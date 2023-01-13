Quentin Miller Claims Big Sean Cheated Him Out Of Songwriting Credit

Quentin Miller has new claims that Big Sean didn’t appropriately credit him for his contributions to his Hit-Boy-assisted EP, What You Expect. During a sitdown with VLAD TV, Miller spoke about working with Sean during the WYE era and expressed disappointment in the Detroit artist for his reluctance to give him a song credit on the project.

The Falco songwriter recalled first meeting the new father during recording sessions for Drake and Sean Don’s hit single, “Blessings.”

“Yeah, I worked with Big Sean. Big Sean, man, that really broke my heart,” he said. “I remember meeting him in the studio with Drake. When I get to working with Sean on this last project, the What You Expect with Hit-Boy, I’m part of three songs. There’s only six songs on there. Man, we texting and talking everyday. I’m pullin’ up on Sean’s crib, like, every other day.”

Miller then told a story of when he was chilling at Sean’s house and noticed that “Blessings” had won a BET Hip-Hop Award. He noted that he didn’t know that the song was nominated and detailed a change in Sean’s behavior about a week before WYE was set to drop.

“I was like, ‘Damn, I didn’t know this won an award,'” he said about “Blessings,” which he’s not credited on. “He’s just like, ‘Yeah bro, you don’t even know that song helped me a lot.'”

“A week before the album drops, he’s just not responding to me at all. Then, like a week before, I’m in the studio with Hit-Boy , I just randomly hear in a conversation with Hit, ‘yeah, the album drops next week.’ I’m like, ‘wait, what?’ I didn’t even know.”

“So then I start hitting him, and then I’m getting texts from his manager,” he added. “Now I’m only talking to his manager! I’m like, ‘What happened?’… Then sh*t come out, we still ain’t signed the paperwork or nothing, my name was not on the credits.”

As of January 2023, the songwriter’s name appears across two songs on What You Expect, with “Chaos” and “Offense,” where he contributed in unspecified ways. But when “Blessings” came out, the 1317 Recordings artist expressed that he constantly asked Sean’s team about the credit and had to fight to get his name on the two songs.

“But I’m like, ‘Everybody else’s name is on there,'” he said. “They tried to play me on the publishing, I had to fight to get my name on the credits. I think they put my name on one song on like Spotify or something like that.”