NC man charged with shooting, killing wife in their Mooresville home
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A Mooresville man was charged with shooting and killing his wife at their home Sunday afternoon, police said. Mooresville police responded to a reported shooting at a home on Laurel Glen Drive in the Cherry Grove subdivision a little after 5 p.m. Sunday. The caller, 39-year-old Derik Thomas Trocke, told 911 dispatchers that he shot his wife. When officers arrived, they found 39-year-old Annalene Julia Trocke dead from a gunshot wound.
Monday marks 5th anniversary of deadly police ambush in York County
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Monday marks five years since detective Michael Doty was killed and three other officers were injured in an ambush by a domestic violence suspect in York County. York County deputies responded to a domestic violence call shortly after 10 p.m. on Jan. 15, 2018. Dispatchers...
CMPD: 3 arrested after stealing car with 4-year-old inside
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two teenagers and a 12-year-old were arrested Monday after police said they stole a car with a four-year-old child inside. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department responded to a kidnapping call around 6:15 p.m. on Monday in east Charlotte. A caller told officials her car had been stolen with a 4-year-old inside.
Man killed in east Charlotte shooting, CMPD says
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide after a person was shot and killed in east Charlotte Sunday. Police were called to Barrington Drive at the Vista Villa Apartment complex for a discharge of a firearm call just after 9:30 p.m. According to CMPD, a male...
'It’s very scary' | 3 deadly shootings in Charlotte since Friday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The lives of three people were lost to gun violence in Charlotte over the weekend. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating three deadly shootings all within a few days of each other. Two of those shootings were in east Charlotte. This is an area where families with...
Wrecker seen leaving after shooting near McAdenville, Gaston County PD says
GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Gaston County Police say a person was shot in the leg in the 600 block of Hickory Grove Road near McAdenville around 6 p.m. on Monday. 📲 Download the Queen City News app to stay updated on the go. 📧 Sign up...
Walmart parking lot shooting leaves 1 injured
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A shooting at a Walmart parking lot in west Charlotte left one person injured on Tuesday. Around 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Medic stated that they were responding to a shooting at Wilkson Blvd. The crime scene was located at a parking lot at a Walmart. One...
Puppies stolen, gunfire during Charlotte home burglary that ends with chase, crash
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A group of puppies that were stolen during a home robbery that ended with a car chase and a crash has been safely recovered, the York County Sheriff’s Office and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Saturday. Officers responded to calls regarding a burglary in the Charlotte area Friday night near 300 […]
Suspect in custody after firing shot in presence of officers, leading chase across state line
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) is investigating an armed burglary that led to a suspect firing a shot in the presence of officers and leading an ensuing vehicle chase across the state line on Friday night. According to CMPD, police responded to an active breaking and...
Mexican prosecutor speaks on Shanquella Robinson investigation
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The investigation into a Charlotte woman's death in Mexico is ongoing, and prosecutors say they are aiming to extradite a suspect to the country. During a media conference held by the Baja California Sur Attorney General's Office, Daniel de la Rosa Anaya, the state's attorney general, was asked to comment on the investigation surrounding Shanquella Robinson's death in October 2022 in the state.
CMPD: Arrest made after shot fired in burglary, suspects led officers on pursuit into Fort Mill
CHARLOTTE — An armed burglary suspect that fired a gunshot as officers responded and led them on a pursuit is in custody but two suspects are still on the run, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Officers responded to an active breaking and entering call near Moores Chapel Road...
SWAT situation in southeast Charlotte ends after person surrenders
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A SWAT situation that began in southeast Charlotte Friday morning has come to an end after the person surrendered, authorities said.. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, members of the department’s SWAT team assisted officers on Wheeler Drive for a barricaded person. This is off Rama Road and near Rama Road Elementary School.
CMPD detectives investigate homicide in north Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — Homicide detectives are investigating a deadly shooting Friday in north Charlotte. The investigation is on Hackberry Creek Trail off West W.T. Harris Boulevard, CMPD said at about 8:25 p.m. A male victim was taken to a hospital with an apparent gunshot wound where he died. No further...
1 dead in shooting in east Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man was pronounced dead after a shooting in east Charlotte on Sunday. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, a shooting happened on Barrington Drive near Montego Drive on Sunday. A male victim was found at the scene and transported to a local hospital. The man...
Bulldog puppies rescued after chase from Charlotte ends in Fort Mill, deputies say
FORT MILL, S.C. — A handful of bulldog puppies are back home safe after a chase from Charlotte ended in Fort Mill early Saturday morning. The York County Sheriff's Office shared photos of deputies holding the puppies on Twitter, sharing details about what unfolded. According to the office, the pups were stolen during a burglary in Charlotte, and the suspects led officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department on a car chase.
Gastonia Police Search For Missing Teen
GASTONIA, N.C. — Police are searching for 15-year-old Frecia Urias-Avelar. Gastonia Police do not believe she is in danger, but they are asking for the public’s help to identify the man pictured with her. Anyone with information is asked to call 704-866-6702.
CMPD Crimestoppers seek Jan. 2 shooter from East Charlotte
Queen City News needs your help to ‘Find a Fugitive’ a brazen shooting suspect who thought nothing of human life.
SLED investigating after human remains found near Hartsville, sheriff’s office says
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating after human remains were found near Hartsville, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. The remains were found Friday in a some woods near Bethlehem Road in Darlington County, the sheriff’s office said. SLED’s Crime Scene Unit is assisting the sheriff’s office […]
Human remains found in Darlington County, deputies say
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - An investigation is underway after human remains were found in part of the Pee Dee on Saturday. The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said the remains were found Friday in a wooded area off Bethlehem Road in Hartsville. Deputies are investigating alongside the South Carolina...
'The markers are sometimes worn, faded or cracked' | Road safety a growing concern for drivers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte area saw rain Tuesday and there’s more on the way later this week. When it rains, many WCNC Charlotte viewers share concerns about the lack of markings on the roads and how some could use a fresh coat of paint. Whether you’re driving...
