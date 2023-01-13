New information released in gas main crash in Clovis

CLOVIS, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – The Clovis Police Department released new information on the crash that sent two men to the hospital after hitting a gas main in Clovis Wednesday morning.

The crash happened around 8:00 a.m. near 8th and Pollasky Avenue.

According to police, the driver of the truck appeared to suffer a medical episode that caused the driver to lose control.

The truck hit a gas meter that was sheared off and caught fire causing severe damage to the home and truck.

The driver and the passenger were transported to a local hospital with burn injuries and are in critical condition at the hospital, according to police.

No one was home at the time of the crash.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.