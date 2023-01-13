Read full article on original website
Related
asu.edu
ASU's role in boosting state's semiconductor initiative years in the making
ASU's role in semiconductor industry boost has been years in the making. University involved in workforce education, bridging the 'lab to fab' gap. While the CHIPS and Science Act was signed into law less than six months ago, releasing $52 billion over five years for a push to improve national security technology, Arizona State University has been working to prepare for this opportunity.
asu.edu
Rivers in the sky: Friends or foes?
Arizona's state climatologist says conditions in California may be destructive, but moisture is a good sign for easing drought. So far, 2023 has been a year of torrential downpour for the state of California. San Francisco just had its wettest 10-day period since 1871, and in the last several weeks,...
Comments / 0