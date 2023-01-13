Harrison, NJ – One woman was killed and another injured in a double stabbing that occurred early Tuesday morning in Hoboken. According to the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit and the Harrison Police Department, the incident took place at around 1:45 am on Tuesday. Police reported the attack occurred inside the Harrison Gardens apartment complex, a public housing project managed by the Harrison Housing Authority. Police arrived at the scene in the area of Harrison Avenue to find two women had been stabbed. One was pronounced dead at the scene. The second victim was treated for her injuries. At The post Woman killed in double stabbing at North Jersey housing project appeared first on Shore News Network.

HOBOKEN, NJ ・ 23 HOURS AGO