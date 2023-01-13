ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Charles Barkley headlines 1992-93 Phoenix Suns reunion Jan. 21 vs. Indiana Pacers

By Duane Rankin, Arizona Republic
 4 days ago
MINNEAPOLIS – Charles Barkley headlines a reunion of 1992-93 Suns when the Phoenix Suns play the Indiana Pacers on Jan. 21 at Footprint Center.

Led by Barkley, the NBA MVP that 1992-93 season, the Suns reached the 1993 finals before losing to Michael Jordan and the three-peat Chicago Bulls in six games.

The Hall of Famer is scheduled to attend the game as the team will be honored at halftime. Barkley is set to be joined by Kevin Johnson, Dan Majerle, Cedric Ceballos, Tom Chambers, Richard Dumas, Frank Johnson, Tim Kempton, Negele Knight, Oliver Miller, Alex Stivrins and Mark West.

The first 5,000 fans will receive a 90s t-shirt courtesy of Fry’s Food Stores.

