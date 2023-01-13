Newport man charged with one count of first-degree arson, two counts of vandalism, and one count of willful trespass

FILE — Nathaniel Genao of New Bedford, MA pleaded guilty to murder and robbery Tuesday in connection to a drug-related gang shooting in Machias in 2021. A judge sentenced Genao to 22 years in prison with all but 13 years suspended, as well as a four-year probation period with the following conditions: no use or possession of firearms, submit to random firearms searching, no use or possession of drugs unless prescribed marijuana, random searches and testing for drugs and no contact with the family.

NEW BEDFORD, MA ・ 15 HOURS AGO