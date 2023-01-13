Read full article on original website
10-Year Treasury Yields Are Little Changed as Traders Await Fed Speaker Comments, Key Economic Data
U.S. Treasury yields rose Tuesday as traders looked to remarks from Federal Reserve speakers that could provide hints about the central bank's policy plans and awaited key economic data. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury was up by less than 1 basis points at 3.513%. The yield on the...
Goldman Sachs Has 6 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks to Buy Now for a Soft 2023 Economic Landing
These six top Goldman Sachs stock picks offer dependable dividends and should outperform if the economy sees a soft landing (avoids a deep recession). Financial stocks dominate the list, as they tend to benefit when interest rates are higher.
Fed Directs Big Banks to Disclose How They Are Preparing for Climate Change Risks
The six largest banks in the U.S. have until the end of July to show the impact that climate change could have on their operations. The institutions are to show the impact that climate could have on their loan portfolios and commercial real estate holdings. Participating banks include Bank of...
Biden brags about the numbers, but high inflation especially hurts Black and Hispanic Americans
The Bureau of Labor Statistics last week confirmed what everyday Americans who shopped over the holiday season already know: Historic inflation continues unabated, eroding Americans’ real wages and living standards. Overall inflation over the past 12 months — the calendar year of 2022 — increased by 6.5 percent, far exceeding average wage growth, and core…
Ken Fisher Believes Wall Street Is On Verge Of A Roaring Bull Market: Inflation Is 'Deader Than A Doornail'
Ken Fisher, founder and chairman of Fisher Investments has reportedly said that Wall Street is on the verge of a "roaring bull market" similar to 1967's "summer of love," which witnessed a stunning stock rally while also stating that inflation is dead. “It's deader than a doornail, it just doesn’t...
‘The Year of Inflection': Top Bank CEOs Weigh in on Inflation Outlook
Investors have met a recent deluge of promising data from major economies with cautious optimism, with inflation prints indicating that consumer price increases may be coming back to earth. Speaking to CNBC on the sidelines of the WEF, Hamers suggested markets should wait for more rounds of key data points...
Japan Stocks Rise More Than 2% as BoJ Makes No Change to Yield Range
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Asia-Pacific shares traded mostly higher on Wednesday even as the Bank of Japan announced no change to its yield curve control policy. Japan's Nikkei 225 jumped 2.37%, leading gains in the region. Topix edged up 1.46%. The Japanese yen weakened 2.04% against...
ECB's Centeno Projects ‘a Few' More Rate Hikes in the Next Couple of Meetings ‘at Least'
Recent data showed a slowdown in headline inflation, which nevertheless remains well above the ECB's 2% target. December inflation for the euro zone came in at 9.2%. The ECB's latest projections suggest a growth rate of 0.5% for the euro zone in 2023, followed by 1.9% in 2024. DAVOS, Switzerland...
Treasury Yields Fall as Traders Assess Data, Fed Outlook
Four Federal Reserve officials are set to deliver speeches Wednesday. Investors will be watching December's producer price index reading, a measure of prices that U.S. businesses get for the goods and services they produce, for further signs of inflation slowing. U.S. Treasury yields were lower on Wednesday as uncertainty around...
Party City, amid rising prices, seeks bankruptcy protection
Party City is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection after struggling with rising prices and a pullback in customer spending
China's Reopening Will Boost Hong Kong Markets Despite Weak GDP Print, HKEX Chairman Says
The Chinese GDP grew by 3% last year, the National Bureau of Statistics said Tuesday, slightly surpassing the expectations of a Reuters poll but sitting well below the official target of around 5.5%. The Hong Kong Hang Seng index led Asia losses on Tuesday after the release, but Cha told...
Economic Data Is Often Misunderstood, Hurting Black Workers: AFL-CIO Chief Economist William Spriggs
When there's an economic slowdown, the racial employment gap grows. But mainstream economic data doesn't always reflect the struggle, according to William Spriggs, Howard University economics professor and chief economist for the AFL-CIO. Following the pandemic, Black unemployment rates fell. Spriggs said this seemingly positive trend came to be for...
Fake Billionaire Justin Costello Could Plead Guilty in $35 Million Fraud Case, Court Filing Indicates
A former fugitive accused of falsely telling investors he was a billionaire, a Harvard MBA and a special forces veteran appears set to plead guilty in Seattle in connection with an alleged $35 million fraud. Would-be cannabis mogul Justin Costello is accused in federal court in Washington state of swindling...
Goldman Sachs Posts Its Worst Earnings Miss in a Decade as Revenue Falls While Expenses Rise
Here's what the company reported: Earnings of $3.32 per share vs. $5.48 estimate of analysts surveyed by Refinitiv. Revenue of $10.59 billion vs. $10.83 billion estimate. Shares of the New York-based bank fell more than 6% in early trading. Goldman Sachs on Tuesday posted its largest earnings miss in a...
Credit Suisse CEO Says Outflows Have Reduced ‘Very Significantly' as Overhaul Progresses
The bank in November projected a $1.6 billion fourth-quarter loss after announcing a raft of measures to address persistent underperformance in its investment bank and a series of risk and compliance failures. As part of the overhaul, Credit Suisse shareholders in November greenlit a $4.2 billion capital raise, including a...
