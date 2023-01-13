The Riley County Law Board will hold its first meeting of the new year Tuesday. The meeting will include reorganization, which occurs every two years, as well as election of officers. Coming off the Law Board will be Manhattan City Commissioner and current Law Board Chair Linda Morse, as well as Riley County Commissioner Kathryn Focke, and citizen representatives Be Stoney and Robert Ward. Four new appointees will take their seats including City Commissioners Wynn Butler and John Matta and citizens Kaleb James and Betty Mattingly-Ebert. Riley County Commissioner John Ford, citizen Pat Hudgins and County Attorney Barry Wilkerson will continue on the board.

RILEY COUNTY, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO