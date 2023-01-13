Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
1350kman.com
K-State, Network Kansas announce partnership aimed at statewide economic growth
A new partnership was announced Tuesday between Kansas State University and NetWork Kansas to create a network of liaisons across the state, aimed at economic growth literally in all 105 Kansas counties. Vice President for Research Dr. David Rosowsky tells KMAN the effort will strengthen its broader Economic Prosperity Plan,...
1350kman.com
Riley County officials to make final decision on annexation for property near MHK airport.
Riley County Commissioners will consider final approval of resolution to annex land near Manhattan Regional Airport into the City of Manhattan when it meets Thursday. The consideration comes after a public hearing held last Saturday at a special meeting of the Riley County board. Commissioners John Ford and Greg McKinley both believed the annexation would help lure more potential commercial activity on smaller lots in the area. Commissioner Kathryn Focke voted against the annexation Saturday, agreeing with City of Ogden officials that the annexation would hinder growth in Ogden.
1350kman.com
High turn-out for launch of non-profit SERVE pleasantly surprises founding members
It was standing room only as the new non-profit organization, SERVE, officially launched in Manhattan on Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. SERVE President Jurdene Coleman says the organization’s intention is to “incubate more candidates for local office.”. Coleman says running for office can be intimidating and lonely....
1350kman.com
Riley County Law Board to meet Tuesday with reorganization and new RCPD director in place
The Riley County Law Board will hold its first meeting of the new year Tuesday. The meeting will include reorganization, which occurs every two years, as well as election of officers. Coming off the Law Board will be Manhattan City Commissioner and current Law Board Chair Linda Morse, as well as Riley County Commissioner Kathryn Focke, and citizen representatives Be Stoney and Robert Ward. Four new appointees will take their seats including City Commissioners Wynn Butler and John Matta and citizens Kaleb James and Betty Mattingly-Ebert. Riley County Commissioner John Ford, citizen Pat Hudgins and County Attorney Barry Wilkerson will continue on the board.
1350kman.com
Riley County Law Board swears in new members
There are now four new faces on the Riley County Law Board. The board met Tuesday for their regularly scheduled meeting. Before stepping down from her position, Former Board Chair Linda Morse acknowledged those joining the board and thanked those she had worked with. Morse, along with Robert Ward, Kathryn...
1350kman.com
Portion of Poyntz Ave closing for repairs
Street repairs began in downtown Manhattan this week, which is causing some traffic adjustments that will continue through early April. City officials say the 600 block of Poyntz Avenue will be closed through approximately Easter weekend for repairs. Poyntz has been reduced to one lane eastbound from 9th to 8th streets. Eastbound traffic is being detoured onto 8th Street to Houston Street, then east to 5th and back north to Poyntz.
1350kman.com
City of Manhattan provides info on parking app, permits for Aggieville Parking Garage
Tuesday marks the official launch of paid parking in the Aggieville Parking Garage. Manhattan city officials say payments can be made through the Park Mobile app, using a credit or debit card. Patrons can also register their license plate and pay for on-demand parking. The Park Mobile app is also used at K-State and Manhattan Regional Airport and is available for both iPhone and Android devices.
1350kman.com
Red Cross urging donations at this week’s Manhattan Blood Drive
As students return to classes this week at Kansas State University, the American Red Cross is hoping to fill some of its open slots for the Manhattan Blood Drive, taking place Tuesday and Wednesday. Local Red Cross spokesperson Kristi Ingalls says there is currently an urgent need for donations, as...
1350kman.com
Manhattan retailer scammed out of over $100k in merchandise
A Manhattan business is out more than $100,000 in merchandise after an apparent online scam. The Riley County Police Department said Wednesday that it filed a report for theft by deception and unlawful computer acts, listing Champion Teamwear as the victim. The store reportedly was scammed by unknown suspects claiming to be employees of New York Presbyterian Hospital, who ordered over $100,000 in merchandise that was shipped to them but never paid for.
1350kman.com
RCPD Report: 1/18/23
MANHATTAN, KAN. – Officers filed a report for theft in the 3300 block of Mineral Springs Rd. on January 17, 2023, around 8:15 a.m. A 61-year-old woman was listed as the victim when she reported her silver 1946 Chevrolet truck was stolen from a garage. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $15,000. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
1350kman.com
MLK Community Prayer Breakfast: honoring the life and legacy of Dr. King
Dozens gathered Monday inside the Douglass Center Annex, formerly the Douglass School, for the annual MLK Community Prayer Breakfast. Each year, the Manhattan Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Committee organizes a variety of events to honor Dr. King, and this year’s theme was “true peace is not merely the absence of tension; it is the presence of justice.”
1350kman.com
Update: RCPD says Tuesday house fire being investigated as arson
Update – 11 a.m. Wednesday. A Tuesday house fire in south Manhattan is now being investigated as being intentionally set. The Manhattan Fire Department was called out to 807 Pottawatomie Avenue Tuesday afternoon, and contained the fire, located in a front room, within 10 minutes. The home had smoke throughout and a dog escaped the home safely after a back door was opened by firefighters.
1350kman.com
#13 K-State Hosts #2 Kansas in Top-15 Dillons Sunflower Showdown
ESPN / WatchESPN (link here) Jon Sciambi (play-by-play) Fran Fraschilla (analyst) Kris Budden (sideline reporter) Scott Gustafson (producer) Online: Varsity Network [free]/ www.kstatesports.com/watch [free]. Wyatt Thompson (play-by-play) Stan Weber (analyst) LIVE STATS. kstate.statbroadcast.com. TICKETS. Sold out. COACHES. K-State: Jerome Tang [Charter Oak State College ’07]. Record at K-State: 15-2/1st...
1350kman.com
Sills stars in signature win for K-State
As Kansas State sat in a huddle and head coach Jerome Tang looked to his players, he had every intention of drawing up an offensive look with the goal of getting fifth-year guard Desi Sills a shot. Sills was scoring at a pace unlike any other game he’s had in...
1350kman.com
INSTANT RECAP: Wildcats beat Jayhawks, 83-82 in OT classic
MANHATTAN — There have been 297 matchups in the basketball history of the Sunflower Showdown, but the last two looked like they were going to follow eerily similar scripts. Kansas State punched early, knocking the Jayhawks down with a 24-12 spurt to begin the game that prompted two quick timeouts from Kansas head coach Bill Self. KU punched late, reclaiming the lead for the first time in the second half at 58-57 with 8:40 to play.
Comments / 0