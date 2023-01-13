The Seahawks may not hold a pick this high for more than a decade. That’s the hope at least. If they wind up with another, and another after that, then maybe they’ll have a shot to build the kind of defense they were treated to in Santa Clara. But for this draft at least, John Schneider and Pete Carroll have a single chance to use the highest draft pick they’ve had during their tenure.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 20 HOURS AGO