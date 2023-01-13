ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

kentuckytoday.com

Booker lands job in Kentucky governor's administration

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has hired former U.S. Senate candidate Charles Booker for a lead role in efforts to connect state government with community and faith-based groups in policy partnerships. Booker, a Democrat from Louisville, will head the Governor’s Office of Faith-Based Initiatives and Community...
wdrb.com

Charles Booker joins Gov. Andy Beshear's administration

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Former U.S. Senate candidate Charles Booker has landed a new job with Gov. Andy Beshear's administration. Beshear appointed Booker to lead the Office of Faith-Based Initiatives and Community Involvement. "Our commonwealth possesses a deep well of talented people with tremendous dedication and a breadth of knowledge...
a-z-animals.com

Meet the 4 Largest Landowners in Kentucky

Kentucky has over 12.4 million acres of forestland! There are also wetlands and hilly grasslands sprinkled across the landscape. The entire state makes up an impressive 25,862 acres. Who is responsible for caring for all that land? The answer lies with a mix of private landowners, federal government agencies, state...
WHAS11

Kentucky legislator files bills to expand gun rights

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Bills to expand gun rights in Kentucky have been filed in the house. Representative Savannah Maddox filed two bills; the first would lower the legal age of having a concealed carry license from 21 years old to 18 years old. The second bill, House Bill 138,...
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Jason Hall: Automatic restoration of voting rights benefits Kentucky’s citizens, and the Commonwealth

Kentucky legislators and voters have an opportunity to renew our commitment to democracy, second chances, and restorative justice. Kentucky is one of only three states that bars citizens with felony convictions from voting for the rest of their lives. This requirement is spelled out in our state Constitution, which was drafted in an historical era with far fewer non-violent felonies on the books. As we have expanded the list of felonies over the years, we have permanently disenfranchised a larger and larger number of Kentuckians.
westkentuckystar.com

Western Kentucky pair appointed to state Water Transportation Advisory Board

A pair of western Kentuckians have been appointed by Governor Andy Beshear to the Water Transportation Advisory Board. Amanda Davenport of Princeton and Timothy Cahill of Paducah will serve on the board into 2026. Cahill was reappointed by the governor. He is the executive director of the Paducah-McCracken County Riverport...
westkentuckystar.com

Semi crash cleared on the Kentucky side of the Cairo Bridge

A semi crash shut down US 51 on the Kentucky side of the Cairo Bridge Monday afternoon. The truck went off the roadway and was out of traffic. Emergency personnel made quick work of clearing the scene. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the truck was traveling southbound and hit...
WKYT 27

Advocates say Kentucky’s animal cruelty laws are too lax

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Fayette County jury has found William Jackson guilty on 10 counts of animal cruelty. This all stems from a case back in august where ten dogs were left in a hot car with temperatures reaching 137 degrees. Three of those dogs died. William Jackson’s punishment...
bestthingsky.com

10 Best Myths and Urban Legends in Kentucky

Some of Kentucky’s myths and legends are well-known, having been featured on major outlets like the Travel Channel and the History Channel. From some of the most haunted places in the country, to one of the world’s most famous UFO stories, looking into Kentucky’s lore is as creepy as any story that could be told after dark around a campfire.
wkdzradio.com

Six Tornadoes Hit Kentucky Thursday; Five Were EF-1

While parts of the western Commonwealth reported heavy winds and large hailstones, the National Weather Service has confirmed that six tornadoes touched down throughout Kentucky Thursday — five of which were rated EF-1. Around 2 AM Central, the first one spun through Ballard and McCracken counties, before crossing the...
wymt.com

Kentucky resident becomes millionaire after winning lottery

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Friday the 13th proved lucky for the newest millionaire in Kentucky. While the second largest Mega Millions jackpot in history was hit in Maine on Friday, one Kentucky Lottery player will be celebrating as the Commonwealth’s newest millionaire, according to a release. “The fantastic second...
