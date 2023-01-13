ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
rosevilletoday.com

Reno Public Market Food Hall Grand Opening January 20th

Weekend of food and fun for Reno locals and West Coast foodies. Reno, Nev.- Reno Public Market, home to one of the largest food halls on the West Coast, is opening its doors on January 20, with Grand Opening activities planned throughout the weekend. Reno Public Market’s Grand Opening Weekend activities include performances from local musicians, family-friendly activities, and eats from 17 food hall vendors.
nevadabusiness.com

Big Game 57 Viewings at Grand Sierra Resort

RENO, Nev. – Grand Sierra Resort and Casino (GSR) has football fans covered with two amazing venues to enjoy the excitement of Big Game 57 on Sunday, Feb. 12. Guests can reserve seating in Chickie’s & Pete’s or Crystal Lounge for an unparalleled sports viewing experience, complete with mouthwatering food and beverage offerings, luxurious seating and plenty of high-definition screens to soak in every moment of pro football’s championship game. Tickets are on sale now at www.GrandSierraResort.com/BigGame. Guests must be 21 years or older to attend.
2news.com

Organization that Hosts Reno's Earth Day Event is Dissolving

Mercury Momentum is announcing its dissolution as of January 11, 2023. It's the organization that normally puts on Reno's annual Earth Day event in April. Starting this year and moving forward, the organization says there will no longer be an annual event. Mercury Momentum said in a statement, "We will...
Tiffany T.

Pet Friendly Hotels to Consider in Lake Tahoe

With its stunning scenery and abundance of outdoor activities, Lake Tahoe is a popular destination for travelers of all kinds, including those with four-legged friends. Pet-friendly options in Lake Tahoe are plentiful, from luxurious resorts to cozy cabins. With a variety of amenities and activities for both you and your pet, everyone can enjoy the breathtaking beauty of Lake Tahoe. Whether you’re looking for a place to stay, or a trail to explore, Lake Tahoe has something for every pet and pet owner. Read on for the seven best pet-friendly hotels in Lake Tahoe.
2news.com

Carpenter's Music World Going out of Business

The beloved Carpenter's Music World at 1090 Kietzke Lane in Reno announced it is going out of business due to a variety of challenges, after being in the greater Reno area for over 50 years. The owner and corporation President, Wendell Carpenter, says after he moved to Arizona about one...
mynews4.com

Jeremy Renner says that he is home after Snowcat accident

WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Jeremy Renner posted on Twitter Monday night that he is home after he was hospitalized on New Year's Day following an accident involving his snowcat. On a tweet about the Season 2 premiere of the show "Mayor of Kingstown", Renner...
Sierra Sun

Tahoe ski resorts receive about 2 feet of snow; More on way

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Snow fell through the day on Saturday at Truckee-Tahoe with area resorts reporting more than 2 feet of powder Sunday morning with possibly more on the way. The National Weather Service in Reno has a winter storm warning in effect through 10 a.m. Tuesday for the Truckee-Tahoe region. The updated warning is calling for 8 to 18 inches of snow at lake level and 1 to 3 feet above 7,000 feet.
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Caboose of Lake Tahoe storm train in sight

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The caboose of the Lake Tahoe storm train is in sight. Schools are back in session Tuesday with a delayed start and the sun is expected to fight through the clouds and make an appearance ahead of what could be the final snowstorm of the month.
visitcarsoncity.com

Surprising experiences await in Nevada’s Capital

Expect the unexpected in Carson City: Surprising experiences await in Nevada’s Capital. When you think of visiting a state capital, things that come to mind may include touring the capitol building, strolling through the town square or browsing through a museum or two. But what about hang gliding? Or,...
KOLO TV Reno

Propane company departs, leaves customer in the cold

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -When Jennifer Schneider moved to a home in the horse friendly neighborhood of Rancho Haven three years ago, she looked forward to the rural life style. She didn’t expect a sudden plunge into the pioneer woman experience. “No heat< she says. “I’m living in one little...
2news.com

School Delays on Tuesday, January 17

Due to snow and expected dangerous driving conditions, some schools will be on a delay Tuesday morning, January 17. Bishop Manogue Catholic High School will be on a two-hour delay. There will be a two-hour delay at all schools (including Incline Village) for Tuesday, January 17. Classes will begin two...
KOLO TV Reno

Recent storms put a dent in Sierra drought levels

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A drought has plagued the Sierra for the past three years but with recent storms, the end could be in sight. “We’re not out yet, but we’ve had very significant improvements in our area,” said Tim Bardsley, a hydrologist for the National Weather Service in Reno.
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Chain controls in effect with snow dumping at Lake Tahoe; Travel, resort ops to be impacted

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Snow is falling at Tahoe Saturday morning and most highways around the lake have chain controls in effect. The snow is expected to be heavy throughout Saturday with at least a couple of feet falling above 7,000 feet with lower areas in the region receiving up to a foot of snow, the National Weather Service in Reno said, and added that there may even be the occasional rumble of thunder around the Lake Tahoe Basin.
mynews4.com

Lucky Nevadan wins $1.2 million at Grand Sierra Resort in Reno

RENO, Nev. (KRNV) — A lucky Nevadan won big at the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno Monday night. The resident hit the $1.2 million jackpot while playing Aristocrat's Buffalo Diamond with a wager of $4. “We are so thrilled to see one of our local guests win this life-changing...
