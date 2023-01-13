Best prop bets for Dolphins-Bills NFL wild-card playoff game: Over/under picks for Josh Allen, Tyreek Hill, more

Read full article on original website
thecomeback.com
Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news
The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
Troy Aikman Slaps Tom Brady With an Unflattering (Yet Accurate) Label Ahead of the Buccaneers’ Playoff Matchup With the Cowboys
Troy Aikman says Tom Brady is the most unathletic quarterback in the NFL. The post Troy Aikman Slaps Tom Brady With an Unflattering (Yet Accurate) Label Ahead of the Buccaneers’ Playoff Matchup With the Cowboys appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Sporting News
NFL playoff bracket 2023: Updated TV schedule, channels, scores for AFC & NFC divisional round
One more weekend until the championship rounds. With Super Wild Card Weekend all but in the rearview mirror, things aren't much clearer than they were prior to it. In the AFC, all four top seeds advanced, while the NFC's two juggernauts top the divisional round. The Eagles (No. 1 seed)...
thecomeback.com
Deshaun Watson involved in shocking new police report
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
Sporting News
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh must accept it's national title – not Super Bowl – or bust
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh inherited a down-and-out program when he arrived in 2015. In 2023, he's sitting on a monster. There is no reason for Harbaugh to flirt the NFL anymore, not after a second cycle in which the former 49ers coach reportedly took interviews with NFL teams. On Monday, Harbaugh released another statement through the Michigan football Twitter page re-affirming his commitment to the program.
Sporting News
NFL power rankings: Re-ranking the 8 teams left in 2023 playoffs, from Chiefs to Giants
The NFL is down to its version of the great eight. With the AFC and NFC wild-card rounds in the playoffs complete, there are only eight teams still alive in the race to get to and win Super Bowl 57. After addressing each team's real chances of winning the Super...
Sporting News
Chiefs-Jaguars DraftKings Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for playoff Showdown tournaments
To kick off the divisional playoff round, the AFC's top seed, the Kansas City Chiefs, host the fourth-seeded Jacksonville Jaguars at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium for the second time this season. Kansas City did its thing back in Week 10, securing a 27-17 win over Jacksonville, and with a win on Saturday, the Chiefs will advance to their fifth-straight AFC Championship Game.
Sporting News
NFL picks, predictions against the spread: 49ers outlast Cowboys; Chiefs crush Jaguars in divisional playoffs
The 2023 NFL playoffs have gone from 14 teams alive for Super Bowl 57 to only eight. The first set of six games during wild-card weekend had predictable results for the biggest favorites, with two having narrow escapes. The trio of tossup games went in a different direction with the underdogs all winning.
Sporting News
Cowboys vs. 49ers odds, prediction, betting trends for NFL divisional round playoff game — A battle of two teams that have persevered through major injuries
Many 2023 NFL Playoff games have been filled with storylines so far — it's that way every postseason. The overarching theme of the Cowboys at 49ers divisional-round tilt this weekend: perseverance. Both squads have dealt with injuries, including losing their respective QBs for significant amounts of time. But just like Muhammad Ali — whose birthday was this week — both franchises came back stronger after getting knocked to the ground. Today we will discuss the betting odds for what should be a classic NFC slugfest, and we'll make our predictions for which team will still be standing and which will be knocked out ahead of the NFC Championships.
Sporting News
Will Tom Brady retire? QB thanks reporters after Buccaneers are dominated by Cowboys in wild-card round
Tom Brady suffered the fourth one-and-done playoff appearance in his career Monday, a 31-14 loss to the Cowboys in which he threw the ball 66 times at 45 years old. Despite his frustration in the middle of the game, Brady allowed himself to engage in some pomp and circumstance after it was over. He tipped his cap to the crowd and kissed his parents on his way off the field, piling onto the already-sizable heap of questions about his future.
Sporting News
Best prop bets for Chiefs-Jaguars divisional round playoff game: Over/under picks for the Chiefs team total, Marvin Jones Jr., more
The top-seeded Chiefs play host to the fourth-seeded Jaguars to kick off the divisional round on Saturday afternoon (4:30 p.m. ET, NBC). Kansas City's expected to return to its fifth-straight AFC Championship Game, currently priced as 8.5-point favorites with a high total of 53 points. For bettors looking to find...
Sporting News
How close James Proche came to catching Hail Mary TD pass at end of Ravens' wild-card loss to Bengals
The Ravens might have mismanaged the end of their final drive in Sunday's wild-card loss to the Bengals, but James Proche nearly saved the day. Facing a fourth-and-20 from Cincinnati's 27 in the final seconds, Tyler Huntley did what he needed to do and aired it out. The pass was deflected by a leaping Mike Hilton in the end zone and fell behind a pack of defenders.
Sporting News
Cowboys vs. Buccaneers final score, results: Dallas sends Tom Brady, Tampa home with dominant wild-card win
10 months after the legendary quarterback came out of a brief retirement, the first sub-.500 season of his career ended with one final thud: A 31-14 home loss to the Cowboys. Both offenses looked shaky in the early minutes, but only one recovered. The Cowboys carved up Tampa's defense, putting together five touchdown drives behind a tremendous night from Dak Prescott.
Sporting News
NFL playoff picks, predictions for divisional games: Bengals upset Bills; Eagles survive scare from Giants
It's going to be almost impossible to top last year's divisional playoff weekend. All four games ended on the last play, and they were decided by a combined total of 15 points. Nobody could forget that Chiefs-Bills game, right? Now, Kansas City and Buffalo have to win to get a rematch in the AFC championship game. That won't be easy.
Sporting News
Rob Gronkowski critical of Aaron Rodgers' MVP talk: 'Don't you want Super Bowls?'
Rob Gronkowski doesn't appreciate all this MVP talk from Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The Green Bay signal-caller appeared Tuesday on "The Pat McAfee Show," saying he still thinks he can still play at an MVP-caliber level. Whether that's with the Packers or another team, he said, he's "not sure." Gronkowski,...
Sporting News
Sean Payton Cowboys rumors: Ex-Saints coach's history with Jerry Jones resurfaces ahead of wild-card game
Ever since Jason Garrett's early struggles with the Cowboys from 2010-12, Sean Payton's name has been linked to the most iconic franchise in football. Thanks in part to Payton's stint as assistant head coach for Dallas from 2003-05, any time a list of potential coaching replacements has bubbled up, Payton's name has been near the top. Now, with the Cowboys defeating the Buccaneers in the playoffs in what some deemed a do-or-die game for Mike McCarthy, and with Payton being, for all intents and purposes, a free agent, those rumors -- which increased exponentially -- have fizzled.
Sporting News
Aaron Rodgers talks Packers future, retirement decision on 'Pat McAfee Show': 'I just need some time right now'
Just over a week ago, the Packers' season came to a gut-wrenching end with a home loss to the Lions in Week 18. Now, the attention turns to the future of their franchise quarterback. With rumors swirling that his time in Green Bay is nearing its end, Aaron Rodgers briefly...
Sporting News
Brett Maher missed kicks: Merriam-Webster dictionary pokes fun at Cowboys kicker battling 'yips' vs. Buccaneers
Cowboys kicker Brett Maher had a night that he'd like to forget in the team's 31-14 win over the Buccaneers. While Dallas romped to victory over Tampa Bay and led 24-0 before the Bucs got on the board, Maher endured one of the worst kicking performances in NFL history. He set a league record by missing his first four extra-point attempts of the evening.
Sporting News
Tom Brady, Lamar Jackson & more: Ranking 15 best QBs available via free agency, trade in 2023 NFL offseason
The veteran quarterback carousel was every active last year. The 2023 offseason could be just as busy for movement at the NFL's most important position. For the first time since 2020, the GOAT himself, Tom Brady, looks like he will change teams. He could be joined with some top-flight younger company, led by 2019 MVP Lamar Jackson, unsigned so far by the Ravens.
Sporting News
How to watch Jimmy Butler vs. Trae Young: Heat vs. Hawks start time, TV channel, live stream for MLK Day game
On Jan. 15, 1929, social rights activist Martin Luther King Jr. was born in Atlanta, Georgia. It's no wonder, then, that the Atlanta Hawks almost always play at home on MLK Day. This year, the Hawks will host Jimmy Butler's Heat in one of nine games played on the holiday....
