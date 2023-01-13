ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

KXRM

CSPD: Person struck in the head with blunt object

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating after a person was attacked by an unknown suspect in the early morning hours of Tuesday, Jan. 17. According to CSPD, on Tuesday around 2 a.m. officers were called to the 2800 block of South Circle Drive near I-25, about an assault in progress. […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Person stabbed after argument, police investigating

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A person was stabbed after an argument over personal property, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD). Police say on Monday, Jan. 16 around 7:20 p.m. officers were called to a business located at the 1500 block of North Hancock Avenue near North Union Boulevard and Palmer Park Boulevard, about a […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

On the Lookout: internet, phone, snipped for thousands; pair flee deputies; burglar sours school spirit

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The sparks were flying -- but in all the wrong ways. Colorado Springs Police believe a pair of criminals are behind a recent Comcast outage, that effected 20,000 locations. They sliced through the fiber optic lines that provide internet and phone service, just after 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, January 11. Video The post On the Lookout: internet, phone, snipped for thousands; pair flee deputies; burglar sours school spirit appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Property theft suspect speaks out after arrest

KKTV 11 News at 5:30 (Recurring) In addition to the snow, CDOT says wind can make the night's drive harder. Roads are still expected to be slick through Wednesday, even after things have calmed down. Updated: 14 hours ago. A well-known brewery in the Colorado Springs area is closing. Updated:...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Woman cut across the face after physical altercation

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) have arrested a suspect after a physical altercation led to a woman being cut across the face. On Jan. 15 around 4:20 p.m., CSPD officers were called to the 2800 block of South Academy Boulevard near Hancock Expressway. When officers arrived they learned a […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs man arrested, accused of cutting woman’s face near King Soopers

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Sunday afternoon, Colorado Springs Police (CSPD) officers responded to a reported stabbing at the Hancock Plaza Shopping Center off South Academy Boulevard. When officers arrived, they discovered a "physical altercation" had taken place. That resulted in a woman reportedly getting cut across the face. The woman was taken to a The post Colorado Springs man arrested, accused of cutting woman’s face near King Soopers appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Three in custody after CSPD serves search warrant

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A routine search warrant led to three people being taken into custody Monday night, after Colorado Springs Police officers stumbled upon several stolen items in the suspect’s front yard, including two excavators. According to CSPD, officers arrived in the 4100 block of Meadowland Boulevard...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Two arrested in connection to catalytic converter thefts

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Two people were arrested on Monday, Jan. 16 in connection to the theft of catalytic converters and other felony warrants after one of the suspects barricaded himself inside an RV just west of I-25 near Uintah Street. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), a call was received before noon on […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO

Some illicit spas in Colorado Springs remain open despite citations

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- 13 Investigates first started exposing illicit spas in Colorado Springs four years ago. Now, new court records are shedding light on the battle between the City of Colorado Springs and massage businesses accused of selling sex. 13 Investigates has discovered that police citations are not stopping some spas from keeping their doors open.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
95 Rock KKNN

Colorado’s Most Dangerous Counties Based On Impaired Driving Fatalities

In 2022, 736 people lost their lives on Colorado roads - and many of those deaths were preventable. Colorado's Attempt To Reduce Drunk Driving Fatalities. Colorado's first DUI enforcement period of the year is underway and there is a good reason why there will be 16 of these periods in 2023. Drunk drivers are making Colorado roads a dangerous place to be. Last year, these DUI enforcement periods resulted in over 4,500 arrests. On New Year's Eve, 143 drunk drivers were arrested in Colorado, and you have to believe there were plenty more that didn't get caught.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 13-year-old boy

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 13-year-old boy who hasn't been seen since the weekend According to the sheriff's office, Edgar was last seen around 8:30 p.m. Sunday. He left his home, located off Sullivan Circle in Security, by foot. He was last seen The post El Paso County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 13-year-old boy appeared first on KRDO.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

State suspends two Colorado Springs medical marijuana dispensaries

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two medical marijuana dispensaries in Colorado Springs are closed after the state suspended their business licenses. Plastered on the door of Canna Meds Wellness Centers’ two locations at 506 N. Chelton Road and 2218 N. Academy Place is a sign with “Notice of Suspension” in red bold letters. It states The post State suspends two Colorado Springs medical marijuana dispensaries appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Help deputies identify 2 theft suspects in Fremont County

(FREMONT COUNTY, Colo.) — The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying two suspects involved in a theft on Saturday, Jan. 14. If you have information regarding the two individuals or the truck pictured above, call (719) 276-5555 ext. 8 and reference case number 23-0058.
FREMONT COUNTY, CO
KXRM

17-year-old killed in N Nevada Avenue crash identified

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The El Paso County Coroner’s Office completed an autopsy of a 17-year-old killed in a deadly crash early Wednesday morning on Dec. 28, 2022. On Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, the Coroner’s Office identified a 17-year-old girl who died following a single-vehicle crash in the 1500 block of North Nevada Avenue between East Caramillo […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Avian flu confirmed in Pueblo County

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Health officials are warning citizens to be cautious around birds after avian flu was confirmed in Pueblo County. The city-county health department announced the presence of the virus in a social media post late last week. According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, a new strain of...
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO

