McAllen PD has warrant to arrest Valley man suspected of indecency of child

MCALLEN, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — The McAllen Police Department are looking for a man suspected of indecency of a child, authorities allege.

Rogelio Garcia, 46, is wanted on charges of indecency with a child, a third degree felony, according to a news release from McAllen PD.

Police department did not provide details of any allegations against Garcia.

The McAllen Municipal Court issued a warrant of arrest for Garcia earlier today, the release stated.

Garcia is described as a Hispanic man, 5-foot 8-inches tall, weighing about 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, McAllen PD said.

Anyone with information or whereabouts of Garcia, contact the McAllen Crime Stoppers at (956) 687-8477.

