Clovis, CA

New information released in gas main crash in Clovis

By John Houghton
YourCentralValley.com
 4 days ago

CLOVIS, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – The Clovis Police Department released new information on the crash that sent two men to the hospital after hitting a gas main in Clovis Wednesday morning.

The crash happened around 8:00 a.m. near 8th and Pollasky Avenue.

According to police, the driver of the truck appeared to suffer a medical episode that caused the driver to lose control.

The truck hit a gas meter that was sheared off and caught fire causing severe damage to the home and truck.

The driver and the passenger were transported to a local hospital with burn injuries and are in critical condition at the hospital, according to police.

No one was home at the time of the crash.

KMJ

Motorcycle Rider Injured In Crash On Herndon Ave. In Clovis

CLOVIS, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A motorcycle rider was taken to Community Regional Medical Center with minor injuries after a crash involving a car Tuesday morning. The crash happened at Herndon at Peach Avenues in Clovis around 7:30 a.m. The car is still on the scene but the condition of...
CLOVIS, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man injured after driving into tree in Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has been hospitalized after his vehicle veered off the roadway into a tree according to Fresno Police Department. On Tuesday at 5:35 p.m., police responded to a solo vehicle accident at the intersection of Blackstone and Herndon. Police say a witness told them that the dark compact car collided […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Victim of deadly crash with pickup in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The person killed following a deadly crash between a car and a pickup truck in Fresno last week was identified by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office on Tuesday. Officials say 35-year-old Jesse Espino of Clovis was the person killed when a pickup truck crashed into a car he and another person […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Deputies search for suspects in deadly Goshen shooting

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Six people were shot and killed in Tulare County, among the victims of a 17-year-old mother and her six-month-old baby, according to Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux. Tulare County sheriffs are calling it a cartel-style execution. Authorities are actively searching for two suspects in this case. The shooting happened around […]
TULARE COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Car loses control and crashes into taqueria in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A driver lost control of a vehicle in Fresno hitting a corner market, according to the Fresno Fire Department. According to the Fresno City Fire Battalion Chief, a driver was traveling westbound on East Tulare Avenue when he lost control of his vehicle crashing into the El Dorado Carniceria y Taqueria […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Person dead after being struck by a car in Fresno, PD says

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One person is now deceased after being struck by a vehicle in Southwest Fresno according to Fresno Police Department. Around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday night, police received a call from an adult female who says she hit a pedestrian with her vehicle at Elm and California. According to police, the pedestrian […]
FRESNO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

California family of 6 killed in cartel-style execution: Sheriff

GOSHEN, Calif. - Officials said the shooting that left a family of six dead in Central California was the result of a cartel-style execution. The family, including a 16-year-old mom and her 10-month-old baby, was found shot to death early Monday morning at a home in Goshen, the Tulare County Sheriff's office said.
GOSHEN, CA
YourCentralValley.com

2 arrests made in Madera homicide, police say

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Madera Police Department has arrested two men in connection with a homicide that occurred in Madera last Thursday, according to police. Officers say that they responded to a shooting that occurred in the area of Country Club Drive and Clark Street. Upon arrival, life-saving measures were attempted by EMS, but […]
MADERA, CA
KTLA

6 victims of Goshen, California massacre identified; suspects still at large

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. – The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday released the identities of six people killed in what was described as a “massacre” in Goshen, California – as well as information about a reward for information in the investigation. Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux says that on Monday at 3:38 a.m. the Tulare […]
GOSHEN, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Sheriffs are looking for an armed robbery suspect in Culter

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An armed robbery took place on Tuesday night in Cutler, according to Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. Around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday, TCSO Deputies say they were called to the Ruvalcaba Market in Cutler for an armed robbery. Deputies say when they arrived, they were told a man armed with a gun […]
CUTLER, CA
KMPH.com

5 teens arrested in connection to murder last month in Corcoran

CORCORAN, Calif. (FOX26) — Three 18-year-old men and two 15-year-old boys have been arrested in connection to the murder of a 17-year-old boy last month in Corcoran. Corcoran police responded to the 1100 block of Village Driver on Sunday, Dec. 18th for a report of a shooting. When officers...
CORCORAN, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Evacuation warning lifted for 4 more areas in Merced

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Merced County Sheriff’s Office has announced that evacuation warnings have been lifted for four more areas in Merced due to the flooding caused by heavy rain. These areas are Planada and Le Grand as well as Beachwood and McSwain. Although, McSwain Union Elementary extended its closure until Friday. Additionally, evacuation […]
MERCED, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Bicycle Accident Fatality on Golden State Boulevard in Fresno

The Fresno Police Department reported a fatal bicycle accident on Swift Avenue and Golden State Boulevard on Wednesday, January 11, 2023. Multiple parties contacted 911 to report a vehicle versus bicycle accident in the area at approximately 11:10 p.m., according to Fresno PD. Details on the Fatal Bicycle Accident on...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Evacuation orders lifted for these Merced areas

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The City of Merced announced it has lifted the evacuation orders in two areas that could have been affected by the rain and flood warnings. The order has been lifted for Area 2 which includes Cooper Avenue from Ashby Road to Highway 59. Authorities still ask residents to be cautious when […]
MERCED, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Containers for cleanup available in Merced for residents

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The City of Merced announced that 30-yard containers are available in evacuation areas one and two for residential customers to remove flood debris. Those who don’t see containers in their area can call Public Works at (209) 385-6800 to receive information about disposing of storm-related debris. The Bulky-Item Drop-Off Site is […]
MERCED, CA
KMPH.com

Two arrested after man shot, killed in Madera

MADERA, Calif. (FOX26) — Two men are now behind bars following a fatal shooting last week in Madera. The Madera Police Department says Jose Perez, 20, and Gonzalo Barrios, 21, are both from Madera and are suspected of shooting and killing a man on Jan. 12. Officers say the...
MADERA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

