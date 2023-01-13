Proposed Missing Middle zoning code changes are set to go before the Arlington County Board for a first look on Saturday. The Board is slated to review a request to advertise public hearings on a proposal to allow the by-right construction of duplexes, three-unit townhouses and multi-family buildings with up to six or eight dwellings on lots of up to one acre in Arlington’s lowest-density zoning districts.

ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA ・ 12 HOURS AGO