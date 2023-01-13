Read full article on original website
Boy Meets World Fan-Favorite Star Finally Reveals Why Their Character Disappeared in the Middle of the Show
One of the biggest questions from 1990s sitcoms is finally being answered and explained: what happened to Mr. Turner on Boys Meets World?. Jonathan Turner was a standout teacher at John Adams High, where he started as the homeroom teacher of freshman students Cory (Ben Savage), his best friend Shawn (Rider Strong) and girlfriend (and future wife) Topanga (Danielle Fishel). Actor Anthony Tyler Quinn grew Turner from generic teacher into a new age foil for elder teacher George Feeny (William Daniels). Mr. Turner had several key story arcs in the show – most notably arcs that brought him close to Shawn and his Shawn's family, going so far as protecting Shawn's mom from his dad, and almost taking on guardianship of Shawn at one point.
The Walking Dead's Danai Gurira Teases Mysteries, Answers in Rick & Michonne Spinoff
Where is Rick Grimes? What became of Michonne, who set out to find the missing Rick? Will Rick and Michonne be reunited as lovers — or as enemies? All are questions to be answered in The Walking Dead: Rick & Michonne, the new in-the-works spin-off series from AMC and showrunner Scott M. Gimple. Six years after Rick (Andrew Lincoln) disappeared aboard a Civic Republic Military helicopter, Michonne (Danai Gurira) embarked on a journey to rescue her husband and bring him home to their children: Rick Jr. (Antony Azor) and Judith Grimes (Cailey Fleming).
Thunderbolts Star Julia Louis-Dreyfus Reveals Her Biggest Request for Her Character
Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is getting ready to launch with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, and that's only a fraction of what this new phase has in store for us. There are several projects in different stages of production on both the film and streaming side including projects like Secret Invasion, Daredevil: Born Again, Captain America: New World Order and Thunderbolts. The latter of which will be the first time the Thunderbolts team will appear in live-action, and they may look a bit different from the comic book team. Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), who has made several cameos in Phase 4, will be bringing the team together like Nick Fury did with the Avengers, and it seems that the actress had one condition on the role. During an interview with Variety, Louis-Dreyfus revealed that she wants to get in on the action this time around.
Marvel Studios Head Kevin Feige Reveals Why Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Launches MCU's Phase 5
With more than a decade under its belt, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has become a beast, and it is ready to kickstart a new era. This year will mark the beginning of Phase 5, and Scott Lang will stand up as its leader. After all, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige has confirmed Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will kickstart Phase 5, and Scott was chosen to head it up for a very specific reason.
The Mandalorian Season 3 Bringing Back the Best Part of Star Wars' Prequel Trilogy
The latest trailer for Season 3 of Star Wars: The Mandalorian arrived this week, showcasing the latest adventures for Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu. It certainly seems like the duo's journey will take them all across a certain galaxy far, far away — and based on the trailer, that will include a cameo from a fan-favorite component of the Prequel Trilogy.
Channing Tatum is worried about 'trying too hard' in his relationship with Zoë Kravitz and admitted to following her Instagram fan accounts
"I have no chill," Tatum said of the Instagram fan accounts. "I was just seeing what she was up to! Also, I didn't know anyone would know."
Power Rangers 30th-Anniversary Confirms Entire Mighty Morphin Team In Costume
Hasbro and eOne unveiled a series of welcome details and first-look images of the upcoming Mighty Morphin Power Rangers 30th-Anniversary Special Once & Always, and that also included new footage from the anticipated event. The footage shows the Rangers both in and out of costume, but towards the end, there is the filming of one scene that reveals the entire Mighty Morphin team will be in costume at some point. As you can see in the video below, that includes the Green Ranger, and while this was filmed before Jason David Frank tragically passed away, Frank previously revealed he had decided not to be involved in the special.
Dwayne Johnson Reacts to WWE's Potential Sale
Dwayne Johnson, better known in the pro wrestling world as The Rock, appeared on CNBC on Tuesday and was asked to give his thoughts on the developing situation with WWE. Since the start of the year, Vince McMahon has officially returned to the company and is spearheading a potential sale of the promotion. Companies like Comcast, Amazon, Disney, Endeavor and Netflix have all been named as potential bidders, along with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund.
New Gotham Knights Trailer May Reveal First Look at Controversial Batman Villain
On Sunday night, DC fans were surprised by the second trailer for Gotham Knights, a new live-action series that will be arriving on The CW later this spring. The series has already gained attention — both good and bad — for its take on DC lore, with its ensemble largely consisting of fan-favorite supporting characters from Batman mythos. As the new trailer might reveal, that ensemble appears to include a surprising class of villains from the comics. Midway through the trailer, a masked assassin bearing a strong resemblance to a Talon can be seen.
New Gotham Knights Trailer Released by The CW
The CW has released a new trailer for Gotham Knights. The series is set to debut on Tuesday, March 14th following the Season 3 premiere of Superman & Lois which also got a new trailer on Sunday night as well. The new trailer gives fans their best look yet at the series, which will take a unique approach to the mythos of Gotham City and the Batman family. You can check out the trailer below.
Attack on Titan Creator Admits They'd Change Parts of the Series Now
Love it or hate it, Attack on Titan cannot be ignored. The series stands as one of the biggest in anime, and its reputation speaks for itself. Following its debut more than a decade ago, the anime went on to elevate the industry globally, and Attack on Titan will soon come full circle with its final few episodes. Of course, the manga wrapped a while back under creator Hajime Isayama, and many have wondered how the artist feels about the series years after its end.
Avengers: Secret Wars Fan Art Shows Spider-Man and Wolverine Facing Off With Kang the Conqueror
Marvel Studios will launch their highly anticipated Phase 5 slate with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and the film will primarily feature Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) as its main antagonist. Kang the Conqueror is set to be the next Avengers-level threat for The Multiverse Saga, and he'll just be getting started in the Ant-Man sequel. Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars are expected to feature Kang as their main villain, but the latter will more than likely feature cameos from across the multiverse. There has been rumors of Tobey Maguire and High Jackman appearing as Spider-Man and Wolverine after their respective appearances in Spider-Man: No Way Home and the upcoming Deadpool 3. One fan couldn't contain his excitement for the rumor and created an awesome piece of fan art that shows the two heroes having a stare down the villain.
Jason Pearson, Comics Artist, Dead at 52
Jason Pearson, a veteran comics artist best known for his creator-owned book Body Bags, has died. He was 52 years old. According to reports that emerged last night, Pearson may have passed away in December, with a statement from his family suggesting that Pearson passed away on December 19. The cause of death was reportedly a heart attack. After word of his death reached social media, fellow comics creators started to eulogize the artist, celebrating his work and reminiscing about their experiences with Pearson.
Retta to Star in Murder by the Book From Good Girls Creator
A mini Good Girls reunion is headed to NBC. On Tuesday, reports revealed that the network has given a pilot order to Murder by the Book, a new drama series created by Jenna Bans and Bill Krebs. Retta previously starred on Good Girls, which Bans created and Krebs wrote and executive produced, from 2018 to 2021. Retta's filmography also includes Parks and Recreation, Tuca & Bertie, and Kroll Show. She has had a talent holding deal with NBC Universal, NBC's parent company, since 2022.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Reveals New Look at Will Poulter's Adam Warlock
We now have an even better look at Will Poulter as Adam Warlock in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Fans have been waiting for Adam Warlock to make his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut ever since the cosmic character was teased in 2017's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. The post-credits scene featured Ayesha vowing revenge against the Guardians and a shot of Adam Warlock's golden cocoon. The third Guardians film officially brings Adam Warlock into the fold, and a new image gives our best look yet at how the character will appear on the big screen.
Suburban Hell: Sam Raimi & Paul Feig Team For Horror Adaptation
Two fan-favorite directors are teaming up for a new project. On Tuesday, reports indicated that Paul Feig's Feigco Entertainment and Sam Raimi's Ghost House production companies will be joining forces on a feature adaptation of Suburban Hell. The film, which will be an adaptation of Maureen Kilmer's 2022 novel of the same name, will be written by Joanna Calo. Feig and Laura Fischer from Feigco Entertainment will produce, alongside Raimi and Rob Tapert of Ghost House.
Breaking Bad Creator Asked Rian Johnson to Return for Better Call Saul
Better Call Saul is one of those occasions when a prequel series is just as good as the original, and it's probably because it has pretty much the same team behind-the-scenes. Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan returned as the showrunner and executive producer of Better Call Saul and has delivered six solid seasons. Some of the cast and crew of Breaking Bad returned for the series with even Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul making small cameos. But one director has not returned at the helm for the prequel because he's been busy making his own projects. Rian Johnson (Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery) didn't return to direct the series, but it isn't because he didn't want to or wasn't asked. In a new interview with Rolling Stone, Johnson revealed that he was just too busy with his other projects to return.
Ex-DC Film Boss Officially Launches New Horror Company With Paramount
Former DC Films boss Walter Hamada has launched his previously-announced new production banner, 18hz Productions, which will provide horror content to Paramount Pictures. Hamada recruited his Smile collaborator Nathan Samdahl from Paramount itself for the imprint, and also hired creative executive Nick Romano, according to a story at The Hollywood Reporter. The name of the studio itself is a nod to 18.98hz, known as the "ghost frequency," which is subaudible to most humans and has been said to cause hallucinations associated with paranormal sightings. Hamada and Samdahl, off the success of Smile, are hoping to rival small horror studiios with big returns like Blumhouse (and to an extent A24).
Superman & Lois Season 3 Trailer Released by The CW
The CW has released a new trailer for the upcoming third season of Superman & Lois and from the looks of things, the stakes have never been higher for Lois and Clark. In the new trailer, which was released online Sunday night, Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) reveals to Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) that she might be pregnant, but what should be a moment of joy doesn't appear to stay joyful for long. The trailer teases that Lois soon disappears — and things don't look great for the Kent family. You can check out the trailer for yourself below.
Netflix Tweet About Cancelling Shows Resurfaces & the Internet is Having a Field Day
One of Netflix's old tweets about cancelling shows is making the rounds again. It's been a rough couple of weeks for a variety of fandoms. The red brand has cancelled series like Dead End: Paranormal Park and Inside Job. But over in the live-action department, some fans are still reeling from Warrior Nun, Uncoupled, and 1899. Every week, it seems another disgruntled part of the Internet joins the quest to get one of their favorites renewed. Although lots of shows never got to have the ending they envisioned, it's fair to wonder why these changes seem to be ramping up. Across the entertainment landscape, you've got companies deciding to can entire finished series and whole movies just to save money via tax write-ins. So, the viewers will continue pointing out the hypocrisy whenever there's an opportunity. Check out some of the best tweets down below.
