: Chris Lindstrom, Atlanta
Center: Creed Humphrey, Kansas City
Second-team defense
Edge Rushers: Myles Garrett, Cleveland; Haason Reddick, Philadelphia
Interior Linemen: Dexter Lawrence, New York Giants; Jeffery Simmons, Tennessee
Linebackers: Bobby Wagner, Los Angeles Rams; C.J. Mosley, New York Jets; Demario Davis, New Orleans
Cornerbacks: Jaire Alexander, Green Bay; James Bradberry, Philadelphia
Safeties: Derwin James, Los Angeles Chargers; Justin Simmons, Denver
Second-team special teams
Placekicker: Justin Tucker, Baltimore
Punter: Ryan Stonehouse, Tennessee
Kick Returner: Kene Nwangwu, Minnesota
Punt Returner: Kalif Raymond, Detroit
Special Teamer: George Odum, San Francisco
Long Snapper: Nick Moore, Baltimore
