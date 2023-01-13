Read full article on original website
Another County Board Candidate — “Tony Weaver — a community leader, business owner and employer in Arlington County — has announced his candidacy for the Arlington County Board.” (He joins three other candidates, so far, who are seeking the Democratic nomination for two open seats.) [Press Release]
Arlington Public Schools adds two electric, ‘almost noise-free’ buses to its yellow fleet
Dozens of Arlington Public Schools students now hop aboard the system’s first electric school buses. When students returned from winter break, the county and APS replaced two of its 190 diesel engine buses with emissions-free “and almost noise-free” battery-powered electric ones, the county has announced. The first...
Arlington warns of shortened public speaking times ahead of ‘Missing Middle’ hearing
Proposed Missing Middle zoning code changes are set to go before the Arlington County Board for a first look on Saturday. The Board is slated to review a request to advertise public hearings on a proposal to allow the by-right construction of duplexes, three-unit townhouses and multi-family buildings with up to six or eight dwellings on lots of up to one acre in Arlington’s lowest-density zoning districts.
JUST IN: Arlington’s first cannabis dispensary is opening in Clarendon tomorrow
Arlington’s first medical cannabis dispensary is set to open tomorrow in Clarendon. Beyond/Hello is set to open the county’s inaugural cannabis dispensary on Wednesday, Jan. 18 at 2701 Wilson Blvd. The 6,820 square-foot shop with 37 parking spots is located across the street from Whole Foods and next to neighborhood staple Galaxy Hut.
Local Businessman Tony Weaver Announces Candidacy for Arlington County Board
Tony Weaver – a community leader, business owner and employer in Arlington County – has announced his candidacy for the Arlington County Board of Supervisors. “I’m running for County Board because I’m deeply committed to ensuring that every member of our community has the opportunity to succeed, regardless of their background,” said Weaver.
Morning Poll: Which of these 21 new restaurants are you most looking forward to?
After the pandemic disrupted the restaurant business, there was something of a lull in new restaurant openings in Arlington. But 2023 looks to be a eventful year for restaurant openings in Arlington, as Amazon opens its HQ2 and a number of long-anticipated establishments open their doors. We’re currently tracking about 25 eateries that are hoping to open this year.
ARLnow Daily Debrief for Jan 17, 2023
Good Tuesday evening, Arlington. Today we published 6 articles that were read a total of 16067 times… so far. The following are the most-read articles for today — Jan 17, 2023. Morning Poll: Which of these 21 new restaurants are you most looking forward to?. 📅 Upcoming events...
Another carjacking reported, this time in Crystal City
Two people were carjacked in Crystal City on Sunday night, the second carjacking reported in Arlington last week. It happened around 10 p.m. along the neighborhood’s 23rd Street S. restaurant row. At least one of the carjackers was armed, police said. “A patrol officer was flagged down by the...
