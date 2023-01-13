Read full article on original website
whopam.com
Hopkinsville man arraigned in Guthrie attempted murder case
Arraignment was held Tuesday morning in Todd District Court for the Hopkinsville man charged with attempted murder in connection with a recent shooting in Guthrie. A not guilty plea was entered by public defender Darin Higgs on behalf of 19-year old Zaelin Fox of Hopkinsville and a preliminary hearing was scheduled for Monday of next week.
whopam.com
Grand jury to hear Todd County manslaughter case
A Todd County grand jury will soon hear the case against the young man charged with second-degree manslaughter in connection with a New Year’s Eve morning fatal shooting in Guthrie. The original arrest citation from Guthrie police says 18-year old William O’Bryan of Guthrie, 16-year old Xavion Bell of...
wkdzradio.com
Two Men Charged With Drug Trafficking
A single-vehicle wreck on Madisonville Road in Crofton led to drug charges Saturday night. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they were called to a wreck at the 14,000 block of Madisonville Road and stopped 37-year-old Jamie Bean and 51-year-old Marty Draper who were in a vehicle matching the description.
whopam.com
Two Crofton residents arrested on drug charges
Two Crofton residents were arrested Saturday on drug charges, following a traffic stop on Madisonville Road. According to the news release from the Christian County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were dispatched to an area of Madisonville Road for reports that a vehicle had run off the road around 10 p.m. Saturday. Deputy Sam Suiter passed a vehicle on the way there that matched the description of the run that reportedly ran off the road, so he initiated a traffic stop to check on the occupants.
wkdzradio.com
Man Charged With Swinging A Knife At Three Women On Russellville Road
A man was charged with wanton endangerment after a fight on Russellville Road in Hopkinsville Tuesday evening. Hopkinsville Police say 18-year-old Cortez Lewis Jr. followed three women after almost hitting their vehicle on Greenville Road. He reportedly confronted the women when they stopped on Russellville Road and asked if they...
kbsi23.com
Dawson Springs man accused of assault, domestic violence after 2 women injured
CALDWELL COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Dawson Springs man faces assault and and domestic violence charges after two females were injured with a knife in Caldwell County on Monday, January 9. Trevor Tucker, 33, faces two counts of assault 1st degree and domestic violence. Kentucky State Police Post 2...
wkdzradio.com
Man Charged With Drug Possession After Traffic Stop
A traffic stop on North Greenville Road in Christian County for no tail lights led to drug charges for a Madisonville man Monday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they stopped 50-year-old John Crawford for not having visible tail lights and during the stop, he fled on foot with a container of marijuana.
wkdzradio.com
Indictments Returned In Christian County
The Christian County Grand Jury returned several indictments on charges of robbery and burglary. A true bill was returned on 53-year old Anthony McCoggle, whose listed on the indictment as a transient in Hopkinsville, on a single count of first-degree robbery. McCoggle was arrested in December in connection to a...
wpsdlocal6.com
Two Lyon County teens face felony charges, accused of harassing and intimidating witness
LYON COUNTY, KY — Lyon County Sheriff Brent White says two teens were charged with Class D felonies by a school resource officer on Friday. The teens — aged 14 and 15-years-old — are accused of harassing and making threats to a witness in an earlier criminal complaint investigated by the same SRO.
Man arrested in connection with multiple carjackings in Clarksville
Police in Clarksville arrested a man accused of carjacking multiple people Monday afternoon.
whopam.com
HPD investigating burglary at local pharmacy
A burglary was investigated early Tuesday morning at Cayce’s Pharmacy on West Seventh Street. Hopkinsville police received a report of a phone-in alarm about 3:30 a.m. and investigation determined a suspect had made forced entry and took about $1,000 worth of morphine. The incident was captured on video surveillance...
wkdzradio.com
wkdzradio.com
Deputy Jailer Charged With Bringing Contraband Into The Jail
A Christian County Deputy Jailer was charged with official misconduct and possession of meth after an internal investigation at the Christian County Jail Sunday night. According to a release from the Christian County Jail they received information that 49-year-old Scot Grillett had been bringing contraband into the facility and providing it to inmates. He allegedly admitted during an interview to giving inmates 800 mg Aleve along with other items. After a search of his vehicle suspected crystal meth was reportedly found in the glove compartment.
wkdzradio.com
wkdzradio.com
Manning Convicted On Murder And Robbery Charges
A Hopkinsville woman was found guilty of a wanton murder charge Thursday following a four-day trial in Christian County Circuit Court. The jury needed just over two hours to find Larayna Manning guilty on charges of wanton murder and complicity to first-degree robbery concerning the October 2020 death of Calvin Taylor, who was found shot to death in his North Kentucky Avenue home.
wkdzradio.com
Cadiz Man Arrested On Warrant For Fleeing From Law Enforcement
A Cadiz man was arrested on a warrant Thursday night charging him with fleeing from law enforcement Tuesday. Trigg County Sheriff’s deputies say Tuesday 19-year-old Austin Mahaney struck a woman in the face causing bruising and a cut inside of her mouth. When law enforcement arrived he allegedly fled...
wkdzradio.com
Man Charged After Ramming Deputy’s Car During Pursuit
A Trigg County man was charged with hitting a law enforcement vehicle and leading them on a pursuit Friday night. Trigg County Sheriff’s Deputy Gary Hicks says he attempted to stop 27-year-old Orlando Wilkerson on Blackhawk Road at Wallonia Road and he fled at speeds of over 100 mph. At the intersection of Adams Mill Road and P’pool Road Wilkerson allegedly turned his vehicle around and struck the deputy’s vehicle disabling Wilkerson’s car.
whopam.com
No injuries after Oak Street home struck by gunfire Tuesday morning
Hopkinsville police are investigating after multiple gunshots were fired into an Oak Street home early Tuesday morning. Three 9 mm shell casings were recovered in the area of the 2000 block of Oak Street, with the report saying the man sleeping inside wasn’t injured when the bullets struck his home about 3:30 a.m.
wkdzradio.com
Three Injured In Todd County School Bus Crash
A wreck involving a school bus on Davis Mill Road near the intersection of Main Street in Elkton sent three people to the hospital Tuesday afternoon. Todd County Sheriff’s Deputy David Hutcheson says just after 3 p.m. a school bus was northbound when it ran off the edge of the road and the driver over-corrected causing the bus to run off the opposite side of the road and overturn.
wkdzradio.com
Wrongful Death Lawsuit Filed by Estate of Trigg County Man
The estate of a Trigg County man has filed a wrongful death lawsuit in federal court alleging his death while in custody was the result of negligence by the sheriff’s department and the Christian County Jail. Lena Akers, the mother of Dylan Akers, filed the lawsuit last month, naming...
