Schenectady, NY

Capital Region Restaurant Rundown: January 9-13

By Sara Rizzo
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=312hVM_0kE0Vgzp00

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The restaurant industry is ever-changing with restaurants opening, closing and relocating. Here’s a recap of the latest Capital Region restaurant news from this week, January 9 through 13.

Pack on the toppings! Kane’s Hot Dogs opens in Colonie Center

Kane’s Hot Dogs on Wheels serves up much more than just your average frank. Located in the Colonie Center Food Court, they specialize in out-of-the-ordinary toppings with a menu that promises to keep you guessing.

Schenectady restaurant closing after 55 years

Riccitello’s Restaurant is set to close after 55 years at 1687 Foster Avenue in Schenectady. The restaurant’s last day will be January 29.

Rollin’ Smoke BBQ relocating to new space in Halfmoon

Rollin’ Smoke Handcrafted BBQ is relocating into the former Halfmoon Sandwich and Salad Shoppe at 1613 Route 9 in Halfmoon. The owners hope to open in the new space on January 24.

New pizzeria opening in Clifton Park

Bella Lucia Pizzeria is set to open at 1218 Route 146 in Clifton Park. Owners Melissa Craine and Sean Lee hope to open the restaurant by February 1, according to the Bella Lucia Facebook page .

New Columbia County deli, bakery location to open in phases

Filli’s Deli and Bakery is set to open its third location in Columbia County. The owners hope to open the Express store in March and the Full Service Market by fall 2023. The new store will be at Tilden Plaza in New Lebanon.

Glens Falls’ favorite hot dogs are back on the menu

New Way Lunch in downtown Glens Falls has reopened after a three-year hiatus. The space has been renovated to include repainted walls, new seat cushions, and refinished wood. The bathrooms have also been renovated.

Murray’s Fools Distillery opens new location

Murray’s Fools has opened its new distillery and tasting room in Glenville. At least 75% of the fruits and grains in its liquor are sourced from New York State.

Saratoga Springs cake shop celebrates grand opening

The Bread Basket Cake Shop celebrated its grand opening on January 12 with Business For Good, an organization that invests in people to build better businesses and stronger communities. The new shop is located in The Springs at 3 Hampstead Place.

Moby Rick’s restaurant in Mechanicville opens

Moby Rick’s Seafood opened the seafood market of its new location at 251 North Main Street in Mechanicville in December 2022. The restaurant portion has now opened.

New Italian restaurant opens in Clifton Park

The Painted Lemon has officially opened its doors at 54 Clifton Country Road in Clifton Park. The Italian restaurant opened to the public on Wednesday, January 11.

For more restaurant news, make sure to check out the Restaurant Rundown category under the Community tab on the NEWS10 website.

