Newport man charged with one count of first-degree arson, two counts of vandalism, and one count of willful trespass

fallriverreporter.com
State Police arrest three New York men on numerous larceny charges in multiple communities
Three men from out of state have been arrested on charges involving multiple communities. According to Rhode Island State Police, on Monday at 5:30 p.m., members of the State Police, with the assistance of the North Kingstown Police Department and the South Kingstown Police Department arrested three men from New York for numerous charges related to a series of larcenies in Smithfield, Lincoln, and Central Falls.
foxbangor.com
Nathaniel Genao sentenced to 22 years in prison
FILE — Nathaniel Genao of New Bedford, MA pleaded guilty to murder and robbery Tuesday in connection to a drug-related gang shooting in Machias in 2021. A judge sentenced Genao to 22 years in prison with all but 13 years suspended, as well as a four-year probation period with the following conditions: no use or possession of firearms, submit to random firearms searching, no use or possession of drugs unless prescribed marijuana, random searches and testing for drugs and no contact with the family.
ABC6.com
3 New York men accused of robbery in Central Falls, Lincoln, and Smithfield
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Three New York men are accused of stealing from stores, including T-Mobile, in Rhode Island. Rhode Island State Police said Tuesday the robberies happened in Central Falls, Lincoln, and Smithfield. Capt. Jeffrey L’heureux said Smithfield police initially searching for a car at about 4:30 p.m....
fallriverreporter.com
Missing and endangered Bristol County man still among the missing
A Bristol County man that was reported missing and endangered in 2021 is still missing and his case was recently registered with the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System in the beginning of 2023. A now 26-year-old Matthew Yeomans of Easton was last seen Sunday, Sept. 19 of 2021, at...
thisweekinworcester.com
Worcester Police Seek to Identify Man in Connection with Main Street Incident
WORCESTER - The Worcester Police Department is asking the public to help identify a man wanted for questioning in connection with an incident on Main Street. The man wanted for questioning is in the photo above. The photo is taken in front of the Denholm building at 484-500 Main St.
Brockton felon indicted for firearm and drug offenses
A repeat convicted felon from Brockton has been charged with firearm and drug offenses.
GoLocalProv
Police Investigating Break-In at Providence Place Mall
Providence Police responded to a report of a break-in at Providence Place Mall overnight. It marks the latest news for the mall following Talbots’ announcement over the weekend of its impending departure from the location. About Incident. Shortly after midnight on Tuesday, police responded to a report of a...
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River Police Department investigating shooting after property damage dicovered
Fall River Police are investigating a weekend shooting after property damage was discovered. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, on Sunday at approximately 12:15 p.m., units responded to the 100 block of Baker Street after a resident discovered damage to their vehicle. It appeared as though the vehicle had been struck by a projectile.
RI man arrested in Jan. 6 attack reaches plea deal with federal prosecutors
Prosecutors said video evidence shows Bernard Joseph Sirr taking part in a group of rioters who tried to push their way through a line of Capitol police officers.
ABC6.com
Warwick restaurant burglarized, thief accused of stealing donations
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — The owner of a Warwick restaurant said their establishment was burglarized Friday night. Surveillance footage provided by the owner of Gel’s Kitchen shows a hooded person breaking into the restaurant at about 10:30 p.m. Additional video shows the person rummaging through the cash register...
iheart.com
Providence Police Investigate Violent Weekend
Providence police investigated several violent incidents over the weekend. There were two stabbings overnight Saturday, one on Elmwood Avenue and the other in Kennedy Plaza. The suspect in the transit hub stabbing reportedly used an ice pick. Meanwhile at around the same time, a man in a parked vehicle on...
Turnto10.com
Teenager stabbed multiple times at Kennedy Plaza
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A 16-year-old boy was stabbed multiple times at Kennedy Plaza on Tuesday, according to Providence police. Police said he is in stable condition after being stabbed in the head, back, and arm. He went into surgery at about 5 p.m. Police told NBC 10 they...
RI woman among victims of $1.6M online romance scam
The Westerly woman was scammed out of $60,000 by a man claiming to be a four-star general in the U.S. military, according to prosecutors.
Neighbor applies to care for Walshe children
Speaking about Ana, her neighbor said, 'I saw her every day. She was beautiful every day. Every day she was decked out in her smile."
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River Police investigating reported late-night armed robbery in south end
Fall River Police are investigating a reported armed robbery that took place in the city. At approximately 10:30 p.m. on Friday, a call came in for a robbery that took place at knifepoint. According to Lieutenant Antonio Elumba, officers responded to Stevens Street for the alleged robbery. Upon arrival, officers...
Former Whaling Museum employee charged with theft
Police arrested a former New Bedford Whaling Museum employee for reportedly pawning dozens of artifacts he stole while on the job, according to the DA's office.
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River Police issue update into investigation of city convenience store robbery
Fall River Police have issued an update concerning the investigation of an armed robbery that took place at a city convenience store. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, just after 9:30 p.m. on December 22nd, officers responded to the Farm Market, located at 233 Durfee Street in response to a reported armed robbery.
Car crashes into Seekonk dealership; driver injured
An investigation is underway after a car crashed into a Seekonk car dealership Monday night.
ABC6.com
‘The devil made me do it’: Dorchester woman who set house on fire found not competent to stand trial
BOSTON (WLNE) — A woman who was charged with arson after setting a house on fire last month was found not competent to stand trial in court on Friday. A spokesperson for the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office said 45-year-old Nikia Rivera will be committed to the Worcester Recovery Center and Hospital.
ABC6.com
White supremacists protest Taunton drag queen story time, police say
TAUNTON, Mass. (WLNE) — Taunton police said that Drag Queen Story Hour at the Taunton Public Library was interrupted by protesters over the weekend. Police said over two dozen members of NSC-131, a white nationalist group, gathered outside the library Saturday to protest the event. The protesters dressed in...
