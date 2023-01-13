ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, SC

WCNC

NC man charged with shooting, killing wife in their Mooresville home

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A Mooresville man was charged with shooting and killing his wife at their home Sunday afternoon, police said. Mooresville police responded to a reported shooting at a home on Laurel Glen Drive in the Cherry Grove subdivision a little after 5 p.m. Sunday. The caller, 39-year-old Derik Thomas Trocke, told 911 dispatchers that he shot his wife. When officers arrived, they found 39-year-old Annalene Julia Trocke dead from a gunshot wound.
MOORESVILLE, NC
WCNC

CMPD: 3 arrested after stealing car with 4-year-old inside

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two teenagers and a 12-year-old were arrested Monday after police said they stole a car with a four-year-old child inside. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department responded to a kidnapping call around 6:15 p.m. on Monday in east Charlotte. A caller told officials her car had been stolen with a 4-year-old inside.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Man killed in east Charlotte shooting, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide after a person was shot and killed in east Charlotte Sunday. Police were called to Barrington Drive at the Vista Villa Apartment complex for a discharge of a firearm call just after 9:30 p.m. According to CMPD, a male...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Walmart parking lot shooting leaves 1 injured

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A shooting at a Walmart parking lot in west Charlotte left one person injured on Tuesday. Around 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Medic stated that they were responding to a shooting at Wilkson Blvd. The crime scene was located at a parking lot at a Walmart. One...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Mexican prosecutor speaks on Shanquella Robinson investigation

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The investigation into a Charlotte woman's death in Mexico is ongoing, and prosecutors say they are aiming to extradite a suspect to the country. During a media conference held by the Baja California Sur Attorney General's Office, Daniel de la Rosa Anaya, the state's attorney general, was asked to comment on the investigation surrounding Shanquella Robinson's death in October 2022 in the state.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

SWAT situation in southeast Charlotte ends after person surrenders

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A SWAT situation that began in southeast Charlotte Friday morning has come to an end after the person surrendered, authorities said.. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, members of the department’s SWAT team assisted officers on Wheeler Drive for a barricaded person. This is off Rama Road and near Rama Road Elementary School.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

1 dead in shooting in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man was pronounced dead after a shooting in east Charlotte on Sunday. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, a shooting happened on Barrington Drive near Montego Drive on Sunday. A male victim was found at the scene and transported to a local hospital. The man...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Bulldog puppies rescued after chase from Charlotte ends in Fort Mill, deputies say

FORT MILL, S.C. — A handful of bulldog puppies are back home safe after a chase from Charlotte ended in Fort Mill early Saturday morning. The York County Sheriff's Office shared photos of deputies holding the puppies on Twitter, sharing details about what unfolded. According to the office, the pups were stolen during a burglary in Charlotte, and the suspects led officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department on a car chase.
FORT MILL, SC
wccbcharlotte.com

Gastonia Police Search For Missing Teen

GASTONIA, N.C. — Police are searching for 15-year-old Frecia Urias-Avelar. Gastonia Police do not believe she is in danger, but they are asking for the public’s help to identify the man pictured with her. Anyone with information is asked to call 704-866-6702.
GASTONIA, NC
WBTW News13

SLED investigating after human remains found near Hartsville, sheriff’s office says

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating after human remains were found near Hartsville, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. The remains were found Friday in a some woods near Bethlehem Road in Darlington County, the sheriff’s office said. SLED’s Crime Scene Unit is assisting the sheriff’s office […]
HARTSVILLE, SC
WMBF

Human remains found in Darlington County, deputies say

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - An investigation is underway after human remains were found in part of the Pee Dee on Saturday. The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said the remains were found Friday in a wooded area off Bethlehem Road in Hartsville. Deputies are investigating alongside the South Carolina...
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
WCNC

Charlotte, NC
Charlotte local news

