kentuckytoday.com
Booker lands job in Kentucky governor's administration
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has hired former U.S. Senate candidate Charles Booker for a lead role in efforts to connect state government with community and faith-based groups in policy partnerships. Booker, a Democrat from Louisville, will head the Governor’s Office of Faith-Based Initiatives and Community...
WKYT 27
Kentucky Newsmakers 1/15: State Senator Reggie Thomas; Commonwealth attorney Kimberly Baird.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with Kentucky state Senator Reggie Thomas and Commonwealth attorney Kimberly Baird. Republicans have supermajority control of the State Senate and the House, allowing them to largely set the agenda in Frankfort and override the...
Report: Kentucky’s Gov. Beshear ranked as America’s most popular democratic governor
As Gov. Beshear prepares to defend his role in this year's gubernatorial election, reports indicate Kentucky's commander-in-chief is popular among voters.
wdrb.com
Charles Booker joins Gov. Andy Beshear's administration
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Former U.S. Senate candidate Charles Booker has landed a new job with Gov. Andy Beshear's administration. Beshear appointed Booker to lead the Office of Faith-Based Initiatives and Community Involvement. "Our commonwealth possesses a deep well of talented people with tremendous dedication and a breadth of knowledge...
a-z-animals.com
Meet the 4 Largest Landowners in Kentucky
Kentucky has over 12.4 million acres of forestland! There are also wetlands and hilly grasslands sprinkled across the landscape. The entire state makes up an impressive 25,862 acres. Who is responsible for caring for all that land? The answer lies with a mix of private landowners, federal government agencies, state...
Kentucky legislator files bills to expand gun rights
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Bills to expand gun rights in Kentucky have been filed in the house. Representative Savannah Maddox filed two bills; the first would lower the legal age of having a concealed carry license from 21 years old to 18 years old. The second bill, House Bill 138,...
Jason Hall: Automatic restoration of voting rights benefits Kentucky’s citizens, and the Commonwealth
Kentucky legislators and voters have an opportunity to renew our commitment to democracy, second chances, and restorative justice. Kentucky is one of only three states that bars citizens with felony convictions from voting for the rest of their lives. This requirement is spelled out in our state Constitution, which was drafted in an historical era with far fewer non-violent felonies on the books. As we have expanded the list of felonies over the years, we have permanently disenfranchised a larger and larger number of Kentuckians.
Kentucky bans TikTok on government devices
Kentucky is joining more than 20 states in banning the use of TikTok on government-owned devices.
COVID numbers in state bounce up and down but nearly half of counties are at low level
There was a big improvement in the weekly COVID Community Levels map released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and issued by the Kentucky Department for Public Health Friday. The CDC breaks the state down by county based on whether they have a high, medium or low level...
spectrumnews1.com
Kentucky's first transgender elected official wins 90% of write-in votes to secure term in Berea
BEREA, Ky. — A central Kentucky woman is making history as the state's first transgender elected official. Rebecca Blankenship was elected to the Berea Independent School District Board in Nov. 2022. Blankenship is Kentucky’s first transgender elected official. She currently serves as the Executive Director of Ban Conversion...
westkentuckystar.com
Western Kentucky pair appointed to state Water Transportation Advisory Board
A pair of western Kentuckians have been appointed by Governor Andy Beshear to the Water Transportation Advisory Board. Amanda Davenport of Princeton and Timothy Cahill of Paducah will serve on the board into 2026. Cahill was reappointed by the governor. He is the executive director of the Paducah-McCracken County Riverport...
westkentuckystar.com
Semi crash cleared on the Kentucky side of the Cairo Bridge
A semi crash shut down US 51 on the Kentucky side of the Cairo Bridge Monday afternoon. The truck went off the roadway and was out of traffic. Emergency personnel made quick work of clearing the scene. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the truck was traveling southbound and hit...
Bull elk poaching prompts reward in southeastern Kentucky
Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources said they found a bull elk carcass on Friday near Middle Ridge Trail in the Beaver Creek Wildlife Management Area.
Deadline to sign up for state subsidized health insurance, Kynect, is near
Deadline to sign up for state subsidized health insurance is approaching
WKYT 27
Advocates say Kentucky’s animal cruelty laws are too lax
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Fayette County jury has found William Jackson guilty on 10 counts of animal cruelty. This all stems from a case back in august where ten dogs were left in a hot car with temperatures reaching 137 degrees. Three of those dogs died. William Jackson’s punishment...
bestthingsky.com
10 Best Myths and Urban Legends in Kentucky
Some of Kentucky’s myths and legends are well-known, having been featured on major outlets like the Travel Channel and the History Channel. From some of the most haunted places in the country, to one of the world’s most famous UFO stories, looking into Kentucky’s lore is as creepy as any story that could be told after dark around a campfire.
Knobs, licks, and bottoms: 15 uniquely named cities, places in Kentucky
Many of these names are in or use Appalachian English in their naming, highlighting the impact the historic community has had on Kentucky's history.
wkdzradio.com
Six Tornadoes Hit Kentucky Thursday; Five Were EF-1
While parts of the western Commonwealth reported heavy winds and large hailstones, the National Weather Service has confirmed that six tornadoes touched down throughout Kentucky Thursday — five of which were rated EF-1. Around 2 AM Central, the first one spun through Ballard and McCracken counties, before crossing the...
wymt.com
Kentucky resident becomes millionaire after winning lottery
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Friday the 13th proved lucky for the newest millionaire in Kentucky. While the second largest Mega Millions jackpot in history was hit in Maine on Friday, one Kentucky Lottery player will be celebrating as the Commonwealth’s newest millionaire, according to a release. “The fantastic second...
Kentuckians crowned Miss Earth USA and Teen Miss Earth USA
Miss Earth USA Danielle Mullins and Teen Miss Earth USA Tayan Stansfield were crowned on Jan. 7 in Orlando, Florida.
