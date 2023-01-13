Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is getting ready to launch with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, and that's only a fraction of what this new phase has in store for us. There are several projects in different stages of production on both the film and streaming side including projects like Secret Invasion, Daredevil: Born Again, Captain America: New World Order and Thunderbolts. The latter of which will be the first time the Thunderbolts team will appear in live-action, and they may look a bit different from the comic book team. Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), who has made several cameos in Phase 4, will be bringing the team together like Nick Fury did with the Avengers, and it seems that the actress had one condition on the role. During an interview with Variety, Louis-Dreyfus revealed that she wants to get in on the action this time around.

15 HOURS AGO