Occupant uninjured when bucket truck begins to roll away in Stanton

(Stanton) A boom truck owned by the City of Stanton was involved in an accident while removing Christmas Lights.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office reports Bret W. Sheppard was the occupant of the bucket when the unoccupied truck began traveling backwards. Sheppard was not injured. Sheppard adjusted the height of the boom while it was legally parked in a Broad Avenue parking space. The bucket and boom struck the light pole fixture, shearing it off and the truck continued over the curb, into the grass, and continued to the south.

The bucket and boom eventually contacted the north side of the roof of a car wash building owned by Eric Anderson, of Stanton. This caused a mechanical failure in the rotator portion of the bucket truck and the boom and bucket swung to the north from the roof around the front of the truck and contacted the brickwork on the southeast side of the building.

Damage to the truck is estimated at $20,000. The light fixture sustained $3,500 damage and there was approximately $2,500 damage to the car wash building.