Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst was the woman who jumped from a high-rise building in New York City.Westland DailyNew York City, NY
‘I Am Heartbroken,’ Her Husband Says Whose Wife Dies Trying to Save Daughter, 6, From Burning N.J. HomeWestland DailyHazlet, NJ
Trump's Rape Remarks During Carroll Deposition Say a lot About Him.Matthew C. WoodruffNew York City, NY
Arrest in Fatal Bus StabbingBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Bouncer's Lament - The Billymark Bar - Pimp and Ho CentralWilliam "Dollar Bill" MerseyNew York City, NY
wanderingwheatleys.com
The 12 Best Hotels in Newark, New Jersey
In 1666, the city of Newark, New Jersey, was founded by colonists looking to set up a Puritan-ruled location. By the mid-1800s, it had hit an industrial boom, with leather factories and breweries bringing about jobs and goods in town. It also became a crucial port city thanks to the building of the Morris Canal and several railroad lines.
hudsoncountyview.com
Hiram Gonzalez revealed as 4th member of Cirillo’s ‘West New York Forward’ ticket
Hiram Gonzalez, a local coach and program coordinator, has been revealed as the fourth member of Commissioner Cosmo Cirillo’s “West New York Forward” ticket. ” … The Gonzalez family has a long and rich history in WNY and Hiram has constantly demonstrated his desire to give back to our hometown and nation. After graduating from Memorial High School as a proud Tiger, he selflessly joined the United States Marine Corps and honorably served while rising to the rank of Sergeant,” Cirillo said in a statement.
hudsoncountyview.com
LETTER: I stand in solidarity with Jersey City’s Portside Towers tenants
In a letter to the editor, Hudson County commissioner candidate Ron Bautista explains why he stands in solidarity with Jersey City’s Portside Towers tenants. Hudson County is facing a crisis when it comes to rental prices. Developers are taking advantage of the lack of rent control enforcement and are hiking up prices to unreasonable levels.
Woman killed in double stabbing at North Jersey housing project
Harrison, NJ – One woman was killed and another injured in a double stabbing that occurred early Tuesday morning in Hoboken. According to the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit and the Harrison Police Department, the incident took place at around 1:45 am on Tuesday. Police reported the attack occurred inside the Harrison Gardens apartment complex, a public housing project managed by the Harrison Housing Authority. Police arrived at the scene in the area of Harrison Avenue to find two women had been stabbed. One was pronounced dead at the scene. The second victim was treated for her injuries. At The post Woman killed in double stabbing at North Jersey housing project appeared first on Shore News Network.
NJ and NY commuters: Get ready for 2-year nightmare at Holland Tunnel
Heads up for motorists who take the Holland Tunnel. All New Jersey-bound traffic at the tunnel will be suspended six overnights each week beginning 11 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5. The closures will last two years. The work is designed for critical Superstorm Sandy repairs, according to the Port of...
North Bergen Walmart reopens after $18 million remodeling
The North Bergen Walmart held a grand reopening, or “regrand opening” as they called it on Friday, Jan. 13. The North Bergen Walmart opened on Jan. 28, 2010 and employs thousands of local employees, serving hundreds of thousands of customers. The reopening follows a huge $18 million, seven-month remodeling project that transformed the space.
Preservation New Jersey Names The USS Ling One Of The Ten Most Endangered Historic Places In NJ
Hackensack, NJ - Preservation New Jersey (PNJ) has named the USS Ling, a U.S. Navy Balao class submarine docked in the Hackensack River in Hackensack, NJ as one of the ten most endangered historic places in New Jersey. A statewide non-profit organization dedicated to historic preservation, PNJ was established in 1978 with member support. Through advocacy and education, PNJ supports the cultural diversity and economic vibrancy of New Jersey's various communities. One of only five submarines from the Balao class built near the conclusion of World War II that is still operational is the USS Ling. The Philadelphia-based Cramp Shipbuilding Company launched...
N.J. weather: Where does our low-snow January rank? Here are the stats.
January is more than halfway over, and snow has been a no-show in most areas of New Jersey. Except for a few flakes here and there, no measurable snow has fallen so far in almost every corner of the state, according to data from the National Weather Service and the office of New Jersey State Climatologist David Robinson at Rutgers University.
16-Year-Old Glen Ridge Boy Dies in Fatal Bloomfield Crash
Newark – Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II announced today that the Essex County Prosecutor’s Crime Scene Investigations Bureau (CSIB) is investigating a single-car crash in Brookdale Park that resulted in the death of a 16-year-old male from Glen Ridge, N.J. On January 15, at 11:30 p.m., CSIB was notified of a single-car crash on Brookdale Park’s West Circuit Drive, Bloomfield. There were four minors in the vehicle, all from Glen Ridge. They were taken to local hospitals, where the 16-year-old boy, a rear passenger, was pronounced dead at 12:04 a.m. on January 16 at St. Joseph’s Medical Center. The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.
N.J. school district’s funding is unconstitutionally low, lawyers tell appeals court
A New Jersey appeals court heard arguments Tuesday about state funding for the Lakewood school district, which lawyers for a public school parents group argue is so low that it violates students’ rights. In the predominantly Orthodox Jewish community in Ocean County, all but 6,000 of the district’s 50,000...
Alligator found in vacant lot in New Jersey
Animal rescuers in New Jersey said they are investigating the origins of an unusual non-native animal picked up in Monmouth County: an alligator.
Ex-worker sues N.J. cannabis operator for racial discrimination
A former employee of Ascend Wellness Holdings is suing the multi-state cannabis operator, claiming she was harassed and discriminated against by management because of her race and unfairly fired. The ex-employee, who is Black, filed the lawsuit in Passaic County against Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc., its subsidiary New Jersey Management...
hudsoncountyview.com
Progressive organizer Adrian Ghainda jumps into D-2 Hudson County commissioner race
Progressive organizer Adrian Ghainda, 24, is jumping into the Hudson County commissioner race in the 2nd District, potentially setting up a matchup with Commissioner Bill O’Dea, the longest serving member of the board. “I am running for County Commissioner because our people deserve an option at the ballot box....
Aldi could be coming to another New Jersey town
Aldi, the German discount grocery store chain, is proposing to build a new store in Branchburg. According to MyCentralJersey, it would be the first Aldi in Somerset County if approved. There is also a new Quick Chek proposed for the site and it is also pending review. Aldi has been...
Catholic Church plans to sell 31 acres of N.J. ‘pristine forest’ over objections of neighbors
The Catholic Church is slated to sell acres of woods in Ocean County to a developer, but plans to build dozens of homes on the site have yet to be approved by local officials as some community members are speaking out against the deal. The Church of the Visitation and...
pix11.com
Woman dead, another hurt in New Jersey stabbing
A 67-year-old woman was killed in Harrison on Tuesday, officials said. A 67-year-old woman was killed in Harrison on Tuesday, officials said. NYPD officer leaves hospital after he was shot in …. An NYPD officer is recovering at home after he was shot in his arm Tuesday morning. NYC Council...
‘This state is broken’ – NJ mayor blasts Murphy on crime
The mayor of a popular New Jersey shore town is again blasting Gov. Phil Murphy's administration for policies he believes have contributed to a rise in crime. "This state is broken," lamented Point Pleasant Beach Mayor Paul Kanitra. Kanitra posted a rant to his personal Facebook page following an attempted...
Fatal fire under investigation in N.J. town
Authorities in Hudson County are investigating the cause of a fire in Secaucus late Sunday night that claimed the life of a man in his 70s, according to the county prosecutor’s office. The prosecutor’s office posted a brief statement on its Facebook page confirming that “the Hudson County Regional...
N.J. man shot to death in Newark, authorities say
A 38-year-old man from Essex County was shot to death early Monday morning in Newark, according to the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office. Police were called at 12:30 a.m. to North 7th Street, where they found Omar Rivera, of Belleville, authorities said. Rivera had been shot multiple times in the...
Belleville Man Gunned Down In Newark
A 38-year-old Belleville man was shot and killed this weekend in Newark, authorities said. Omar Rivera was shot on the 300 block of North 7th Street around 12:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said. He...
