Alaska State

The Associated Press

Alaska Legislature to face familiar challenges this year

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The Alaska Legislature convenes for a new session Tuesday with a bipartisan coalition controlling the Senate for the first time in over a decade, a divided House struggling to organize for the third straight term and a newly reelected Republican governor who said he’s interested in working with lawmakers and “problem solving.” There is also a large freshmen class, and a list of familiar challenges: Dwindling savings. Oil prices well below heights reached last year. Unresolved questions about what size dividend should be paid to residents from Alaska’s nest-egg oil-wealth fund, the Alaska Permanent Fund....
ALASKA STATE
kinyradio.com

January is National Radon Action Month

Luciana Liu from O’Malley Elementary School in Anchorage won 1st place for the Alaska Radon Poster Contest back in fall of 2022. (Photo courtesy of Jennifer Athey) Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Radon is a colorless, odorless cancer-causing gas that is commonly found in Alaska. Jennifer Athey manages the Alaska...
ALASKA STATE
alaskapublic.org

Expanding renewable energy in rural Alaska | Alaska Insight

Alaskans seeking relief from high energy prices and unreliable supplies are finding success in transitioning to renewable energy. What projects are in the works, and where do opportunities exist for further development?. Lori Townsend is joined by Chris Rose, Executive Director of the Renewable Energy Alaska Project, and Dustin Madden,...
ALASKA STATE
kinyradio.com

University of Alaska announces launch of SSBCI Equity Program

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Alaska Equity Fund (AKEF) is seeking proposals to invest up to $10 million in State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI) funding. The University of Alaska has a long history of being at the forefront of economic and workforce development in Alaska. In 2022 the University’s Alaska...
ALASKA STATE
alaskalandmine.com

Brad Keithley’s chart of the week: It’s a trap

Those of a certain age will recall the famous line uttered in 1983’s Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the Jedi, when, while attempting a surprise attack on the Death Star during the Battle of Endor, Admiral Ackbar of the Rebel Alliance suddenly realized the Empire was not only aware of the plans but was quickly encircling his fleet.
ALASKA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

See scenes of new Alaska legislators in training

Rep.-elect Genevieve Mina, D-Anchorage (left), talks with Rep.-elect Julie Coulombe, R-Anchorage, before the start of a mock floor session held as part of pre-session training for new legislators on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at the Alaska State Capitol in Juneau, Alaska. (Photo by James Brooks/Alaska Beacon) Twenty of the Alaska...
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

FEMA provides illegible documents to Alaska Native language readers

The Federal Emergency Management Agency distributed brochures of documents in what was believed to be in Inupiaq and Yup’ik, however, when Alaska Native readers received these documents, they were found to be completely illegible. The Alaska Teamsters Union Local 959, who represent Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District bus drivers, voted...
ALASKA STATE
97.5 WOKQ

One of the Most Dangerous Rivers in the US is in New Hampshire

Did you know that New Hampshire has over 800 lakes and 19,000 miles of rivers and streams, according to the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services?. Living in New Hampshire, we're really lucky to have such gorgeous scenery around us. From mountains to rivers, beaches, forests, and oceans, we've got it all, and tourists love coming here to experience our beautiful state firsthand.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

New Hampshire Broke Its State Record for Median Home Prices Twice in 2022, Now It’s Turmoil Time

I wonder if the saying "what goes up must come down" is on the horizon for home prices in New Hampshire. That's good for buyers, but not sellers. Or is it not good for anyone?. The record high price to buy a home in New Hampshire happened back in March of 2022, when $440,000 became the median price, according to the New Hampshire Association of Realtors snapshot listed in the New Hampshire Bulletin.
MAINE STATE
kinyradio.com

DOT&PF seeks public review of summer 2023 ferry schedule

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Alaska Marine Highway System (AMHS) 2023 summer schedule is now open for public comment. The public is encouraged to provide written comments by January 26, 2023. The schedule and supporting documentation can be found here. Comments may be submitted via the following website links (look...
ALASKA STATE
kinyradio.com

Alaska on track to have a full cruise recovery by mid-summer of 2023

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Juneau Chamber of Commerce luncheon returned after the holiday break with its first speaker of the New Year, Lani Downs, Senior Director of Community Relations and Public Affairs for Cruise Lines International Association Alaska (CLIA). The association brings about 99% of passengers up to Alaska.
JUNEAU, AK
travelagewest.com

The Alaska Railroad Is Turning 100 — Here's What to Know About Riding the Iconic Train

If anyone is wondering how to fit as much of Southcentral Alaska into a limited visit as possible, I have a suggestion: Take the train. A few months ago, I took my own advice, spending the better part of five days onboard the iconic Alaska Railroad. While not all travelers will want to ride the rails to quite that extreme, the exercise did prove to me that there’s a reason this train has been around for 100 years: It’s without a doubt one of the best ways to see the state’s incredible landscape in all its glory — while enjoying plenty of activities and exploration along the way.
ALASKA STATE

