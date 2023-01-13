ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

93.1 KISS FM

The Absolute Necessary Stops To Have A Taco Crawl In El Paso

You've heard of a bar crawl but have you heard of a taco crawl? It's exactly the same as a bar crawl, only except with going to bars, you're going to places that sell tacos. This is certainly not a new phenomena; back in 2018 Rick Martinez did a 195 mile taco crawl all within Texas. Others would follow suit; we've seen people in LA do it as well as fellow Texas cities Houston & Sherman.
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

The Best & Must Go-To Places For Chocolate Lovers In El Paso

As a kid I loved chocolate. As an adult... I STILL love chocolate (as you can tell, nothing as changed). But what HAS changed is where to go FOR chocolate in El Paso. Sadly we've lost a few places, like Fudge N More in 2020. But there ARE places to enjoy the delicious taste of chocolates in & around El Paso.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Van lands on top of two vehicles at Bassett Place parking lot

EL PASO, Texas — (KTSM) According to fire dispatch, at approximately 10:45 a.m., an elderly woman accelerated, crashed and landed on top of two parked vehicles Wednesday in the Basset Place parking lot located in Central El Paso. No injuries have been reported. No further information has been reported.
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

New Western Playland Owner Sets 2023 Opening Date

You better start eating your broccoli, y’all. Western Playland will be cranking up the rides in late February. It's one of the sure signs springtime in El Paso is right around the corner. When it opens for the 2023 season it will be the first time in decades the...
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

It’s A Fact: El Paso Admires The Beauty of Mexico & Its Cities

Living In El Paso has one unique feature that many other US cities doesn't have: Mexico is practically right next to door to us. People on the west side get to see the Juarez border on a daily basis & sometimes, I think we take it for granted. We don't truly get to appreciate the other side of the Border unless we go there ourselves.
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

Exclusive 9 day forecast: Windy Wednesday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is expecting a cold front Wednesday, producing strong winds and cold temperatures. The next cold front is expected to arrive Friday, with yet another one expected Monday into Tuesday. The cold front expected Tuesday, could also produce possible morning precipitation. With the...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Las Cruces firefighters extinguish mobile home fire Tuesday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Las Cruces Fire Department extinguished a mobile home fire on South Valley Drive Tuesday morning. At approximately 5:30 p.m., firefighters were dispatched to a structure fire on the 2300 block of South Valley Drive. Upon arrival, firefighters were able to find a single mobile home on fire. According to LCFD, […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA

Police Chief Greg Allen and the impact he had on the community

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Chief Greg Allen joined the department in 1978 and rose through the ranks. Chief Allen has been El Paso’s police chief since March 2008. He grew up in El Paso and graduated from Bel Air High School and also graduated from UTEP. During Chief...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen dies

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen, who had led the department for almost 15 years, died Tuesday. Assistant Chief Zina Silva announced his death in an email to officers Tuesday afternoon. “It is with heavy heart that we share this sad news that our beloved leader...
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

El Paso Acts That Should Perform At The Super Bowl Half Time Show

As soon as football season rolls around, the thing people wonder the most is not which teams will be facing off against each other in the Super Bowl that year. It's who will perform during the Half Time Show. Every year it's a spectacle that people buzz about online; whether it's Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, Dr Dre & Snoop Dogg. People love a good Half Time Show, especially in El Paso.
EL PASO, TX
