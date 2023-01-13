ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Economic Data Is Often Misunderstood, Hurting Black Workers: AFL-CIO Chief Economist William Spriggs

When there's an economic slowdown, the racial employment gap grows. But mainstream economic data doesn't always reflect the struggle, according to William Spriggs, Howard University economics professor and chief economist for the AFL-CIO. Following the pandemic, Black unemployment rates fell. Spriggs said this seemingly positive trend came to be for...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Moderna Says RSV Vaccine Is 84% Effective at Preventing Disease in Older Adults

The RSV vaccine was 83.7% effective at preventing lower respiratory tract disease, defined as two or more symptoms, in people ages 60 and older, according to Moderna. RSV infections kill between 6,000 and 10,000 older adults every year and result in 60,000 to 120,000 hospitalizations, according to the CDC. Moderna's...

