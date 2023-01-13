Read full article on original website
Related
FedEx Driver Captured Farting on Doorbell Cam - Video Goes Viral
The video consists of a FedEx driver loudly passing gas after petting a customer's cat. It has since become a hilarious and viral internet sensation. In a viral video clip, captured by a resident’s Ring doorbell camera, a FedEx delivery driver was captured bending over to pet the resident’s porch-dwelling cat and then passing a tremendously loud fart.
nftplazas.com
Tribeca Stuns the Movie world with NFT Film Festival Passes
The Tribeca Film Festival is shaking up the industry by selling VIP passes as non-fungible tokens. For this year’s event, it has partnered with crypto exchange, OKX, for the innovative offering to movie-goers. Backed by Ethereum, these tokens will give holders exclusive invitations to events hosted by co-founders Jane...
Paleyfest 2023 to open with special screening, Q&A for 'The Mandalorian'
Disney+'s "The Mandalorian" will kick off Paleyfest 2023 on March 31 with a special episode screening followed by a Q&A with showrunner/executive producer Jon Favreau and other cast and crew members. Other shows highlighted during the annual TV festival include 'Grey's Anatomy,' and 'Abbott Elementary.'
Comments / 0