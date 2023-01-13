MADISON -- Gov. Tony Evers and Democrats today announced a new effort to put an advisory referendum on the April 2023 ballot, asking voters if Wisconsin should repeal the state’s 1849 criminal abortion ban and restore the constitutional rights guaranteed for nearly 50 years under Roe v. Wade. The announcement comes just days before the 50th anniversary of the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision and more than six months after the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization that overturned Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood of Southeastern Pa. v. Casey, effectively stripping millions of Wisconsinites and Americans of the reproductive rights and freedoms they had relied upon for nearly five decades.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO