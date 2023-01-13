Joran Phillips, Isaiah McKenzie questionable for Sunday against Dolphins

Orchard Park, NY (WGR550) - The Buffalo Bills released their final injury report with game designations ahead of their AFC Super Wild Card matchup against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park.

Wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips are both listed as questionable for the game. No other player on the active roster has an injury designation.

Wide receiver Cole Beasley was signed to the 53-man roster this week from the practice squad. The team also still has the option of elevating two other practice squad players, but must do it by 4 PM ET Saturday.

With McKenzie's status up-in-the-air, wide receiver John Brown is a candidate to be elevated.

At defensive tackle, they could elevate Brandin Bryant, Eli Ankou, or Cortez Broughton as insurance or as a replacement for Phillips.

