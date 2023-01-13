Read full article on original website
Related
Skrillex Is Back With New Music and He Looks Totally Different Now
Skrillex, the famously long-haired DJ and dubstep icon, is kicking off 2023 with brand new music — and a surprising brand new look. It seems a semi-shaved head, man bun and beard have made all the difference in the DJ's transformation. The "Where Are U Now" artist has long...
Finn Wolfhard Gets Into Character
On a recent winter afternoon in New York, Finn Wolfhard was taking in an iconic city view. “Look how picturesque this interview is,” said the 20-year-old actor, sitting next to the third-floor window overlooking Central Park at the Park Lane Hotel. In the middle of a press day for his film “When You Finish Saving the World,” Wolfhard seems calm and surprisingly present — certainly observant — in conversation.
Can You Guess What The First Ever HBO Original Series Was?
HBO Original Series have been around for over 40 years now, and include some groundbreaking shows. The Sopranos... Veep... The Wire, just to name a few. The shows above may never have existed without the success of its first original series, though. Critical to the development of HBO - and proof that a "pay channel" could provide a hit show - this series co-produced by Canada became the bedrock of for-pay-original-programming everywhere.
Why Is Everyone Suddenly Thirsting Over Jack Black?
We don't deserve Jack Black. The funnyman is known for constantly entertaining us with his "twinkle toes" dance moves and apologetically fun-filled movie characters. But now it seems the internet is finally admitting that Jack Black is the ultimate thirst trap we didn't even know we needed. When you think...
93.1 KISS FM
El Paso, TX
10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
93.1 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0