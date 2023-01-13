ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Fed Directs Big Banks to Disclose How They Are Preparing for Climate Change Risks

The six largest banks in the U.S. have until the end of July to show the impact that climate change could have on their operations. The institutions are to show the impact that climate could have on their loan portfolios and commercial real estate holdings. Participating banks include Bank of...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

‘The Year of Inflection': Top Bank CEOs Weigh in on Inflation Outlook

Investors have met a recent deluge of promising data from major economies with cautious optimism, with inflation prints indicating that consumer price increases may be coming back to earth. Speaking to CNBC on the sidelines of the WEF, Hamers suggested markets should wait for more rounds of key data points...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Japan Stocks Rise More Than 2% as BoJ Makes No Change to Yield Range

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Asia-Pacific shares traded mostly higher on Wednesday even as the Bank of Japan announced no change to its yield curve control policy. Japan's Nikkei 225 jumped 2.37%, leading gains in the region. Topix edged up 1.46%. The Japanese yen weakened 2.04% against...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Treasury Yields Fall as Traders Assess Data, Fed Outlook

Four Federal Reserve officials are set to deliver speeches Wednesday. Investors will be watching December's producer price index reading, a measure of prices that U.S. businesses get for the goods and services they produce, for further signs of inflation slowing. U.S. Treasury yields were lower on Wednesday as uncertainty around...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Economic Data Is Often Misunderstood, Hurting Black Workers: AFL-CIO Chief Economist William Spriggs

When there's an economic slowdown, the racial employment gap grows. But mainstream economic data doesn't always reflect the struggle, according to William Spriggs, Howard University economics professor and chief economist for the AFL-CIO. Following the pandemic, Black unemployment rates fell. Spriggs said this seemingly positive trend came to be for...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Credit Suisse CEO Says Outflows Have Reduced ‘Very Significantly' as Overhaul Progresses

The bank in November projected a $1.6 billion fourth-quarter loss after announcing a raft of measures to address persistent underperformance in its investment bank and a series of risk and compliance failures. As part of the overhaul, Credit Suisse shareholders in November greenlit a $4.2 billion capital raise, including a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy