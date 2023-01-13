Read full article on original website
Michelle
4d ago
Oh, dear Lord!🫢 I just can't imagine. I'm so sorry. Sending prayers of comfort for all who are hurting from this horrible incident.🙏
8
Police investigating after elderly man found dead in Walterboro
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating after a man was found dead in Walterboro early Tuesday morning. Officials with the Walterboro Police Department received a call regarding a man who was lying in a grassy area of Wichman and Savage Streets around 7:30 a.m. Officers arrived to find an elderly man “unresponsive with no […]
abcnews4.com
Coroner identifies Orangeburg Co. man killed in crash on I-95 near Holly Hill
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Orangeburg County Coroner's Office on Tuesday released the name of a man killed in a single-vehicle crash on I-95 over the weekend. Saquan Powell, 25, of Santee, died after crashing into a tree near exit 90 Sunday morning, according to the coroner's office.
live5news.com
Man facing charges in connection to chase in Ravenel
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies say they arrested two people following a chase in the Ravenel area involving a truck that had been reported stolen. William Jeffrey Bryant, 31, is charged with failure to stop for blue lights, receiving stolen goods with a value between $2,000 and $10,000, and contempt of court, according to court documents.
abcnews4.com
Crews responding to structure fire in Berkeley County
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Firefighters are responding to an active structure fire off of Santee River Road in Berkeley County Tuesday afternoon, Chief Scott Lee with the Moncks Corner Rural Fire Department confirms to ABC News 4. The burning structure is located on Lampkin Road, which is in...
live5news.com
Troopers on scene of injury crash near Bonneau
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash in Berkeley County Monday night. The crash happened on Black Oak Road near Theomar Lane, just before 8:30 p.m., according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol dispatch. The crash is listed with injuries. Troopers with the...
abcnews4.com
1 dead, 1 injured after crash on Black Oak Road in Bonneau
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — One driver died and another was injured Monday evening following a crash between two vehicles in Berkeley County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. At approximately 8:20 p.m., a pickup truck was traveling east on Black Oak Road when it collided with a car...
live5news.com
Coroner IDs driver killed in Orangeburg Co. crash
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office has identified a 25-year-old killed in a single-vehicle crash on I-95 Sunday. Saquan Powell, from Santee, died at the scene from multiple blunt force and internal injuries, Chief Deputy Coroner Sean Fogle said. The crash happened on I-95 near...
counton2.com
Men arrested for attempting to traffic over 80lbs of narcotics through CHS airport
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials at the Charleston International Airport (CHS) on Monday arrested two men who arrived at the airport with suitcases full of narcotics. According to a police report, officers received a tip that Carl Dais Jr. (22) would be traveling to Charleston with a large quantity of drugs, and that he may be accompanied by another person.
Charleston City Paper
Blotter: Stray bullet
The blotter is taken from reports filed with area police departments between Jan. 1-9 North Charleston police officers responded Jan. 1 to a house off of Leeds Avenue after a woman reported she heard a bullet go through her wall as she was praying. Officers reported damage from a through-and-through shot, but couldn’t locate any “projectile material.” One officer noted there was a lot of gunfire in the area due to New Year’s celebrations.
live5news.com
Tip leads to large drug bust at Charleston International Airport
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Two men are facing drug trafficking charges after officers found several large suitcases of marijuana at the Charleston International Airport Monday night. Carl Anthony Dais, 22, and Tyler Davis, 20, are facing charges of trafficking marijuana more than 10 pounds but less than 100 pounds, according...
live5news.com
Troopers: 1 dead after driver hits tree in Orangeburg Co.
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person died in a single-vehicle crash near the Santee area on Sunday. It happened on I-95 near exit 90 at 11:42 a.m. A 2015 Infiniti Q50 was traveling north on the interstate. The vehicle then ran off the...
live5news.com
What we know so far about the Murdaugh double murder at Moselle
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Alex Murdaugh, the once-prominent former Lowcountry attorney who called authorities to report the murders of his wife and youngest son, will face a jury of his peers as he stands trial for the crimes in just a week’s time. On the night of June...
wach.com
SCDNR uses new technology to find missing deer hunter
(WPDE) — A new phone technology used by the South Carolina Dept. of Natural Resources (SCDNR) was used to quickly find a missing deer hunter on New Year's Day. The man was reported missing by his family when they had not heard from him after he said he planned to hunt with dogs on his family's property near the border of Bamberg and Orangeburg Counties, a release said.
New South Carolina emergency room expected to open in late summer 2023
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Construction of a new freestanding ER in southern Charleston County is well underway and expected to open in late summer. Leaders with Trident Health said those who live and work in the James Island, Johns Island and surrounding communities will have access to emergency services when the new James Island […]
SC defense attorney explains process for beginning of Murdaugh murder trial
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Disbarred attorney Alex Murdaugh is set to stand trial next week in the killings of his wife and youngest son. Margaret and her son Paul were found shot to death near their Colleton County home in July of 2021. Murdaugh was indicted by a grand jury in July 2022. The trial will […]
abcnews4.com
Garbage and trash collection has been altered this week
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — For some residents trash and garbage collection will be altered this week due to the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. Collection for residents in the Peninsula, James Island, and West Ashley Inside I-526 will take place one-day later than usual. For residents in Cainhoy, Daniel...
live5news.com
Deputies: No evidence of foul play in Ladson workplace death
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say a person is dead after an accident at a business in Ladson Thursday afternoon. Charleston County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Andrew Knapp says deputies were called to a report of a serious injury around 3 p.m. at Pegasus Steel on Highway 78 in Ladson.
live5news.com
VIDEO: 1 killed, 1 injured in crash near Bonneau
VIDEO: ‘Tremendous loss for the Lowcountry’: Reactions to the death of Arthur Ravenel, Jr.
Two occupied homes struck by gunfire in Georgetown County, deputies investigating
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after shots were fired on two separate residences and a vehicle Friday morning. A Fair Lane residence with two people inside was struck by bullets around 2:30 a.m., followed by another instance of shots fired into a home on Lot Drive with several […]
wpde.com
1 injured after car ends up submerged in Summerville waters: C&B Fire
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — C&B Fire Department officials say a car was recovered after being submerged in the water off Farmington Road over the weekend. Fire officials said the motor vehicle accident involved a car being 70% submerged Saturday. One person was transported from the scene with minor injures.
