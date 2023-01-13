ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Joran Phillips, Isaiah McKenzie questionable for Sunday against Dolphins

By Sal Capaccio
WGR550
WGR550
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Jrmjd_0kE0Y7zS00

Orchard Park, NY (WGR550) - The Buffalo Bills released their final injury report with game designations ahead of their AFC Super Wild Card matchup against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park.

Wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips are both listed as questionable for the game. No other player on the active roster has an injury designation.

Wide receiver Cole Beasley was signed to the 53-man roster this week from the practice squad. The team also still has the option of elevating two other practice squad players, but must do it by 4 PM ET Saturday.

With McKenzie's status up-in-the-air, wide receiver John Brown is a candidate to be elevated.

At defensive tackle, they could elevate Brandin Bryant, Eli Ankou, or Cortez Broughton as insurance or as a replacement for Phillips.

Follow me on Twitter @SalSports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PTqYD_0kE0Y7zS00
Photo credit outlet liquor

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news

The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
CINCINNATI, OH
WGR550

Gamenight: Sabres, 'Hawks scoreless

The Buffalo Sabres are hoping to get back on track in Chicago tonight as they take on the Blackhawks inside United Center. Since ending a three-game losing streak, the blue and gold have traded a win and a loss.
BUFFALO, NY
WGR550

WGR550

Buffalo, NY
999
Followers
4K+
Post
128K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from Buffalo, including the Bills, Sabres and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/wgr550

Comments / 0

Community Policy