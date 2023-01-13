On the hunt for last-minute Jags gear? Here's where you can find it

If you’re a newer Jaguars fan, not used to cold home games in January or had been hoping you could get some cheap gear at the end of the regular season after prices might go down — or if you’re guilty of all three — you may be hunting for some apparel so you can show your face in public this weekend.

Big chains, like Walmart, Target or Kohl’s, that usually have Jaguars displays front and center have replaced the apparel with Florida State University Seminoles or University of Florida Gators gear instead. Some displays have been removed entirely after selling out, and the odds of finding a Jaguars shirt not in a youth size small aren’t great the day before a playoff game.

But some local places still have a few items in stock.

Downtown, Wolf and Cub co-owner Emily Moody has been working around the clock for the last week to stock up on unique Jaguars apparel.

Wolf and Cub typically offers a few Jaguars items but primarily sells vintage finds and locally sourced accessories.

“We’ve always done Jags gear and had that built-in clientele,” Moody said. “All of our stuff is original, and we’ve been super busy — which is a welcome blessing in retail coming off the holidays. It’s been a fun morale boost for the city.”

Moody’s husband and co-owner, Varick Rosete, designs the gear and Moody prints them herself. She said she picked up a batch of hoodies from her supplier on the fly last weekend since it was going to be cold for the AFC South showdown with the Titans, but she’s had to make a lot more sweaters since their win.

Wolf and Cub even ran out of its usual woven labels and had to improvise with different tags.

Moody estimated she brought in about 500 pieces of Jaguars gear over the last two weeks, including a recently released AFC Champs design and other new products.

Just about an hour after opening Friday, the store was already busy with customers shopping for warmer weather gear — and each purchase was sent off with an enthusiastic “Go Jags” as customers departed.

Le Milford, who has been working at Wolf and Cub since August, said the vibe of the store felt “like getting ready with your friends before a night out.” She said she has really felt the city coming together more for the Jaguars this season.

People can buy Jaguars gear from Wolf and Cub online, but whatever is in stock in the store right now is what’s left to be available for the game.

Tara Sahi, owner of Cosmic Creations, will have over 70 unique Jaguars apparel items for sale at Riverside Arts Market from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

Sahi said she typically has about 20-50 Jaguars pieces every week but increased how much merchandise she offers after seeing sales increase by 20%.

“Our biggest seller has always been Jaguars merch,” she said. “We are the No. 1 local shop for one-of-a-kind upcycled Jags clothing.”

Fans can also purchase gear from the Cosmic Creations Instagram page to pick up at the market or meet up locally before the game. Some of the store’s cold-weather items, including beanies, will be featured at the market.

A few other shops still have gear available, including Caribbean Connection at Jacksonville Beach, which is open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and has a tab for "Duval AF Gear" on its homepage.

Tim McGugan, creative director at DTWD Originals and Bold City Brigade, said the best way to get DTWD Originals pop-up merch is at the Boldy City Brigade and Teal Street Hooligans tailgate starting at 2 p.m. Saturday at The Slab, on the eastside of the stadium.

DTWD Originals is among the most popular shops for Jags gear, and McGugan said they keep a limited supply of special edition items throughout the year.

“We've seen a dramatic increase in demand [recently],” he said. “We've surpassed our August month totals in just the past 10 days.”

McGugan said they will have new, “Division Champs” sweatshirts for the expected cold weather as well as “previously unreleased designs exclusive for this game.” All items for sale this weekend are first-come, first-served. No pick-up reservations will be available.

It might take some driving and searching, but options to show your #DTWD pride are still out there.