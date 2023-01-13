Diley Greiser: Rescuing dogs through physical rehabilitation

Retired firefighter Diley Greiser continues to rescue and care for those in need, but this time those of the four-legged variety.

As a certified physical therapist and owner of D.A.W.G. Rehabilitation, Greiser treats dogs and cats, many of who have been injured or are suffering illness or paralysis.

“Physical therapy exists for animals, but most people aren’t aware of the practice,” said Greiser, a nonprofit leader who lives in Spring Valley Lake. “Many injured and disabled dogs are being euthanized unnecessarily because their owners don’t know they can be treated.”

Greiser told the Daily Press that she’s helped many animals, some marked for euthanization, to regain quality of life, movement in paralyzed legs and to lose weight.

Bringing joy to pet owners

Greiser explained how the health of one dog, suffering from joint pain caused by inflammation, was improved after she used cold laser therapy to increase blood flow to the affected area.

Veterinarians say cold laser therapy, also referred to as low-level laser therapy or Class IV laser therapy, uses focused light to increase blood circulation and stimulate the regeneration of cells. The non-invasive, drug-free treatment has also been used to treat soft tissue or tendon injuries and arthritis. It can also be used to encourage wound healing.

Greiser uses therapeutic massage on many animals to increase circulation and reduce swelling.

Animals also use a water treadmill to receive hydrotherapy or aquatic therapy treatments. The device allows the animal to exercise to improve joint range of motion without heavy impact on their joints.

Hydrotherapy is also used as a post-op orthopedic procedure for animals who have arthritis, or hip dysplasia, and for pets who are paralyzed or overweight.

Just before Christmas, “Princess Fiona” the pug used a wheelchair to walk on all four legs for the first time in months, Greiser said.

“To see Fiona hold her head high feeling her new independence and slowly walking towards her family was a beautiful feeling that is hard to describe,” Greiser said. “Physical rehab for dogs is similar to that of humans. Once they start moving, it builds confidence in the animal and brings joy to the owners.”

Scheduled for a potential leg amputation in September, 3-month-old golden retriever “Rusty Bear,” visited Greiser just before Thanksgiving.

“The main issue was his inability to bend his right rear leg and complications with his right hip,” Greiser said. “His rescue family wanted to save his leg.”

After aggressive physical rehab exercises and acupuncture, Rusty Bear began bending his knee again. A visit to an orthopedic surgeon revealed that Rusty Bear no longer required amputation or any surgical procedure, Greiser said.

“Physical therapy and rehab are not magic but they can change lives,” Greiser said. “That’s why I’m trained and that’s why I’m here.”

Overweight animals

Greiser explained that elderly pets, just like humans, can become overweight, which decreases their life expectancy.

“One concerned family reached out to me about a dog who had gained weight and was having difficulty moving,” Greiser said. “After working with the dog, including adjusting his diet, he dropped five pounds and was heading in the right direction.”

Rambo, a 104-pound German shepherd, recently attended Greiser’s Dawg Boot Camp after he began piling on the pounds after the 14-year-old dog lacked motivation to walk, even inside his home.

“We got Rambo on a controlled, senior exercise and walking routine and he loves it,” Greiser said. “His goal is to walk around the block.”

Greiser said for many of the animals, she suggests owners use animal vitamins and supplements and purchase dog food with the main ingredient protein with “the less added ingredients the better.”

Greiser emphasized that she can’t make paralyzed animals walk, but can work to improve their quality of life.

Therapist, nonprofit leader

Greiser earned her certification by taking courses offered by the University of Tennessee.

She then practiced for two years by volunteering at various veterinarian clinics, then interning at an animal hospital for nearly a year. Before retiring, Greiser worked for nearly 25 years as a firefighter/paramedic for Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire Department.

Geiser is also the founder and president of the High Desert Animal Coalition, a nonprofit group with a mission to save animals across San Bernardino County.

The HDAC provides free or low-cost spay/neuter clinics, free or low-cost vaccines, medical care, foster placement, and community education.

“I knew that starting an animal therapy business was going to be hard. I also expected it was going to be a very rewarding feeling to help animals feel better and have a better quality of life,” Greiser said. “What I didn’t expect was the friendships I was going to make along the way and all the love and support from the pet parents that I work with.”

For more information on D.A.W.G. Rehab, call 909-900-7069 or visit dawgrehab.com.

