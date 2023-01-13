Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jeremy Renner Returns Home From Hospital After New Year's Day Snowplow AccidentWilliamReno, NV
Reno home prices slump as interest rates rise, reach record low since 2021Edy ZooReno, NV
Nevada witness reports cigar-shaped object shooting up from groundRoger MarshNevada State
Manhunt for Fugitive Chiropractor: FBI Offers Reward of $10,000.00Dylan BarketCarnelian Bay, CA
Marvel Actor Jeremy Renner Snow Cat plow Accident: How Serious is the Injury and How are His Leg and Health NowOlu'remiReno, NV
Related
rosevilletoday.com
Reno Public Market Food Hall Grand Opening January 20th
Weekend of food and fun for Reno locals and West Coast foodies. Reno, Nev.- Reno Public Market, home to one of the largest food halls on the West Coast, is opening its doors on January 20, with Grand Opening activities planned throughout the weekend. Reno Public Market’s Grand Opening Weekend activities include performances from local musicians, family-friendly activities, and eats from 17 food hall vendors.
nevadabusiness.com
Big Game 57 Viewings at Grand Sierra Resort
RENO, Nev. – Grand Sierra Resort and Casino (GSR) has football fans covered with two amazing venues to enjoy the excitement of Big Game 57 on Sunday, Feb. 12. Guests can reserve seating in Chickie’s & Pete’s or Crystal Lounge for an unparalleled sports viewing experience, complete with mouthwatering food and beverage offerings, luxurious seating and plenty of high-definition screens to soak in every moment of pro football’s championship game. Tickets are on sale now at www.GrandSierraResort.com/BigGame. Guests must be 21 years or older to attend.
2news.com
Organization that Hosts Reno's Earth Day Event is Dissolving
Mercury Momentum is announcing its dissolution as of January 11, 2023. It's the organization that normally puts on Reno's annual Earth Day event in April. Starting this year and moving forward, the organization says there will no longer be an annual event. Mercury Momentum said in a statement, "We will...
Pet Friendly Hotels to Consider in Lake Tahoe
With its stunning scenery and abundance of outdoor activities, Lake Tahoe is a popular destination for travelers of all kinds, including those with four-legged friends. Pet-friendly options in Lake Tahoe are plentiful, from luxurious resorts to cozy cabins. With a variety of amenities and activities for both you and your pet, everyone can enjoy the breathtaking beauty of Lake Tahoe. Whether you’re looking for a place to stay, or a trail to explore, Lake Tahoe has something for every pet and pet owner. Read on for the seven best pet-friendly hotels in Lake Tahoe.
1 Nevada City Among America's Most Underrated Travel Destinations
Reader's Digest compiled a list of the 14 most underrated US travel destinations to visit now.
2news.com
Carpenter's Music World Going out of Business
The beloved Carpenter's Music World at 1090 Kietzke Lane in Reno announced it is going out of business due to a variety of challenges, after being in the greater Reno area for over 50 years. The owner and corporation President, Wendell Carpenter, says after he moved to Arizona about one...
mynews4.com
Jeremy Renner says that he is home after Snowcat accident
WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Jeremy Renner posted on Twitter Monday night that he is home after he was hospitalized on New Year's Day following an accident involving his snowcat. On a tweet about the Season 2 premiere of the show "Mayor of Kingstown", Renner...
Sierra Sun
Tahoe ski resorts receive about 2 feet of snow; More on way
TRUCKEE, Calif. — Snow fell through the day on Saturday at Truckee-Tahoe with area resorts reporting more than 2 feet of powder Sunday morning with possibly more on the way. The National Weather Service in Reno has a winter storm warning in effect through 10 a.m. Tuesday for the Truckee-Tahoe region. The updated warning is calling for 8 to 18 inches of snow at lake level and 1 to 3 feet above 7,000 feet.
2news.com
Two Animals Being Treated After Building Fire Near Downtown
Investigators tell us a Reno Police Officer saw smoke and called the fire department. Officials on scene told us that Reno Police officers in the area noticed smoke at a single-family residence and called for fire resources.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Caboose of Lake Tahoe storm train in sight
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The caboose of the Lake Tahoe storm train is in sight. Schools are back in session Tuesday with a delayed start and the sun is expected to fight through the clouds and make an appearance ahead of what could be the final snowstorm of the month.
Legendary stuntman Robbie Knievel has died
The son of legendary daredevil Evel Knievel, Robbie Knievel, died on Friday morning after a cancer battle, TMZ reports.
visitcarsoncity.com
Surprising experiences await in Nevada’s Capital
Expect the unexpected in Carson City: Surprising experiences await in Nevada’s Capital. When you think of visiting a state capital, things that come to mind may include touring the capitol building, strolling through the town square or browsing through a museum or two. But what about hang gliding? Or,...
indybay.org
Live Fire and Electronic Warfare at Fallon: Paiute Myron Dewey Died Trying to Prevent It
FALLON PAIUTE SHOSHONE LAND -- When Paiute journalist Myron Dewey live streamed the day before his death from the Fallon bombing range, he was doing what he did best, what he had done at Standing Rock. But now, Myron was defending his homeland, the homeland of Wovoka, who like Myron, lived on Walker River Paiute land.
FOX Reno
Shuttered downtown Reno Nugget Casino reopens for one day only - without Awful Awfuls
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Nugget Casino in downtown Reno — shuttered for a year and a half — reopened Thursday for one day only. Most casual observers walking along N. Virginia St. didn't even realize the door was slightly ajar, with a paper sign inviting the public inside.
Jeremy Renner Is Discharged After Snowplow Accident But Might Not Be Back In Action For A While
Hawkeye actor Jeremy Renner is back home more than two weeks after a serious snowplow accident and he is reportedly in for a long recovery ahead. Renner had been in hospital ever since the accident on New Year's Day at his home in Reno, Nevada, in which he was crushed by the heavy-duty equipment.
KOLO TV Reno
Propane company departs, leaves customer in the cold
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -When Jennifer Schneider moved to a home in the horse friendly neighborhood of Rancho Haven three years ago, she looked forward to the rural life style. She didn’t expect a sudden plunge into the pioneer woman experience. “No heat< she says. “I’m living in one little...
2news.com
School Delays on Tuesday, January 17
Due to snow and expected dangerous driving conditions, some schools will be on a delay Tuesday morning, January 17. Bishop Manogue Catholic High School will be on a two-hour delay. There will be a two-hour delay at all schools (including Incline Village) for Tuesday, January 17. Classes will begin two...
KOLO TV Reno
Recent storms put a dent in Sierra drought levels
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A drought has plagued the Sierra for the past three years but with recent storms, the end could be in sight. “We’re not out yet, but we’ve had very significant improvements in our area,” said Tim Bardsley, a hydrologist for the National Weather Service in Reno.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Chain controls in effect with snow dumping at Lake Tahoe; Travel, resort ops to be impacted
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Snow is falling at Tahoe Saturday morning and most highways around the lake have chain controls in effect. The snow is expected to be heavy throughout Saturday with at least a couple of feet falling above 7,000 feet with lower areas in the region receiving up to a foot of snow, the National Weather Service in Reno said, and added that there may even be the occasional rumble of thunder around the Lake Tahoe Basin.
mynews4.com
Lucky Nevadan wins $1.2 million at Grand Sierra Resort in Reno
RENO, Nev. (KRNV) — A lucky Nevadan won big at the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno Monday night. The resident hit the $1.2 million jackpot while playing Aristocrat's Buffalo Diamond with a wager of $4. “We are so thrilled to see one of our local guests win this life-changing...
