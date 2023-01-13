ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo, CO

Colorado motor vehicle theft statistics for 2022

By Sarah Ferguson, Alina Lee
 4 days ago

(COLORADO) — The Colorado Auto Theft Prevention Authority (CATPA) has released state statistics for motor vehicle theft in 2022.

In 2022, motor vehicle theft in the state of Colorado increased by 3.25% with 38,339 vehicles reported stolen. This equates to about 105 vehicles per day, according to the Pueblo Police Department. In 2021, there were 37,110 reported cases of motor vehicle theft in the state.

The City of Pueblo had 1,752 reported motor vehicle thefts, which is a 23% increase compared
to the 1,472 reported in 2021. Puffers accounted for 3% of that number with 58 total puffer
thefts. 1,186 of stolen vehicles were recovered both in Pueblo and outside of city limits, which is a 47% recovery rate, per PPD.

According to PPD, 40% to 50% of vehicle theft is due to driver apathy, which includes puffing or leaving a vehicle running with keys in the ignition unattended. Leaving a vehicle running unattended with keys, and not equipped with a remote start, is illegal in Colorado.

Some vehicles that are proven to be at high risk of being stolen are:

  1. Chevrolet Silverado
  2. Kia Sportage
  3. Hyundai Sonata
  4. Kia Optima
  5. Hyundai Tucson

Auto theft fuels crime sprees, states PPD. Stolen vehicles are used in violent crimes such as robbery and assault. Criminals use stolen vehicles in organized crimes such as illegal drug activity and drive-by shootings, per PPD.

>>Police: Puffing your car could cost you

Prevention tips to keep in mind that may help keep you and your vehicle safe:

  • Lock doors every time you leave it
  • Park in well-lit areas
  • Don’t keep a spare set of keys in the vehicle
  • Remove all valuables (purses, shopping bags, electronics)
  • Invest in a vehicle alarm system, steering wheel locks, or kill switches

PPD says auto theft is on the rise in Colorado.

“Stay one step of ahead of thieves. Lock your vehicle doors, take the keys with you, and don’t ever leave your vehicle running unattended with keys in the ignition,” states PPD.

