Walmart Customer held hostage by Employee: "First,they lock carts and now they refuse to let one leave after they pay?"Maya DeviColorado Springs, CO
The Old Mutt Hut Provides a Loving Home to Abandoned Senior DogsColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Local breweries craft new flavors for a limited-time-only beer questColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Just Love Coffee Cafe's first Colorado Springs location is now openColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Giveaways, Discounts, and Special Guests at "Bricks & Minifigs" Grand Opening on SaturdayColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
CSPD: Person struck in the head with blunt object
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating after a person was attacked by an unknown suspect in the early morning hours of Tuesday, Jan. 17. According to CSPD, on Tuesday around 2 a.m. officers were called to the 2800 block of South Circle Drive near I-25, about an assault in progress. […]
Person stabbed after argument, police investigating
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A person was stabbed after an argument over personal property, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD). Police say on Monday, Jan. 16 around 7:20 p.m. officers were called to a business located at the 1500 block of North Hancock Avenue near North Union Boulevard and Palmer Park Boulevard, about a […]
On the Lookout: internet, phone, snipped for thousands; pair flee deputies; burglar sours school spirit
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The sparks were flying -- but in all the wrong ways. Colorado Springs Police believe a pair of criminals are behind a recent Comcast outage, that effected 20,000 locations. They sliced through the fiber optic lines that provide internet and phone service, just after 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, January 11. Video The post On the Lookout: internet, phone, snipped for thousands; pair flee deputies; burglar sours school spirit appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
Property theft suspect speaks out after arrest
KKTV 11 News at 5:30 (Recurring) In addition to the snow, CDOT says wind can make the night's drive harder. Roads are still expected to be slick through Wednesday, even after things have calmed down. Updated: 14 hours ago. A well-known brewery in the Colorado Springs area is closing. Updated:...
KKTV
WANTED: 8 people suspected of violent crimes sought in the Colorado Springs area
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The following people are wanted in the Colorado Springs area. The information was provided to KKTV 11 News by Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers. If you have information that could help with taking any of the following people into custody, you may be eligible for a reward. Call 719-634-7867 with information.
Woman cut across the face after physical altercation
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) have arrested a suspect after a physical altercation led to a woman being cut across the face. On Jan. 15 around 4:20 p.m., CSPD officers were called to the 2800 block of South Academy Boulevard near Hancock Expressway. When officers arrived they learned a […]
KKTV
Routine warrant execution yields discovery of more than $50K in stolen equipment at Colorado Springs home
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Officers stumbled on tens of thousands in stolen items while executing a routine search warrant at a Colorado Springs home late Monday morning. Police had gone to the home in the 4100 block of Meadowland Boulevard hoping to locate identity theft and fraud suspect Adam...
KKTV
WATCH: Mom of missing Colorado Springs woman pleads for help and support ahead of murder trial
KKTV 11 News at 5:30 (Recurring) In addition to the snow, CDOT says wind can make the night's drive harder. Roads are still expected to be slick through Wednesday, even after things have calmed down. Updated: 10 hours ago. A well-known brewery in the Colorado Springs area is closing. Updated:...
KKTV
Two arrested in connection to catalytic converter thefts
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Two people were arrested on Monday, Jan. 16 in connection to the theft of catalytic converters and other felony warrants after one of the suspects barricaded himself inside an RV just west of I-25 near Uintah Street. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), a call was received before noon on […]
KRDO
Some illicit spas in Colorado Springs remain open despite citations
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- 13 Investigates first started exposing illicit spas in Colorado Springs four years ago. Now, new court records are shedding light on the battle between the City of Colorado Springs and massage businesses accused of selling sex. 13 Investigates has discovered that police citations are not stopping some spas from keeping their doors open.
Colorado’s Most Dangerous Counties Based On Impaired Driving Fatalities
In 2022, 736 people lost their lives on Colorado roads - and many of those deaths were preventable. Colorado's Attempt To Reduce Drunk Driving Fatalities. Colorado's first DUI enforcement period of the year is underway and there is a good reason why there will be 16 of these periods in 2023. Drunk drivers are making Colorado roads a dangerous place to be. Last year, these DUI enforcement periods resulted in over 4,500 arrests. On New Year's Eve, 143 drunk drivers were arrested in Colorado, and you have to believe there were plenty more that didn't get caught.
El Paso County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 13-year-old boy
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 13-year-old boy who hasn't been seen since the weekend According to the sheriff's office, Edgar was last seen around 8:30 p.m. Sunday. He left his home, located off Sullivan Circle in Security, by foot. He was last seen The post El Paso County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 13-year-old boy appeared first on KRDO.
State suspends two Colorado Springs medical marijuana dispensaries
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two medical marijuana dispensaries in Colorado Springs are closed after the state suspended their business licenses. Plastered on the door of Canna Meds Wellness Centers’ two locations at 506 N. Chelton Road and 2218 N. Academy Place is a sign with “Notice of Suspension” in red bold letters. It states The post State suspends two Colorado Springs medical marijuana dispensaries appeared first on KRDO.
Help deputies identify 2 theft suspects in Fremont County
(FREMONT COUNTY, Colo.) — The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying two suspects involved in a theft on Saturday, Jan. 14. If you have information regarding the two individuals or the truck pictured above, call (719) 276-5555 ext. 8 and reference case number 23-0058.
The Happiest Prisoner on Death Row Tells a Sad Tale from Colorado
The tragic case of Joe Arridy is one that lives in infamy for the state of Colorado and everyone involved. Once called, "the happiest man on death row," Arridy is believed to have been falsely accused and convicted of a brutal crime that resulted in his execution and a dark time for Colorado as a whole.
17-year-old killed in N Nevada Avenue crash identified
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The El Paso County Coroner’s Office completed an autopsy of a 17-year-old killed in a deadly crash early Wednesday morning on Dec. 28, 2022. On Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, the Coroner’s Office identified a 17-year-old girl who died following a single-vehicle crash in the 1500 block of North Nevada Avenue between East Caramillo […]
KKTV
WATCH: Experts expect low visibility on roads in northern Colorado Springs
KKTV 11 News at 5:30 (Recurring) A well-known brewery in the Colorado Springs area is closing. One Springs business tells 11 News that without Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s sacrifice, they would not be able to do what they do.
KKTV
Avian flu confirmed in Pueblo County
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Health officials are warning citizens to be cautious around birds after avian flu was confirmed in Pueblo County. The city-county health department announced the presence of the virus in a social media post late last week. According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, a new strain of...
