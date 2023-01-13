ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

ABC7 Los Angeles

Keenan Anderson death after LAPD Taser incident: The complete timeline of events

There are growing demands for answers over the death of a 31-year-old Washington D.C. teacher hours after he was repeatedly shocked by a Los Angeles Police Department Taser during an arrest that was filmed on a police body camera. Keenan Anderson, the cousin of Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors,...
Tubelis and the No. 11 Arizona Wildcats host conference foe USC

USC Trojans (13-5, 5-2 Pac-12) at Arizona Wildcats (15-3, 4-3 Pac-12) Tucson, Arizona; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Boogie Ellis and the USC Trojans take on Azuolas Tubelis and the No. 11 Arizona Wildcats in Pac-12 action Thursday. The Wildcats are 9-1 on their home court. Arizona is fourth...
TUCSON, AZ

