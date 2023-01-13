ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia County, GA

Nancy Redmond
3d ago

My daughter was attacked years ago by a chow. It's not the breed, it's the way they're raised! No one person needs 7 pit bulls! They need to look into why he had them! I'm willing to bet they were being raised to be aggressive for dog fights!

Ethan Garcia
4d ago

No. We shouldn't wait until after a dog has put its teeth on someone to kill it. We shouldn't wait until someone is hurt, or worse- we need to better temperament test these dogs. There are professionals who train in testing dogs temperament, and how they react. Dog aggression, Fear aggression- any aggression at all. Kill it. Why wait? Why allow aggressive dogs free? Why should we wait? There are thousands of good dogs out there who would never think to bite another, good dogs who deserve a home than these backyard bred mutts.

Patricia
4d ago

so the County couldn't prevent the attack, they have to wait for the dogs to attack a person... o no no no please! those actions should be reverse and at the 2nd warning the owner should be in jail, 2nd degree intent of murder under a ownerships of aggressive dog breed and neglect - minimum- poor child!

WRDW-TV

Thumbs-up from Justin: Mauling victim stays positive

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As always, since he was mauled by dogs a week and a half ago in Columbia County, 11-year-old Justin Gilstrap is maintaining a positive spirit. He remains in the hospital, where he’ll be for weeks, recovering after the dogs tore off his scalp and left him with numerous other injuries.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Mom of shooting victim calls for young people to ‘put the guns down’

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says they are looking for 20-year-old Lawrence Stephens and 19-year-old Jamari Williams in connection to a shooting near Olmstead Homes in October. Authorities say they’re wanted for the murder of 22-year-old Kyan Bowie. Three other suspects ranging from 17 to...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Virtual racers give support to young dog-mauling victim

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Young dog attack victim Justin Gilstrap has had his fifth surgery, one of many after the mauling that happened earlier this month as he was riding his bike. His family said Tuesday he’s doing well but is in a lot of pain. His mom says Justin...
EVANS, GA
WRDW-TV

Richmond County deputies safely locate missing woman

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies canceled the alert for the woman who was missing on Tuesday afternoon. According to authorities, Elizabeth Cecelia Lee, 20, has been located and is reported fine. Lee had last been seen on Jan. 12, getting into a black vehicle, according to authorities.
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Aiken animal shelter visits Graniteville Elementary students

GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Friends of the Animal Shelter paid a special visit to students at Graniteville Elementary. The goal was to introduce a dog to the kids and have them write a persuasive paper about why they should adopt a pet. We stopped by the school to see how...
GRANITEVILLE, SC
wfxg.com

FOUND: 20-year-old woman missing in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - UPDATE: The sheriff's office says Elizabeth Lee has been found. The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a missing woman. Twenty-year-old Elizabeth Lee was last seen at around 2 p.m. Jan. 12 in the area around Ravenwood Dr. and Montebello...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Deputies seek suspect in Columbia County neighborhood

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County deputies early Monday were in a neighborhood just north of Grovetown looking for a person suspected of entering cars. Around 7 a.m., deputies were in the area of Coldwater Street off Baker Place Road searching for the suspect. The suspect is an unknown male...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Arbery slaying convict moved to Augusta State Medical Prison

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One of the three men convicted in the murder of Ahmaud Arbery has been moved to the Augusta State Medical Prison. Gregory McMichael, 67, was convicted in the Feb. 23, 2020, slaying along with his son Travis and neighbor William “Roddy” Bryan. Gregory McMichael...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Big-rigs get involved in wrecks in Aiken, Richmond counties

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday evening was working an accident on eastbound Interstate 520 at the Windsor Spring/Peach Orchard Road exit. The crash happened sometime before 6:20 p.m. and involved an 18-wheeler and five cars. No serious injuries were reported, but one lane...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

How AirCare allows faster care for critical local patients

EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Edgefield has an emergency services helicopter, that will call if they need to airlift you from the scene of a crash or some other medical emergency. It’s part of a new partnership with Augusta University Health. We talked to officials with the Edgefield County emergency...
EDGEFIELD COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Man sought in connection with armed robbery at Augusta motel

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted in connection to an armed robbery at an Augusta motel. The incident happened at the Super 8 motel on Washington Road on Tuesday. The subject is described as having black hair, brown eyes, and...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Why brawl broke out during youth program at Fort Gordon

AUGUSTA, Ga. - We’re learning more about an Oct. 13 brawl that shut down the Georgia National Guard’s Youth Challenge Academy at Fort Gordon. The brawl among 70 teenagers happened after leaders of the academy rushed to meet a new enrollment quota and didn’t properly screen recruits for behavioral and mental health problems, records show. The small staff failed to control uncooperative and violent youths, an investigation found.
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Fire truck overturns traveling from Washington Road onto I-20

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – According to the Augusta Fire Department, a fire truck has overturned causing the entrance ramp of I-20 to be blocked off. According to the Augusta Fire Department, the fire truck, known as an aerial truck, was heading to a commercial fire. Authorities say while the the truck was traveling from Washington […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Woman recounts terrifying moment of group hit on Olive Road

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Officials say two separate cars at the intersection of Olive Road and Eagles Way hit six people Wednesday night, sending multiple to the hospital. Now, a woman standing there when it happened is speaking out. We talked to her about the terrifying moment and how she avoided getting hit herself. The intersection is where LaShawn Vines says her life flashed before her eyes.
AUGUSTA, GA

