HBO Original Series have been around for over 40 years now, and include some groundbreaking shows. The Sopranos... Veep... The Wire, just to name a few. The shows above may never have existed without the success of its first original series, though. Critical to the development of HBO - and proof that a "pay channel" could provide a hit show - this series co-produced by Canada became the bedrock of for-pay-original-programming everywhere.

