Alaska Legislature to face familiar challenges this year
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The Alaska Legislature convenes for a new session Tuesday with a bipartisan coalition controlling the Senate for the first time in over a decade, a divided House struggling to organize for the third straight term and a newly reelected Republican governor who said he’s interested in working with lawmakers and “problem solving.” There is also a large freshmen class, and a list of familiar challenges: Dwindling savings. Oil prices well below heights reached last year. Unresolved questions about what size dividend should be paid to residents from Alaska’s nest-egg oil-wealth fund, the Alaska Permanent Fund....
kinyradio.com
More oil flowed through Trans Alaska Pipeline last year than in 2021 or 2020, operator reports
Juneau, Alaska (Alaska Beacon) - The amount of oil flowing through the Trans Alaska Pipeline System was higher in 2022 than in each of the two years prior, the system’s operator said on Tuesday. The system shipped over 176.4 million barrels of oil in the calendar year, averaging 483,415...
File now: It’s Permanent Fund dividend filing season
As of Jan. 15, over 142,000 Alaskans had filed applications for the 2022 Permanent Fund dividend. Alaska may — according to official counts — have about 733,583 citizens, which means about 19% of eligible Alaskans have already filed. The deadline to file is 11:59 pm on March 31.
webcenterfairbanks.com
Gov. Dunleavy proposes legislation for carbon ‘monetization’, environmentalists disagree
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Dunleavy administration said it will be introducing legislation outlining the process for the state to make money from the carbon that exists naturally in the state, as well as from human production. In a press conference Thursday, Gov. Mike Dunleavy acknowledged that there’s a rapidly...
kinyradio.com
January is National Radon Action Month
Luciana Liu from O’Malley Elementary School in Anchorage won 1st place for the Alaska Radon Poster Contest back in fall of 2022. (Photo courtesy of Jennifer Athey) Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Radon is a colorless, odorless cancer-causing gas that is commonly found in Alaska. Jennifer Athey manages the Alaska...
alaskapublic.org
Expanding renewable energy in rural Alaska | Alaska Insight
Alaskans seeking relief from high energy prices and unreliable supplies are finding success in transitioning to renewable energy. What projects are in the works, and where do opportunities exist for further development?. Lori Townsend is joined by Chris Rose, Executive Director of the Renewable Energy Alaska Project, and Dustin Madden,...
kinyradio.com
University of Alaska announces launch of SSBCI Equity Program
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Alaska Equity Fund (AKEF) is seeking proposals to invest up to $10 million in State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI) funding. The University of Alaska has a long history of being at the forefront of economic and workforce development in Alaska. In 2022 the University’s Alaska...
Dunleavy says carbon management could bring millions to Alaska
(The Center Square) - Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy said Thursday his plan to capitalize on the carbon markets could bring millions into the state. Revenue from carbon management could bring in additional revenue to complement the state's revenues from the Permanent fund and oil production, Dunleavy said. "Then, by working...
webcenterfairbanks.com
Fast food and other limited service restaurants in Alaska see strong recovery post-pandemic
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - The COVID-19 pandemic caused turmoil for nearly sectors in Alaska, but limited service restaurants such as fast food chains were quick to adapt decreasing the pandemics impact on the industry. In Alaska, the winters are cold and most places require vehicular transportation for efficient and safe...
alaskalandmine.com
Brad Keithley’s chart of the week: It’s a trap
Those of a certain age will recall the famous line uttered in 1983’s Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the Jedi, when, while attempting a surprise attack on the Death Star during the Battle of Endor, Admiral Ackbar of the Rebel Alliance suddenly realized the Empire was not only aware of the plans but was quickly encircling his fleet.
newsfromthestates.com
See scenes of new Alaska legislators in training
Rep.-elect Genevieve Mina, D-Anchorage (left), talks with Rep.-elect Julie Coulombe, R-Anchorage, before the start of a mock floor session held as part of pre-session training for new legislators on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at the Alaska State Capitol in Juneau, Alaska. (Photo by James Brooks/Alaska Beacon) Twenty of the Alaska...
Breaking: Alaska Supremes fall for Jennie Armstrong’s residency story — hook, line, and sinker
Rep. Jennie Armstrong was off on a romantic adventure when she came to Alaska in May of 2019. Little did she know she’d fall madly in love with an Anchorage guy, and end up moving here. But after a whirlwind 10-day trip, she was head over heels in love or something like love, and she went back to Louisiana, packed up, and moved to Alaska.
alaskasnewssource.com
FEMA provides illegible documents to Alaska Native language readers
The Federal Emergency Management Agency distributed brochures of documents in what was believed to be in Inupiaq and Yup’ik, however, when Alaska Native readers received these documents, they were found to be completely illegible. The Alaska Teamsters Union Local 959, who represent Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District bus drivers, voted...
Alaska rocked by ‘4.7 magnitude’ earthquake as residents woken up to homes shaking in Anchorage today
A POWERFUL earthquake rocked Alaska this morning as residents claim they woke to find their homes shaking. The reported 4.7 magnitude tremor shook Anchorage on Monday morning, rattling the state's largest city. More to follow...For the latest news on this story, keep checking back at Sun Online.The-sun.com is your go-to...
kinyradio.com
DOT&PF seeks public review of summer 2023 ferry schedule
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Alaska Marine Highway System (AMHS) 2023 summer schedule is now open for public comment. The public is encouraged to provide written comments by January 26, 2023. The schedule and supporting documentation can be found here. Comments may be submitted via the following website links (look...
kinyradio.com
Alaska on track to have a full cruise recovery by mid-summer of 2023
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Juneau Chamber of Commerce luncheon returned after the holiday break with its first speaker of the New Year, Lani Downs, Senior Director of Community Relations and Public Affairs for Cruise Lines International Association Alaska (CLIA). The association brings about 99% of passengers up to Alaska.
travelagewest.com
The Alaska Railroad Is Turning 100 — Here's What to Know About Riding the Iconic Train
If anyone is wondering how to fit as much of Southcentral Alaska into a limited visit as possible, I have a suggestion: Take the train. A few months ago, I took my own advice, spending the better part of five days onboard the iconic Alaska Railroad. While not all travelers will want to ride the rails to quite that extreme, the exercise did prove to me that there’s a reason this train has been around for 100 years: It’s without a doubt one of the best ways to see the state’s incredible landscape in all its glory — while enjoying plenty of activities and exploration along the way.
