If anyone is wondering how to fit as much of Southcentral Alaska into a limited visit as possible, I have a suggestion: Take the train. A few months ago, I took my own advice, spending the better part of five days onboard the iconic Alaska Railroad. While not all travelers will want to ride the rails to quite that extreme, the exercise did prove to me that there’s a reason this train has been around for 100 years: It’s without a doubt one of the best ways to see the state’s incredible landscape in all its glory — while enjoying plenty of activities and exploration along the way.

ALASKA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO