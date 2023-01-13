Read full article on original website
Major retailer closes another store in Washington this weekKristen WaltersSeattle, WA
Bellevue School District Proposes Consolidation of Elementary Schools Amid Declining Enrollment, Blames Low Birth RatesEden ReportsBellevue, WA
The richest woman Seattle, WashingtonLuay RahilSeattle, WA
Microsoft, Meta Abandon Seattle Office Spaces, Blame Economic Recession and Shift to Hybrid WorkEden ReportsSeattle, WA
The Troll Under the Bridge Statue, a fascinating art piece located in Seattle, Washington and the history behind it.Cristoval VictorialSeattle, WA
MyNorthwest.com
Kraken Breakdown: Has Seattle handled top prospect Shane Wright right?
Just prior to the Kraken making history with an undefeated seven-game, 14-day road trip, the team made a major decision with its top prospect, Shane Wright. Seattle pulled the trigger to re-assign the fourth overall pick from the 2022 NHL Draft back to the Ontario Hockey League and the Kingston Frontenacs fresh off him helping lead Team Canada to gold in the World Junior Championship.
MyNorthwest.com
Kraken fall to Lightning 4-1 in return home, win streak ends at 8
SEATTLE (AP) — Timely goals from two unexpected sources and another strong performance by Tampa Bay goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy finally cooled off the hottest team in the NHL. Pierre-Edouard Bellemare scored in the first period, Nicholas Paul had a goal in the third and the Lightning beat Seattle 4-1 on Monday, snapping the Kraken’s eight-game winning streak.
MyNorthwest.com
Kraken on fire: Broadcaster Ed Olczyk breaks down why they’re for real
Sometime in the last two weeks, the Seattle Kraken went from pretty good to something entirely different. “This team is playing as well as anybody in the entire National Hockey League,” said Ed Olczyk, a longtime NHL fixture who now serves as color commentator for ROOT Sports broadcasts of Kraken games, when he joined Seattle Sports’ Bump and Stacy on Friday.
MyNorthwest.com
Huard: Two ways Seahawks’ defense came up short vs 49ers
The difference in the Seahawks’ playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday clearly came down to defense. Seattle scored 17 of its 23 points in the second quarter, meaning it was almost entirely shut out by the NFL’s top defense in the three other quarters. San Francisco, meanwhile, picked apart the Seahawks’ D in the second half, outscoring Seattle 25-6 after halftime en route to a 41-23 victory.
MyNorthwest.com
Rost: What are the Seahawks’ options with QB Geno Smith?
The Seahawks may not hold a pick this high for more than a decade. That’s the hope at least. If they wind up with another, and another after that, then maybe they’ll have a shot to build the kind of defense they were treated to in Santa Clara. But for this draft at least, John Schneider and Pete Carroll have a single chance to use the highest draft pick they’ve had during their tenure.
MyNorthwest.com
Rost: How the Seahawks put a new twist on an old story
The Seahawks had been there before, but that was nearly a decade ago. In the days that followed a heartbreaking loss to the Atlanta Falcons in the divisional round of the 2012 playoffs, Seahawks fans, and likely players and coaches, tended to their wounds by telling themselves they’d found something special.
Eli Manning will break promise, attend Giants-Eagles on Saturday
Philadelphia fans are notorious not necessarily for their passion, but for the ways in which they express that passion. Over the years we’ve seen them assault the late Chief Zee, punch police horses, throw batteries, pelt Santa Claus with snowballs and engage in more violent altercations than we can possibly count.
Bears assistant GM Ian Cunningham just misses out on Titans GM job
Bears assistant general manager Ian Cunningham has been a hot commodity this offseason, and it’s seemed inevitable that he’ll find a GM gig elsewhere in the near future. But it won’t be this offseason. While Cunningham garnered interest from both the Cardinals and Titans — the lone...
MyNorthwest.com
Mariners GM Hollander: The prospects who could join M’s next
The rise of the Seattle Mariners has coincided with the rise of homegrown players who have joined the organization during the current front office’s regime. Julio Rodríguez, George Kirby, Cal Raleigh and Logan Gilbert all played key roles on Seattle’s postseason drought-breaking 2022 squad, showing that the player development team under president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto and general manager Justin Hollander has turned a corner since a decade ago when the Mariners struggled to see big prospects succeed at the MLB level.
Former Washington wide receiver Calvin Muhammad dies
Calvin Muhammad, who had his best NFL year with the Washington Redskins in 1984, has died. He died on Jan. 4, 2023, at the age of 64. In that ’84 season, when starting wide receiver Charley Brown went down with a sprained ankle against the Philadelphia Eagles, the Redskins having already lost receiver Alvin Garrett were extremely thin, with only Art Monk proven of those remaining.
