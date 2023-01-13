Read full article on original website
Border Patrol Arrest Roberto Esquivel for Shooting and El Paso Sector UpdateAlamogordo Conservative DailyEl Paso, TX
During his visit to El Paso, Mayor Eric Adams Made A Bold Statement, Calling The Migrant Surge a "National Crisis"Philosophy BloggerEl Paso, TX
Eric Adams Announced Plans To Tackle The Migrants Crisis Following His US-Mexico Border VisitAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
New York Mayor Adams Wants to Unit Cities on the Migrant CrisisTom HandyNew York City, NY
Mayor Eric Adams Visits El Paso Texas to Get Eyes on the Migrant CrisisTom HandyEl Paso, TX
KVIA
Van comes to rest on top of two cars in east El Paso parking lot
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A van ended up on top of two parked cars Wednesday morning in east El Paso. There were no reported injuries. It happened between a Ross store and the Costco store in east El Paso on 6101 Gateway west. The report came in at 10:41...
The Absolute Necessary Stops To Have A Taco Crawl In El Paso
You've heard of a bar crawl but have you heard of a taco crawl? It's exactly the same as a bar crawl, only except with going to bars, you're going to places that sell tacos. This is certainly not a new phenomena; back in 2018 Rick Martinez did a 195 mile taco crawl all within Texas. Others would follow suit; we've seen people in LA do it as well as fellow Texas cities Houston & Sherman.
The Best & Must Go-To Places For Chocolate Lovers In El Paso
As a kid I loved chocolate. As an adult... I STILL love chocolate (as you can tell, nothing as changed). But what HAS changed is where to go FOR chocolate in El Paso. Sadly we've lost a few places, like Fudge N More in 2020. But there ARE places to enjoy the delicious taste of chocolates in & around El Paso.
Van lands on top of two vehicles at Bassett Place parking lot
EL PASO, Texas — (KTSM) According to fire dispatch, at approximately 10:45 a.m., an elderly woman accelerated, crashed and landed on top of two parked vehicles Wednesday in the Basset Place parking lot located in Central El Paso. No injuries have been reported. No further information has been reported.
New Western Playland Owner Sets 2023 Opening Date
You better start eating your broccoli, y’all. Western Playland will be cranking up the rides in late February. It's one of the sure signs springtime in El Paso is right around the corner. When it opens for the 2023 season it will be the first time in decades the...
El Paso Once Had a Bloody and Violent Race War. Over Salt
There was once an armed conflict over salt that centered in El Paso, especially San Elizario. Many people died and there were many more casualties. Almost all the participants, on every side, were American citizens. And, the two sides of the conflict broke down almost exclusively along racial lines. You...
Best places to raise a family: Las Cruces, El Paso both ranked in top 15 in survey
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso and Las Cruces both finished in the top 15 in a new ranking of the best cities in the country to raise a family. According to the survey done by scholarship website Scholaroo, Las Cruces ranked as the 11th best city out of 152 cities across the United […]
Ghost Hunt the Second Oldest High School in El Paso This Month
On the last Saturday of the month, a local paranormal group is hosting an investigative ghost tour of Austin High School where some freaky stuff has been going on for many years. From a shadow man who wanders in and out of classrooms to voices and whispers in empty hallways...
10 El Paso Figures That Can Be Easily Turned Into A Funko Pop
I'm pretty sure you know someone who loves collecting them & has a massive collection of Funko Pop figures in their house or at their job. Or perhaps you have one of yourself. We have people here at work who love collecting them. But this isn't about us or our...
Creepy Roadside Doll Haunts Travelers in the Desert Near El Paso, Texas
There’s an eerie looking doll hanging on a post along a rural county road in Horizon City near El Paso, Texas, that’s giving drivers the creeps. Is it a long-forgotten Halloween decoration? A macabre roadside memorial? An innocent marker? Or something more sinister? Will my nightmares ever go away?
South American Penguins Coming to El Paso Zoo in 2023 – Here’s When We Can Expect Them
Magellanic Penguins will be waddling about at the El Paso Zoo by the end of 2023. Sooner than that, actually. Here’s an update on when El Pasoans can expect the penguin exhibit to open, and how many will call the Sun City home. What are Megallanic Penguins & How...
It’s A Fact: El Paso Admires The Beauty of Mexico & Its Cities
Living In El Paso has one unique feature that many other US cities doesn't have: Mexico is practically right next to door to us. People on the west side get to see the Juarez border on a daily basis & sometimes, I think we take it for granted. We don't truly get to appreciate the other side of the Border unless we go there ourselves.
KVIA
“Terrible loss”: City officials respond to news of El Paso Police Chief’s death
UPDATE (7:47 p.m.) The El Paso Police Department held a news conference to address Chief Allen's death. During the conference several officers spoke about the huge loss this is for the department. Sgt. Robert Gomez said Chief Allen was a great leader and was passionate about his officers. "Looking at...
El Paso News
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Windy Wednesday
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is expecting a cold front Wednesday, producing strong winds and cold temperatures. The next cold front is expected to arrive Friday, with yet another one expected Monday into Tuesday. The cold front expected Tuesday, could also produce possible morning precipitation. With the...
desertexposure.com
PowerUp: City of Las Cruces hosts expo to guide commercial, residential charge into all-electric
The overarching goal of PowerUp Las Cruces is to “usher in energy transition,” said City of Las Cruces Sustainability Officer Lisa LaRocque. The two-day energy expo is 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at the Las Cruces Convention Center, 680 E. University Ave.
Las Cruces firefighters extinguish mobile home fire Tuesday
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Las Cruces Fire Department extinguished a mobile home fire on South Valley Drive Tuesday morning. At approximately 5:30 p.m., firefighters were dispatched to a structure fire on the 2300 block of South Valley Drive. Upon arrival, firefighters were able to find a single mobile home on fire. According to LCFD, […]
24 Hour Drive-Thru Dispensary Expanding 4.20 Miles From Texas
Not long ago, I was writing about a 24-hour drive-thru opening in Las Cruces. Well now, there is another one and it's much closer to El Paso - just 4.20 miles from the state line to be exact. A pure, budding coincidence I presume. 4.20 miles from the Texas border...
KVIA
Police Chief Greg Allen and the impact he had on the community
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Chief Greg Allen joined the department in 1978 and rose through the ranks. Chief Allen has been El Paso’s police chief since March 2008. He grew up in El Paso and graduated from Bel Air High School and also graduated from UTEP. During Chief...
KVIA
El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen dies
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen, who had led the department for almost 15 years, died Tuesday. Assistant Chief Zina Silva announced his death in an email to officers Tuesday afternoon. “It is with heavy heart that we share this sad news that our beloved leader...
El Paso Acts That Should Perform At The Super Bowl Half Time Show
As soon as football season rolls around, the thing people wonder the most is not which teams will be facing off against each other in the Super Bowl that year. It's who will perform during the Half Time Show. Every year it's a spectacle that people buzz about online; whether it's Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, Dr Dre & Snoop Dogg. People love a good Half Time Show, especially in El Paso.
